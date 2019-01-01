QQQ
Range
12.11 - 13.25
Vol / Avg.
190.3K/25.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
6.7 - 18
Mkt Cap
26.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
12.75
P/E
11.09
EPS
0.36
Shares
2.1M
Outstanding
Mexco Energy Corporation is an independent oil and gas company. It is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the United States. The company carried out its operation in the Permian Basin of West Texas. It is focusing on two primary areas, the Delaware Basin located in the Western portion of the Permian Basin including Lea and Eddy Counties, New Mexico and Loving County, Texas, and the Midland Basin located in the Eastern portion of the Permian Basin including Reagan, Upton, Midland, Martin, Howard, and Glasscock Counties, Texas. The company generates revenue from Oil sales, Natural gas sales, and others.

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.350
REV1.595M

Mexco Energy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mexco Energy (MXC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mexco Energy (AMEX: MXC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Mexco Energy's (MXC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Mexco Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Mexco Energy (MXC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Mexco Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for Mexco Energy (MXC)?

A

The stock price for Mexco Energy (AMEX: MXC) is $12.54 last updated Today at 5:55:42 PM.

Q

Does Mexco Energy (MXC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mexco Energy.

Q

When is Mexco Energy (AMEX:MXC) reporting earnings?

A

Mexco Energy's $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 8, 2022.

Q

Is Mexco Energy (MXC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mexco Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Mexco Energy (MXC) operate in?

A

Mexco Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.