The Week Ahead In Biotech (Feb. 20-26): Reata Awaits FDA Decision, Bausch Health, Moderna Lead Earnings News Flow
Biotech stock extended lower for a second straight week as risk aversion continued to pressure stocks amid geopolitical tensions and macroeconomic worries.
On the regulatory front, the Food and Drug Administration approved Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: AGIO) mitapivat for treating pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare, inherited metabolic disorder.
Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATXI) stock tumbled close to 60% after an FDA panel found that data included in the company's new drug application for pain drug tramadol was inadequate to support approval.
GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE: GSK) and Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY)-Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) suffered setbacks after their respective late-stage studies of respiratory syncytial vaccine candidate in pregnant women and Dupixent as a treatment option for skin rash had to be halted.
Here are the key catalysts for the unfolding week:
Conferences
49th Annual Scientific and Technology Meeting of the American Auditory Society, AAS (hybrid event) – Feb. 24-27, in Scottsdale, Arizona & online
Multidisciplinary Head and Neck Cancers Symposium (virtual event): Feb. 24-27, in Phoenix, Arizona & online
International Society of Nephrology's World Congress of Nephrology, or WCN, 2022 (hybrid event): Feb. 24-27, in Kuala Lumpur & online
PDUFA Dates
The FDA has set a PDUFA date of Friday, Feb. 25, for its new drug application for Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: RETA) Bardoxolone. The investigational compound is a once-daily, orally administered drug that is being evaluated as a treatment option for Alport syndrome, a rare, genetic form of chronic kidney disease caused by mutations in genes.
Clinical Readouts/Presentations
Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KDNY) is due to release at the WCN initial results from the Phase 1/2 study of BION-1301 in patients with IgA nephropathy.
Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTIC) is scheduled to present at the AAS meeting data from the Phase 1/2 study of eurotrophin OTO-413 for hearing loss (Thursday)
PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ: PDSB) will present at the Multidisciplinary Head and Neck Cancers Symposium, initial safety data from its VERSATILE-002 study. The study is evaluating the company's PDS0101 in combination with Merck & Co., Inc.'s (NYSE: MRK) keytruda for the treatment of recurrent or metastatic HPV16-positive head and neck cancer.
Earnings
The earnings list presented is not comprehensive. Click here to access Benzinga's earnings calendar for the complete schedule.
Tuesday
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR) (before the market open)
Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) (before the market open)
Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) (after the close)
Glaukos Corporation (NYSE: GKOS) (after the close)
Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE: PEN) (after the close)
PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTCT) (after the close)
Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO) (after the close)
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM) (after the close)
Wednesday
Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE: AVNS) (before the market open)
Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE: BHC) (before the market open)
NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) (before the market open)
Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARNA) (after the market close)
Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) (after the market close)
Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GBT) (after the market close)
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) (after the market close)
Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: GH) (after the market close)
Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: NARI) (after the market close)
Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) (after the market close)
iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRTC) (after the market close)
Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVI) (after the market close)
NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA) (after the market close)
Nevro Corp. (NYSE: NVRO) (after the market close)
Thursday
Agios (before the market open)
Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDIT) (before the market open)
Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) (before the market open)
Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCRX) (before the market open)
Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAGE) (before the market open)
Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ: VCEL) (before the market open)
AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABCL) (after the market close)
CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA) (after the market close)
Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXNX) (after the market close)
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ: COLL) (after the market close)
Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) (after the market close)
Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDXS) (after the market close)
ICU Medical, Inc. . (NASDAQ: ICUI) (after the market close)
Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA) (after the market close)
Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA) (after the market close)
Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMSI) (after the market close)
LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMAT) (after the market close)
MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX) (after the market close)
Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA) (after the market close)
OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) (after the market close)
Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMO) (after the market close)
Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ: SILK) (after the market close)
Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTX) (after the market close)
Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: YMAB)
Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) (after the market close)
Friday
Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE: BHVN) (before the market open)
ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) (before the market open)
