Mexco Energy Corporation is an independent oil and gas company. It is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the United States. The company carried out its operation in the Permian Basin of West Texas. It is focusing on two primary areas, the Delaware Basin located in the Western portion of the Permian Basin including Lea and Eddy Counties, New Mexico and Loving County, Texas, and the Midland Basin located in the Eastern portion of the Permian Basin including Reagan, Upton, Midland, Martin, Howard, and Glasscock Counties, Texas. The company generates revenue from Oil sales, Natural gas sales, and others.