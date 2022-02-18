 Skip to main content

Needham Upgrades Masimo To Buy, With Price Target Of $205
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 18, 2022 9:40am   Comments
Needham Upgrades Masimo To Buy, With Price Target Of $205

Needham has upgraded Masimo Corp (NASDAQ: MASI) to Buy from Hold with a $205 price target

  • According to analyst Mike Matson, the selloff in the stock following the company's Sound United acquisition was "overdone" as the deal should prove to be highly accretive to earnings. 
  • On 16 February, Masimo shares closed 37% lower at $144.62.
  • Matson adds that Masimo's revenue guidance appears conservative as the Company laps easier for 2021 comps while expanding oximetry into lower-acuity settings should drive increased growth.
  • After Q4 earnings, Piper Sandler downgraded Masimo from Overweight to Neutral and lowered the price target from $330 to $200.
  • However, UBS maintained Masimo with a Buy and lowered the price target from $325 to $295.
  • Price Action: MASI shares are up 1.79% at $155.11 during the market session on the last check Friday.

Latest Ratings for MASI

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022NeedhamUpgradesHoldBuy
Feb 2022UBSMaintainsBuy
Feb 2022Piper SandlerDowngradesOverweightNeutral

