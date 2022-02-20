The Week Ahead In Biotech (Feb. 20-26): Reata Awaits FDA Decision, Bausch Health, Moderna Lead Earnings News Flow

Biotech stock extended lower for a second straight week as risk aversion continued to pressure stocks amid geopolitical tensions and macroeconomic worries.

On the regulatory front, the Food and Drug Administration approved Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: AGIO) mitapivat for treating pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare, inherited metabolic disorder.

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATXI) stock tumbled close to 60% after an FDA panel found that data included in the company's new drug application for pain drug tramadol was inadequate to support approval.

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE: GSK) and Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY)-Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) suffered setbacks after their respective late-stage studies of respiratory syncytial vaccine candidate in pregnant women and Dupixent as a treatment option for skin rash had to be halted.

Here are the key catalysts for the unfolding week:

Conferences

49th Annual Scientific and Technology Meeting of the American Auditory Society, AAS (hybrid event) – Feb. 24-27, in Scottsdale, Arizona & online

Multidisciplinary Head and Neck Cancers Symposium (virtual event): Feb. 24-27, in Phoenix, Arizona & online

International Society of Nephrology's World Congress of Nephrology, or WCN, 2022 (hybrid event): Feb. 24-27, in Kuala Lumpur & online

PDUFA Dates

The FDA has set a PDUFA date of Friday, Feb. 25, for its new drug application for Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: RETA) Bardoxolone. The investigational compound is a once-daily, orally administered drug that is being evaluated as a treatment option for Alport syndrome, a rare, genetic form of chronic kidney disease caused by mutations in genes.

Clinical Readouts/Presentations

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KDNY) is due to release at the WCN initial results from the Phase 1/2 study of BION-1301 in patients with IgA nephropathy.

Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTIC) is scheduled to present at the AAS meeting data from the Phase 1/2 study of eurotrophin OTO-413 for hearing loss (Thursday)

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ: PDSB) will present at the Multidisciplinary Head and Neck Cancers Symposium, initial safety data from its VERSATILE-002 study. The study is evaluating the company's PDS0101 in combination with Merck & Co., Inc.'s (NYSE: MRK) keytruda for the treatment of recurrent or metastatic HPV16-positive head and neck cancer.

Earnings

The earnings list presented is not comprehensive.

Tuesday

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR) (before the market open)

Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) (before the market open)

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) (after the close)

Glaukos Corporation (NYSE: GKOS) (after the close)

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE: PEN) (after the close)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTCT) (after the close)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO) (after the close)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM) (after the close)

Wednesday

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE: AVNS) (before the market open)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE: BHC) (before the market open)

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) (before the market open)

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARNA) (after the market close)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) (after the market close)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GBT) (after the market close)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) (after the market close)

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: GH) (after the market close)

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: NARI) (after the market close)

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) (after the market close)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRTC) (after the market close)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVI) (after the market close)

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA) (after the market close)

Nevro Corp. (NYSE: NVRO) (after the market close)

Thursday

Agios (before the market open)

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDIT) (before the market open)

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) (before the market open)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCRX) (before the market open)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAGE) (before the market open)

Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ: VCEL) (before the market open)

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABCL) (after the market close)

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA) (after the market close)

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXNX) (after the market close)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ: COLL) (after the market close)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) (after the market close)

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDXS) (after the market close)

ICU Medical, Inc. . (NASDAQ: ICUI) (after the market close)

Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA) (after the market close)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA) (after the market close)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMSI) (after the market close)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMAT) (after the market close)

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX) (after the market close)

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA) (after the market close)

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) (after the market close)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMO) (after the market close)

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ: SILK) (after the market close)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTX) (after the market close)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: YMAB)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) (after the market close)

Friday

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE: BHVN) (before the market open)

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) (before the market open)

