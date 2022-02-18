Sanofi-Regeneron's Dupixent Falls Short In Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Trial
Sanofi SA (NASDAQ: SNY) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) have reported disappointing results from the Phase 3 trial of Dupixent (dupilumab) in chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU).
- The trial included CSU patients who don't respond to biologic treatment, Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) / Roche Holdings AG's (OTC: RHHBY) Xolair (omalizumab).
- CSU is a severe form of hives, causing severe itching and swelling.
- In the study, dupilumab couldn't significantly improve symptoms in Xolair-refractory patients.
- The trial will be stopped for futility, although the antibody did show "numeric improvements" on itching and hive symptoms.
- The previously reported Phase 3 trial, which evaluated CSU patients who were biologic-naïve, met its primary and all key secondary endpoints at 24 weeks.
- Adding Dupixent to standard-of-care antihistamines significantly reduced itch and hives compared to antihistamines alone.
- The companies are evaluating the next steps.
- Price Action: SNY shares are trading higher by 0.49% at $53.13 during the premarket session on the last check Friday, while REGN stock closed at $626.72 on Thursday.
