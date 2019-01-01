QQQ
Range
1.86 - 1.94
Vol / Avg.
104.9K/147.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.7 - 5.74
Mkt Cap
29.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.86
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
15.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Life Sciences Tools & Services
Genetic Technologies Ltd is an Australia-based molecular diagnostics company that offers predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians proactively manage women's health. The company has developed BREVAGenplus which is a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer. It also provides genetic testing services including medical testing, animal testing, forensic testing, and plant testing. The company markets BREVAGenplus to healthcare professionals in breast health care and imaging centers, as well as to obstetricians/ gynecologists (OBGYNs) and breast cancer risk assessment specialists. The majority of the company's revenue is generated from Australia and the United States.

Genetic Technologies Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Genetic Technologies (GENE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ: GENE) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Genetic Technologies's (GENE) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Genetic Technologies (GENE) stock?

A

The latest price target for Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ: GENE) was reported by Ladenburg Thalmann on November 16, 2012. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting GENE to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Genetic Technologies (GENE)?

A

The stock price for Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ: GENE) is $1.91 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Genetic Technologies (GENE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Genetic Technologies.

Q

When is Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) reporting earnings?

A

Genetic Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Genetic Technologies (GENE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Genetic Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Genetic Technologies (GENE) operate in?

A

Genetic Technologies is in the Health Care sector and Life Sciences Tools & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.