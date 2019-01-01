QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Beleave Inc is a vertically integrated Canadian cannabis company. It operates streamlined facilities throughout Canada to cultivate high quality cannabis flower, oil and extracts with funded capacity more than 150,000 kilograms per year. Fully licensed to cultivate and sell medical and recreational cannabis, it is leading the way through research partnerships with universities to bridge the gap between science and tradition and to develop pharma-grade extracts and derivatives. The company is currently developing new product lines as the recreational market is expected to allow for food and beverage-based cannabis products.

Beleave Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Beleave (BLEVF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Beleave (OTCEM: BLEVF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Beleave's (BLEVF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Beleave.

Q

What is the target price for Beleave (BLEVF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Beleave

Q

Current Stock Price for Beleave (BLEVF)?

A

The stock price for Beleave (OTCEM: BLEVF) is $0.000001 last updated Fri Jan 21 2022 14:30:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Beleave (BLEVF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Beleave.

Q

When is Beleave (OTCEM:BLEVF) reporting earnings?

A

Beleave does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Beleave (BLEVF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Beleave.

Q

What sector and industry does Beleave (BLEVF) operate in?

A

Beleave is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.