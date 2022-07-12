Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For July 12, 2022

Upgrades

For Herbalife Nutrition Ltd HLF, Jefferies upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. For the first quarter, Herbalife Nutrition had an EPS of $0.99, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.42. The stock has a 52-week-high of $54.45 and a 52-week-low of $19.30. At the end of the last trading period, Herbalife Nutrition closed at $19.71.

According to Susquehanna, the prior rating for Southwest Airlines Co LUV was changed from Neutral to Positive. For the first quarter, Southwest Airlines had an EPS of $0.32, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.72. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $56.33 and a 52-week-low of $34.36. Southwest Airlines closed at $36.83 at the end of the last trading period.

For Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc RYAN, Goldman Sachs upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. The current stock performance of Ryan Specialty Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $42.43 and a 52-week-low of $25.57. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $39.70.

For Fate Therapeutics Inc FATE, BMO Capital upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Outperform. Fate Therapeutics earned $0.68 in the first quarter, compared to $0.48 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $97.43 and a 52-week-low of $17.10. At the end of the last trading period, Fate Therapeutics closed at $28.51.

According to Northcoast Research, the prior rating for Sherwin-Williams Co SHW was changed from Neutral to Buy. In the first quarter, Sherwin-Williams showed an EPS of $1.61, compared to $2.06 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Sherwin-Williams shows a 52-week-high of $354.15 and a 52-week-low of $214.22. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $241.96.

For JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM, Citigroup upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. JPMorgan Chase earned $2.63 in the first quarter, compared to $4.50 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $172.96 and a 52-week-low of $109.30. At the end of the last trading period, JPMorgan Chase closed at $112.86.

According to Stifel, the prior rating for Glaukos Corp GKOS was changed from Hold to Buy. Glaukos earned $0.38 in the first quarter, compared to $0.21 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Glaukos shows a 52-week-high of $78.20 and a 52-week-low of $33.33. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $47.06.

For DCP Midstream LP DCP, RBC Capital upgraded the previous rating of Sector Perform to Outperform. For the first quarter, DCP Midstream had an EPS of $0.32, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.19. The current stock performance of DCP Midstream shows a 52-week-high of $39.54 and a 52-week-low of $23.57. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $29.19.

Downgrades

For JetBlue Airways Corp JBLU, Susquehanna downgraded the previous rating of Positive to Neutral. For the first quarter, JetBlue Airways had an EPS of $0.80, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.48. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $16.65 and a 52-week-low of $7.96. JetBlue Airways closed at $8.04 at the end of the last trading period.

For Cardlytics Inc CDLX, Craig-Hallum downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. For the first quarter, Cardlytics had an EPS of $0.38, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.34. The stock has a 52-week-high of $134.91 and a 52-week-low of $16.39. At the end of the last trading period, Cardlytics closed at $16.55.

According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for SEI Investments Co SEIC was changed from Equal-Weight to Underweight. For the first quarter, SEI Investments had an EPS of $1.36, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.89. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $65.22 and a 52-week-low of $51.34. SEI Investments closed at $53.93 at the end of the last trading period.

According to BMO Capital, the prior rating for Macrogenics Inc MGNX was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. For the first quarter, Macrogenics had an EPS of $1.08, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.90. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $28.19 and a 52-week-low of $2.13. Macrogenics closed at $3.55 at the end of the last trading period.

Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating for National Retail Properties Inc NNN from Overweight to Equal-Weight. National Retail Props earned $0.77 in the first quarter, compared to $0.69 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of National Retail Props shows a 52-week-high of $49.99 and a 52-week-low of $39.12. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $44.83.

For STORE Capital Corp STOR, Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Underweight. For the first quarter, STORE Capital had an EPS of $0.57, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.47. The current stock performance of STORE Capital shows a 52-week-high of $37.13 and a 52-week-low of $24.48. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $26.90.

