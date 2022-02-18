Needham Upgrades Masimo To Buy, With Price Target Of $205
Needham has upgraded Masimo Corp (NASDAQ: MASI) to Buy from Hold with a $205 price target.
- According to analyst Mike Matson, the selloff in the stock following the company's Sound United acquisition was "overdone" as the deal should prove to be highly accretive to earnings.
- On 16 February, Masimo shares closed 37% lower at $144.62.
- Related: Masimo Stock Plunges After Q4 Results, Sound United Deal.
- Matson adds that Masimo's revenue guidance appears conservative as the Company laps easier for 2021 comps while expanding oximetry into lower-acuity settings should drive increased growth.
- After Q4 earnings, Piper Sandler downgraded Masimo from Overweight to Neutral and lowered the price target from $330 to $200.
- However, UBS maintained Masimo with a Buy and lowered the price target from $325 to $295.
- Price Action: MASI shares are up 1.79% at $155.11 during the market session on the last check Friday.
Latest Ratings for MASI
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Feb 2022
|Needham
|Upgrades
|Hold
|Buy
|Feb 2022
|UBS
|Maintains
|Buy
|Feb 2022
|Piper Sandler
|Downgrades
|Overweight
|Neutral
