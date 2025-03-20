March 20, 2025 4:32 AM 8 min read

Earnings Scheduled For March 20, 2025

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Star Equity Hldgs STRR is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $14.00 million.

• Academy Sports ASO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.82 per share on revenue of $1.68 billion.

• Jabil JBL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.83 per share on revenue of $6.40 billion.

• Mogo MOGO is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $12.77 million.

• Cognition Therapeutics CGTX is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Alarum Technologies ALAR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $7.48 million.

• InflaRx IFRX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $125 thousand.

• Beasley Broadcast Group BBGI is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Adaptimmune Therapeutics ADAP is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $8.42 million.

• Monte Rosa Therapeutics GLUE is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.37 per share on revenue of $12.79 million.

• Bragg Gaming Group BRAG is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Autolus Therapeutics AUTL is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $2.98 million.

• Darden Restaurants DRI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.79 per share on revenue of $3.22 billion.

• FactSet Research Systems FDS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.18 per share on revenue of $570.67 million.

• Gambling.com Gr GAMB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $35.14 million.

• Destination XL Group DXLG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $120.93 million.

• Titan Machinery TITN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.63 per share on revenue of $728.55 million.

• Designer Brands DBI is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.49 per share on revenue of $719.32 million.

• Caleres CAL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $646.05 million.

• NeueHealth NEUE is likely to report quarterly loss at $3.99 per share on revenue of $261.80 million.

• Commercial Metals CMC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $1.75 billion.

• Accenture ACN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.81 per share on revenue of $16.61 billion.

• ARS Pharmaceuticals SPRY is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $15.90 million.

• ZEEKR Intelligent Tech ZK is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Shoe Carnival SCVL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $275.92 million.

• 111 YI is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Rockwell Medical RMTI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $22.61 million.

• VEON VEON is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $997.00 million.

• Valneva VALN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $56.43 million.

• H World Group HTHT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $798.17 million.

• 22nd Century Group XXII is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Twin Vee PowerCats VEEE is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• PDD Holdings PDD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.56 per share on revenue of $15.68 billion.

• Yiren Digital YRD is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Neuraxis NRXS is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary XLY is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Baozun BZUN is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Lands' End LE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $458.69 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Nike NKE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $11.01 billion.

• FedEx FDX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.54 per share on revenue of $21.89 billion.

• Micron Technology MU is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.42 per share on revenue of $7.89 billion.

• United States Antimony UAMY is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• SANUWAVE Health SNWV is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Motorsport Games MSGM is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.48 per share on revenue of $3.30 million.

• Skye Bioscience SKYE is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Quantum Computing QUBT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $200 thousand.

• Intellicheck IDN is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $5.07 million.

• Vaxart VXRT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $15.68 million.

• Flux Power Holdings FLUX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $14.50 million.

• Cibus CBUS is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.85 per share on revenue of $1.75 million.

• Tenon Medical TNON is expected to report quarterly loss at $3.77 per share on revenue of $901 thousand.

• Amprius Technologies AMPX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $7.14 million.

• Torrid Holdings CURV is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $263.00 million.

• Lennar LEN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.73 per share on revenue of $7.44 billion.

• Scholastic SCHL is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.78 per share on revenue of $347.68 million.

• Arcadia Biosciences RKDA is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.50 per share on revenue of $1.15 million.

• Macrogenics MGNX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.66 per share on revenue of $30.93 million.

• TELA Bio TELA is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $23.26 million.

• Ouster OUST is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $30.00 million.

• Luminar Technologies LAZR is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $17.43 million.

• Planet Labs PL is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $62.20 million.

• KinderCare Learning KLC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $645.37 million.

• Runway Gwth Fin RWAY is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $36.19 million.