For American Express Co AXP, Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the first quarter, American Express had an EPS of $2.73, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.74. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $199.55 and a 52-week-low of $134.30. American Express closed at $140.58 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Capital One Financial Corp COF was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the first quarter, Capital One Financial had an EPS of $5.62, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $7.03. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $177.95 and a 52-week-low of $98.54. Capital One Financial closed at $107.17 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Deutsche Bank, the prior rating for 1Life Healthcare Inc ONEM was changed from Buy to Hold. 1Life Healthcare earned $0.47 in the first quarter, compared to $0.29 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $31.63 and a 52-week-low of $5.94. 1Life Healthcare closed at $10.45 at the end of the last trading period.

Wells Fargo downgraded the previous rating for Gap Inc GPS from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the first quarter, Gap had an EPS of $0.44, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.48. The stock has a 52-week-high of $32.52 and a 52-week-low of $8.16. At the end of the last trading period, Gap closed at $8.76.

According to Wolfe Research, the prior rating for Old Dominion Freight Line Inc ODFL was changed from Peer Perform to Underperform. Old Dominion Freight Line earned $2.60 in the first quarter, compared to $1.70 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Old Dominion Freight Line shows a 52-week-high of $373.58 and a 52-week-low of $231.31. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $269.53.

According to Wolfe Research, the prior rating for Expeditors International of Washington Inc EXPD was changed from Peer Perform to Underperform. In the first quarter, Expeditors International showed an EPS of $2.05, compared to $1.67 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $137.80 and a 52-week-low of $93.77. Expeditors International closed at $97.33 at the end of the last trading period.

For C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc CHRW, Wolfe Research downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Peer Perform. For the first quarter, C.H. Robinson Worldwide had an EPS of $2.05, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.28. The current stock performance of C.H. Robinson Worldwide shows a 52-week-high of $115.99 and a 52-week-low of $84.67. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $97.90.

According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Lennar Corp LEN was changed from Overweight to Neutral. Lennar earned $4.69 in the second quarter, compared to $2.95 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $117.54 and a 52-week-low of $62.54. At the end of the last trading period, Lennar closed at $78.70.

For RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd RNR, Jefferies downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. For the first quarter, RenaissanceRe Holdings had an EPS of $3.50, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.09. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $174.54 and a 52-week-low of $134.70. RenaissanceRe Holdings closed at $150.66 at the end of the last trading period.

Oppenheimer downgraded the previous rating for Capital One Financial Corp COF from Outperform to Perform. Capital One Financial earned $5.62 in the first quarter, compared to $7.03 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $177.95 and a 52-week-low of $98.54. Capital One Financial closed at $107.17 at the end of the last trading period.

Citigroup downgraded the previous rating for Regions Financial Corp RF from Buy to Neutral. In the first quarter, Regions Financial showed an EPS of $0.55, compared to $0.63 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Regions Financial shows a 52-week-high of $25.57 and a 52-week-low of $18.02. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $19.05.

JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating for Norfolk Southern Corp NSC from Overweight to Neutral. In the first quarter, Norfolk Southern showed an EPS of $2.93, compared to $2.66 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $299.19 and a 52-week-low of $219.31. Norfolk Southern closed at $225.57 at the end of the last trading period.

JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating for Union Pacific Corp UNP from Overweight to Neutral. Union Pacific earned $2.57 in the first quarter, compared to $2.00 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $278.94 and a 52-week-low of $195.68. At the end of the last trading period, Union Pacific closed at $209.87.

Initiations

With an Outperform rating, Noble Capital Markets initiated coverage on Direct Digital Holdings Inc DRCT. The price target seems to have been set at $5.50 for Direct Digital Holdings. In the first quarter, Direct Digital Holdings showed an EPS of $0.09, compared to $23.68 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $5.49 and a 52-week-low of $1.16. Direct Digital Holdings closed at $1.33 at the end of the last trading period.

Northland Capital Markets initiated coverage on Evolution Petroleum Corp EPM with an Outperform rating. The price target for Evolution Petroleum is set to $8.60. For the third quarter, Evolution Petroleum had an EPS of $0.17, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.04. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $8.17 and a 52-week-low of $3.60. Evolution Petroleum closed at $5.10 at the end of the last trading period.

