Earnings Scheduled For January 22, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• HDFC Bank HDB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $422.93 billion.
• Travelers Companies TRV is likely to report quarterly earnings at $6.61 per share on revenue of $10.80 billion.
• Procter & Gamble PG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.86 per share on revenue of $21.59 billion.
• Comerica CMA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $837.57 million.
• GE Vernova GEV is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.37 per share on revenue of $10.70 billion.
• Johnson & Johnson JNJ is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.02 per share on revenue of $22.45 billion.
• Textron TXT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $3.27 billion.
• Teledyne Technologies TDY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $5.23 per share on revenue of $1.45 billion.
• TE Connectivity TEL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.89 per share on revenue of $3.91 billion.
• OFG Bancorp OFG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $176.15 million.
• F N B FNB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $408.00 million.
• LG Display Co LPL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $5.87 billion.
• HBT Finl HBT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $57.48 million.
• Halliburton HAL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $5.63 billion.
• BankUnited BKU is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $261.25 million.
• United Community Banks UCB is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Abbott Laboratories ABT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $11.04 billion.
• Commerce Bancshares CBSH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $417.18 million.
• Ally Financial ALLY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $2.01 billion.
• Amphenol APH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $4.06 billion.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Triumph Financial TFIN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $108.44 million.
• Steel Dynamics STLD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.63 per share on revenue of $3.98 billion.
• Origin Bancorp OBK is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $87.75 million.
• Old Second Bancorp OSBC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $59.62 million.
• Wesbanco WSBC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $156.42 million.
• First Internet INBK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $24.88 million.
• NVE NVEC is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Univest Financial UVSP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $73.45 million.
• SL Green Realty SLG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.53 per share on revenue of $156.30 million.
• Cohen & Steers CNS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $140.72 million.
• Kinder Morgan KMI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $4.13 billion.
• Knight-Swift KNX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $1.88 billion.
• Equity Bancshares EQBK is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $55.96 million.
• RLI RLI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $435.02 million.
• CACI International CACI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $5.23 per share on revenue of $2.02 billion.
• Eagle Bancorp EGBN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $74.67 million.
• Hexcel HXL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $480.50 million.
• National Bank Holdings NBHC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $107.38 million.
• QCR Hldgs QCRH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.73 per share on revenue of $96.56 million.
• Cathay General CATY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $185.11 million.
• Bankwell Finl Gr BWFG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $22.12 million.
• Third Coast Bancshares TCBX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $41.96 million.
• Plexus PLXS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.55 per share on revenue of $980.53 million.
• Live Oak Bancshares LOB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $131.10 million.
• Amerant Bancorp AMTB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $100.68 million.
• Horizon Bancorp HBNC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $62.78 million.
• Cadence Bank CADE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $457.77 million.
• Colony Bankcorp CBAN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $28.90 million.
• Banner BANR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $156.09 million.
• Alcoa AA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $3.29 billion.
• Discover Finl DFS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.26 per share on revenue of $4.39 billion.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.