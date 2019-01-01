QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Specialty Retail
Destination XL Group Inc is a retailer of branded and designer men's clothing and footwear in the United States. The company sells shirts, outerwear, suits, sleepwear, footwear and other accessories through branded stores like Polo, Reebok, Oak Hill, Robert Graham, Lacoste, Levi's and True Nation. It also sells products across the world.

Destination XL Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Destination XL Group (DXLG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Destination XL Group (NASDAQ: DXLG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Destination XL Group's (DXLG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Destination XL Group (DXLG) stock?

A

The latest price target for Destination XL Group (NASDAQ: DXLG) was reported by DA Davidson on September 14, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 11.00 expecting DXLG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 169.61% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Destination XL Group (DXLG)?

A

The stock price for Destination XL Group (NASDAQ: DXLG) is $4.08 last updated Today at 7:53:41 PM.

Q

Does Destination XL Group (DXLG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Destination XL Group.

Q

When is Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) reporting earnings?

A

Destination XL Group’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 17, 2022.

Q

Is Destination XL Group (DXLG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Destination XL Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Destination XL Group (DXLG) operate in?

A

Destination XL Group is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.