Aegis Capital initiated coverage on Stereotaxis Inc STXS with a Buy rating. The price target for Stereotaxis is set to $6.00. Stereotaxis earned $0.06 in the first quarter, compared to $0.02 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Stereotaxis shows a 52-week-high of $10.09 and a 52-week-low of $1.72. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $2.06.

Truist Securities initiated coverage on Scholar Rock Holding Corp SRRK with a Buy rating. The price target for Scholar Rock Holding is set to $20.00. In the first quarter, Scholar Rock Holding showed an EPS of $0.21, compared to $0.76 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Scholar Rock Holding shows a 52-week-high of $44.95 and a 52-week-low of $4.33. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $8.09.

Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Great Elm Capital Corp GECC with a Neutral rating. In the first quarter, Great Elm Capital showed an EPS of $1.31, compared to $0.06 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Great Elm Capital shows a 52-week-high of $16.98 and a 52-week-low of $2.85. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $12.50.

With a Neutral rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Aon PLC AON. The price target seems to have been set at $301.00 for Aon. Aon earned $4.83 in the first quarter, compared to $4.28 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Aon shows a 52-week-high of $341.98 and a 52-week-low of $223.19. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $274.04.

With a Buy rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc MMC. The price target seems to have been set at $182.00 for Marsh & McLennan. Marsh & McLennan earned $2.30 in the first quarter, compared to $1.99 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $183.14 and a 52-week-low of $137.85. Marsh & McLennan closed at $155.38 at the end of the last trading period.

For Gladstone Capital Corp GLAD, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Neutral. For the second quarter, Gladstone Capital had an EPS of $0.25, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.20. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $12.78 and a 52-week-low of $9.43. Gladstone Capital closed at $10.63 at the end of the last trading period.

Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc MDRX with a Neutral rating. The price target for Allscripts Healthcare is set to $21.00. Allscripts Healthcare earned $0.13 in the first quarter, compared to $0.19 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $23.25 and a 52-week-low of $13.05. Allscripts Healthcare closed at $14.35 at the end of the last trading period.

Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on HealthEquity Inc HQY with a Sell rating. The price target for HealthEquity is set to $59.00. HealthEquity earned $0.27 in the first quarter, compared to $0.38 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $80.50 and a 52-week-low of $36.80. At the end of the last trading period, HealthEquity closed at $61.85.

With a Neutral rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson PLC WTW. The price target seems to have been set at $227.00 for Willis Towers Watson. For the first quarter, Willis Towers Watson had an EPS of $2.66, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.64. The current stock performance of Willis Towers Watson shows a 52-week-high of $244.73 and a 52-week-low of $187.89. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $199.24.

Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Brown & Brown Inc BRO with a Neutral rating. The price target for Brown & Brown is set to $67.00. In the first quarter, Brown & Brown showed an EPS of $0.78, compared to $0.70 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $74.00 and a 52-week-low of $52.22. At the end of the last trading period, Brown & Brown closed at $59.65.

With a Buy rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co AJG. The price target seems to have been set at $198.00 for Arthur J. Gallagher. For the first quarter, Arthur J. Gallagher had an EPS of $2.81, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.02. The stock has a 52-week-high of $187.02 and a 52-week-low of $135.50. At the end of the last trading period, Arthur J. Gallagher closed at $165.84.

With a Buy rating, UBS initiated coverage on Braze Inc BRZE. The price target seems to have been set at $53.00 for Braze. In the first quarter, Braze showed an EPS of $0.19, compared to $0.30 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $98.78 and a 52-week-low of $27.09. At the end of the last trading period, Braze closed at $42.17.

With an Outperform rating, Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc AMR. The price target seems to have been set at $215.00 for Alpha Metallurgical. Alpha Metallurgical earned $20.52 in the first quarter, compared to $1.78 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Alpha Metallurgical shows a 52-week-high of $186.98 and a 52-week-low of $21.28. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $115.18.

Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc ZNTL with an Outperform rating. For the first quarter, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of $1.31, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.24. The stock has a 52-week-high of $87.19 and a 52-week-low of $17.33. At the end of the last trading period, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals closed at $27.16.

