Earnings Scheduled For January 22, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• HDFC Bank HDB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $422.93 billion.

• Travelers Companies TRV is likely to report quarterly earnings at $6.61 per share on revenue of $10.80 billion.

• Procter & Gamble PG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.86 per share on revenue of $21.59 billion.

• Comerica CMA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $837.57 million.

• GE Vernova GEV is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.37 per share on revenue of $10.70 billion.

• Johnson & Johnson JNJ is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.02 per share on revenue of $22.45 billion.

• Textron TXT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $3.27 billion.

• Teledyne Technologies TDY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $5.23 per share on revenue of $1.45 billion.

• TE Connectivity TEL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.89 per share on revenue of $3.91 billion.

• OFG Bancorp OFG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $176.15 million.

• F N B FNB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $408.00 million.

• LG Display Co LPL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $5.87 billion.

• HBT Finl HBT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $57.48 million.

• Halliburton HAL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $5.63 billion.

• BankUnited BKU is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $261.25 million.

• United Community Banks UCB is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Abbott Laboratories ABT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $11.04 billion.

• Commerce Bancshares CBSH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $417.18 million.

• Ally Financial ALLY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $2.01 billion.

• Amphenol APH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $4.06 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Triumph Financial TFIN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $108.44 million.

• Steel Dynamics STLD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.63 per share on revenue of $3.98 billion.

• Origin Bancorp OBK is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $87.75 million.

• Old Second Bancorp OSBC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $59.62 million.

• Wesbanco WSBC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $156.42 million.

• First Internet INBK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $24.88 million.

• NVE NVEC is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Univest Financial UVSP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $73.45 million.

• SL Green Realty SLG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.53 per share on revenue of $156.30 million.

• Cohen & Steers CNS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $140.72 million.

• Kinder Morgan KMI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $4.13 billion.

• Knight-Swift KNX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $1.88 billion.

• Equity Bancshares EQBK is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $55.96 million.

• RLI RLI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $435.02 million.

• CACI International CACI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $5.23 per share on revenue of $2.02 billion.

• Eagle Bancorp EGBN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $74.67 million.

• Hexcel HXL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $480.50 million.

• National Bank Holdings NBHC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $107.38 million.

• QCR Hldgs QCRH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.73 per share on revenue of $96.56 million.

• Cathay General CATY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $185.11 million.

• Bankwell Finl Gr BWFG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $22.12 million.

• Third Coast Bancshares TCBX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $41.96 million.

• Plexus PLXS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.55 per share on revenue of $980.53 million.

• Live Oak Bancshares LOB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $131.10 million.

• Amerant Bancorp AMTB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $100.68 million.

• Horizon Bancorp HBNC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $62.78 million.

• Cadence Bank CADE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $457.77 million.

• Colony Bankcorp CBAN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $28.90 million.

• Banner BANR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $156.09 million.

• Alcoa AA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $3.29 billion.

• Discover Finl DFS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.26 per share on revenue of $4.39 billion.

