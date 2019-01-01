Beleave Inc is a vertically integrated Canadian cannabis company. It operates streamlined facilities throughout Canada to cultivate high quality cannabis flower, oil and extracts with funded capacity more than 150,000 kilograms per year. Fully licensed to cultivate and sell medical and recreational cannabis, it is leading the way through research partnerships with universities to bridge the gap between science and tradition and to develop pharma-grade extracts and derivatives. The company is currently developing new product lines as the recreational market is expected to allow for food and beverage-based cannabis products.