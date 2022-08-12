Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For August 12, 2022

Upgrades
- Mizuho upgraded the previous rating for Safehold Inc SAFE from Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, Safehold had an EPS of $0.37, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.28. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $80.66 and a 52-week-low of $33.61. Safehold closed at $45.26 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Alliant Energy Corp LNT, B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. In the second quarter, Alliant Energy showed an EPS of $0.63, compared to $0.57 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $65.37 and a 52-week-low of $54.20. At the end of the last trading period, Alliant Energy closed at $61.64.
- Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating for Ciena Corp CIEN from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the second quarter, Ciena had an EPS of $0.50, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.62. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $77.38 and a 52-week-low of $41.63. Ciena closed at $52.89 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Raymond James, the prior rating for ProQR Therapeutics NV PRQR was changed from Market Perform to Outperform. In the second quarter, ProQR Therapeutics showed an EPS of $0.22, compared to $0.29 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $8.60 and a 52-week-low of $0.53. ProQR Therapeutics closed at $0.81 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Absci Corp ABSI, Cowen & Co. upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Outperform. Absci earned $0.32 in the second quarter, compared to $2.39 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Absci shows a 52-week-high of $9.68 and a 52-week-low of $2.93. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $4.79.
See all analyst ratings upgrades.
Downgrades
- Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating for Mister Car Wash Inc MCW from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the second quarter, Mister Car Wash showed an EPS of $0.11, compared to $0.14 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $19.10 and a 52-week-low of $10.35. Mister Car Wash closed at $12.00 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Monness, Crespi, Hardt, the prior rating for PagerDuty Inc PD was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the first quarter, PagerDuty showed an EPS of $0.04, compared to $0.08 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of PagerDuty shows a 52-week-high of $38.75 and a 52-week-low of $21.72. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $28.10.
- Sidoti & Co. downgraded the previous rating for Co-Diagnostics Inc CODX from Buy to Neutral. Co-Diagnostics earned $0.08 in the second quarter, compared to $0.33 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Co-Diagnostics shows a 52-week-high of $10.11 and a 52-week-low of $3.66. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $6.46.
- For ResMed Inc RMD, RBC Capital downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Sector Perform. In the fourth quarter, ResMed showed an EPS of $1.49, compared to $1.35 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $262.38 and a 52-week-low of $189.40. ResMed closed at $240.85 at the end of the last trading period.
- Ladenburg Thalmann downgraded the previous rating for Wrap Technologies Inc WRAP from Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, Wrap Technologies had an EPS of $0.12, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.20. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $4.56 and a 52-week-low of $1.60. Wrap Technologies closed at $2.03 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC CNTA was changed from Overweight to Underweight. Centessa Pharmaceuticals earned $0.69 in the second quarter, compared to $0.65 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $11.81 and a 52-week-low of $2.88. Centessa Pharmaceuticals closed at $4.28 at the end of the last trading period.
- For CS Disco Inc LAW, B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, CS Disco showed an EPS of $0.23, compared to $0.16 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $40.73 and a 52-week-low of $16.96. CS Disco closed at $28.96 at the end of the last trading period.
- RBC Capital downgraded the previous rating for Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc RYAN from Outperform to Sector Perform. The current stock performance of Ryan Specialty Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $46.33 and a 52-week-low of $33.09. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $45.30.
- According to William Blair, the prior rating for Cellebrite DI Ltd CLBT was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. The stock has a 52-week-high of $8.31 and a 52-week-low of $4.10. At the end of the last trading period, Cellebrite DI closed at $5.28.
- For Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd RKLY, Baird downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Neutral. Rockley Photonics Hldgs earned $0.82 in the second quarter, compared to $0.90 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $5.14 and a 52-week-low of $1.83. Rockley Photonics Hldgs closed at $2.00 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Lennar Corp LEN, Wedbush downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Neutral. For the second quarter, Lennar had an EPS of $4.69, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.95. The current stock performance of Lennar shows a 52-week-high of $116.36 and a 52-week-low of $62.54. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $87.76.
- According to Wolfe Research, the prior rating for Allegiant Travel Co ALGT was changed from Outperform to Peer Perform. In the second quarter, Allegiant Travel showed an EPS of $0.62, compared to $3.46 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $195.66 and a 52-week-low of $102.99. At the end of the last trading period, Allegiant Travel closed at $107.02.
- According to Baird, the prior rating for Applied Industrial Technologies Inc AIT was changed from Outperform to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Applied Industrial showed an EPS of $2.24, compared to $1.51 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $121.20 and a 52-week-low of $88.09. At the end of the last trading period, Applied Industrial closed at $118.89.
- JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating for Cognex Corp CGNX from Neutral to Underweight. For the second quarter, Cognex had an EPS of $0.41, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.43. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $80.30 and a 52-week-low of $41.69. Cognex closed at $48.48 at the end of the last trading period.
- JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating for Plexus Corp PLXS from Neutral to Underweight. In the third quarter, Plexus showed an EPS of $1.33, compared to $0.99 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $99.11 and a 52-week-low of $72.88. Plexus closed at $95.71 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Diebold Nixdorf Inc DBD, JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Underweight. In the second quarter, Diebold Nixdorf showed an EPS of $0.38, compared to $0.10 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Diebold Nixdorf shows a 52-week-high of $11.00 and a 52-week-low of $2.12. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $4.46.
- According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for Utz Brands Inc UTZ was changed from Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, Utz Brands had an EPS of $0.13, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.13. The current stock performance of Utz Brands shows a 52-week-high of $19.98 and a 52-week-low of $12.06. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $17.71.
- For CS Disco Inc LAW, Jefferies downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. In the second quarter, CS Disco showed an EPS of $0.23, compared to $0.16 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $40.73 and a 52-week-low of $16.96. CS Disco closed at $28.96 at the end of the last trading period.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating for II-VI Inc IIVI from Overweight to Equal-Weight. II-VI earned $0.95 in the third quarter, compared to $0.91 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $75.05 and a 52-week-low of $45.78. II-VI closed at $52.54 at the end of the last trading period.
- For ProQR Therapeutics NV PRQR, Chardan Capital downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. ProQR Therapeutics earned $0.22 in the second quarter, compared to $0.29 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of ProQR Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $8.60 and a 52-week-low of $0.53. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $0.81.
- For Olo Inc OLO, Stifel downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. In the second quarter, Olo showed an EPS of $0.01, compared to $0.03 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Olo shows a 52-week-high of $21.43 and a 52-week-low of $8.11. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $12.99.
- Cowen & Co. downgraded the previous rating for The RealReal Inc REAL from Outperform to Market Perform. The RealReal earned $0.40 in the second quarter, compared to $0.50 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of The RealReal shows a 52-week-high of $12.90 and a 52-week-low of $2.12. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $3.16.
- According to Cowen & Co., the prior rating for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc SBH was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. In the third quarter, Sally Beauty Holdings showed an EPS of $0.55, compared to $0.68 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.79 and a 52-week-low of $11.28. At the end of the last trading period, Sally Beauty Holdings closed at $15.21.
- According to Cowen & Co., the prior rating for e.l.f. Beauty Inc ELF was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. e.l.f. Beauty earned $0.39 in the first quarter, compared to $0.27 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $38.17 and a 52-week-low of $20.49. At the end of the last trading period, e.l.f. Beauty closed at $36.41.
- Cowen & Co. downgraded the previous rating for CS Disco Inc LAW from Outperform to Market Perform. In the second quarter, CS Disco showed an EPS of $0.23, compared to $0.16 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $40.73 and a 52-week-low of $16.96. At the end of the last trading period, CS Disco closed at $28.96.
- According to Cantor Fitzgerald, the prior rating for TerrAscend Corp TRSSF was changed from Overweight to Neutral. The stock has a 52-week-high of $6.55 and a 52-week-low of $2.17. At the end of the last trading period, TerrAscend closed at $2.40.
- Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating for Olo Inc OLO from Overweight to Neutral. For the second quarter, Olo had an EPS of $0.01, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.03. The current stock performance of Olo shows a 52-week-high of $21.43 and a 52-week-low of $8.11. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $12.99.
- Keybanc downgraded the previous rating for Six Flags Entertainment Corp SIX from Overweight to Sector Weight. Six Flags Entertainment earned $0.68 in the second quarter, compared to $0.81 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $47.24 and a 52-week-low of $19.80. Six Flags Entertainment closed at $21.12 at the end of the last trading period.
See all analyst ratings downgrades.
Initiations
- With a Buy rating, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Oracle Corp ORCL. The price target seems to have been set at $107.00 for Oracle. For the fourth quarter, Oracle had an EPS of $1.54, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.54. The stock has a 52-week-high of $89.58 and a 52-week-low of $63.76. At the end of the last trading period, Oracle closed at $77.16.
- With a Neutral rating, Baird initiated coverage on BlackBerry Ltd BB. The price target seems to have been set at $7.00 for BlackBerry. For the first quarter, BlackBerry had an EPS of $0.05, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.05. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $9.49 and a 52-week-low of $4.70. BlackBerry closed at $6.74 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Neutral rating, Guggenheim initiated coverage on ServiceNow Inc NOW. The price target seems to have been set at $510.00 for ServiceNow. In the second quarter, ServiceNow showed an EPS of $1.62, compared to $1.42 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of ServiceNow shows a 52-week-high of $651.41 and a 52-week-low of $406.47. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $499.45.
- Guggenheim initiated coverage on Progress Software Corp PRGS with a Buy rating. The price target for Progress Software is set to $60.00. In the second quarter, Progress Software showed an EPS of $1.04, compared to $0.82 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $51.77 and a 52-week-low of $41.68. At the end of the last trading period, Progress Software closed at $47.86.
- With a Buy rating, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks Inc PANW. The price target seems to have been set at $625.00 for Palo Alto Networks. The stock has a 52-week-high of $640.90 and a 52-week-low of $421.55. At the end of the last trading period, Palo Alto Networks closed at $516.51.
- With a Neutral rating, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Microsoft Corp MSFT. The price target seems to have been set at $292.00 for Microsoft. Microsoft earned $2.23 in the fourth quarter, compared to $2.17 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $338.00 and a 52-week-low of $241.51. Microsoft closed at $287.02 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Sell rating, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Okta Inc OKTA. The price target seems to have been set at $89.00 for Okta. Okta earned $0.27 in the first quarter, compared to $0.10 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $226.49 and a 52-week-low of $77.01. Okta closed at $102.49 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Buy rating, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Zscaler Inc ZS. The price target seems to have been set at $233.00 for Zscaler. For the third quarter, Zscaler had an EPS of $0.17, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.15. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $323.55 and a 52-week-low of $125.12. Zscaler closed at $178.71 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Buy rating, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Splunk Inc SPLK. The price target seems to have been set at $160.00 for Splunk. Splunk earned $0.32 in the first quarter, compared to $0.91 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Splunk shows a 52-week-high of $150.79 and a 52-week-low of $84.63. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $111.38.
- Guggenheim initiated coverage on Snowflake Inc SNOW with a Sell rating. The price target for Snowflake is set to $125.00. Snowflake earned $0.08 in the first quarter, compared to $0.12 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $344.00 and a 52-week-low of $110.27. Snowflake closed at $167.88 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Buy rating, Guggenheim initiated coverage on CrowdStrike Holdings Inc CRWD. The price target seems to have been set at $270.00 for CrowdStrike Holdings. In the first quarter, CrowdStrike Holdings showed an EPS of $0.31, compared to $0.10 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of CrowdStrike Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $242.00 and a 52-week-low of $130.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $198.06.
- With a Sell rating, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Salesforce Inc CRM. The price target seems to have been set at $150.00 for Salesforce. Salesforce earned $0.98 in the first quarter, compared to $1.21 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $256.87 and a 52-week-low of $154.55. At the end of the last trading period, Salesforce closed at $186.73.
- With a Buy rating, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Teladoc Health Inc TDOC. The price target seems to have been set at $45.00 for Teladoc Health. In the second quarter, Teladoc Health showed an EPS of $0.44, compared to $0.86 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Teladoc Health shows a 52-week-high of $95.71 and a 52-week-low of $27.38. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $37.99.
- With an Overweight rating, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc LXRX. The price target seems to have been set at $10.00 for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals earned $0.16 in the second quarter, compared to $0.13 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $3.99 and a 52-week-low of $1.31. At the end of the last trading period, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals closed at $2.76.
- With a Buy rating, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Accolade Inc ACCD. The price target seems to have been set at $16.00 for Accolade. Accolade earned $0.62 in the first quarter, compared to $0.84 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Accolade shows a 52-week-high of $27.74 and a 52-week-low of $4.61. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $11.73.
- With a Neutral rating, DA Davidson initiated coverage on GoodRx Holdings Inc GDRX. The price target seems to have been set at $8.00 for GoodRx Holdings. In the second quarter, GoodRx Holdings showed an EPS of $0.06, compared to $0.08 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $33.15 and a 52-week-low of $5.62. GoodRx Holdings closed at $7.60 at the end of the last trading period.
- Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Bunge Ltd BG with an Outperform rating. The price target for Bunge is set to $127.00. For the second quarter, Bunge had an EPS of $2.97, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.61. The stock has a 52-week-high of $128.40 and a 52-week-low of $83.78. At the end of the last trading period, Bunge closed at $98.59.
- Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels Midland Co ADM with an Outperform rating. The price target for Archer-Daniels Midland is set to $117.00. For the second quarter, Archer-Daniels Midland had an EPS of $2.15, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.33. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $98.88 and a 52-week-low of $65.64. Archer-Daniels Midland closed at $84.14 at the end of the last trading period.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.