With a Buy rating, EF Hutton initiated coverage on AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd AGRI. The price target seems to have been set at $5.00 for AgriFORCE Growing Systems. For the first quarter, AgriFORCE Growing Systems had an EPS of $0.22, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.10. The current stock performance of AgriFORCE Growing Systems shows a 52-week-high of $8.45 and a 52-week-low of $1.12. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $2.13.

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Kura Oncology Inc KURA with an Overweight rating. The price target for Kura Oncology is set to $30.00. For the first quarter, Kura Oncology had an EPS of $0.49, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.46. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $21.19 and a 52-week-low of $10.41. Kura Oncology closed at $17.24 at the end of the last trading period.

Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on MultiPlan Corp MPLN with a Neutral rating. The price target for MultiPlan is set to $6.50. MultiPlan earned $0.07 in the first quarter, compared to $0.07 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $8.26 and a 52-week-low of $3.25. MultiPlan closed at $5.49 at the end of the last trading period.

BMO Capital initiated coverage on Harsco Corp HSC with a Market Perform rating. The price target for Harsco is set to $7.00. For the first quarter, Harsco had an EPS of $0.01, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.15. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.75 and a 52-week-low of $6.21. At the end of the last trading period, Harsco closed at $6.38.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health Inc ELAN with a Neutral rating. The price target for Elanco Animal Health is set to $22.00. Elanco Animal Health earned $0.36 in the first quarter, compared to $0.37 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Elanco Animal Health shows a 52-week-high of $37.49 and a 52-week-low of $19.34. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $20.22.

With an Overweight rating, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Zoetis Inc ZTS. The price target seems to have been set at $205.00 for Zoetis. In the first quarter, Zoetis showed an EPS of $1.32, compared to $1.26 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $249.27 and a 52-week-low of $154.18. At the end of the last trading period, Zoetis closed at $177.04.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories Inc IDXX with an Overweight rating. The price target for IDEXX Laboratories is set to $440.00. In the first quarter, IDEXX Laboratories showed an EPS of $2.27, compared to $2.35 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of IDEXX Laboratories shows a 52-week-high of $706.95 and a 52-week-low of $318.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $369.66.

With a Neutral rating, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Neogen Corp NEOG. The price target seems to have been set at $25.00 for Neogen. In the third quarter, Neogen showed an EPS of $0.13, compared to $0.25 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $47.80 and a 52-week-low of $22.12. At the end of the last trading period, Neogen closed at $22.88.

With a Strong Buy rating, Raymond James initiated coverage on Avidity Biosciences Inc RNA. The price target seems to have been set at $29.00 for Avidity Biosciences. Avidity Biosciences earned $0.71 in the first quarter, compared to $0.64 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.25 and a 52-week-low of $10.89. At the end of the last trading period, Avidity Biosciences closed at $16.33.

With an Outperform rating, Raymond James initiated coverage on Dyne Therapeutics Inc DYN. The price target seems to have been set at $15.00 for Dyne Therapeutics. Dyne Therapeutics earned $0.69 in the first quarter, compared to $0.50 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Dyne Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $21.45 and a 52-week-low of $4.30. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $8.58.

Rosenblatt initiated coverage on Avid Technology Inc AVID with a Neutral rating. The price target for Avid Technology is set to $30.00. Avid Technology earned $0.33 in the first quarter, compared to $0.28 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $40.48 and a 52-week-low of $20.83. Avid Technology closed at $28.88 at the end of the last trading period.

Rosenblatt initiated coverage on Universal Electronics Inc UEIC with a Buy rating. The price target for Universal Electronics is set to $40.00. Universal Electronics earned $0.47 in the first quarter, compared to $0.89 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $53.07 and a 52-week-low of $24.07. At the end of the last trading period, Universal Electronics closed at $24.16.

With a Buy rating, Rosenblatt initiated coverage on Universal Technical Institute Inc UTI. The price target seems to have been set at $11.00 for Universal Technical. For the second quarter, Universal Technical had an EPS of $0.19, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.02. The current stock performance of Universal Technical shows a 52-week-high of $11.45 and a 52-week-low of $5.34. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $7.34.

With an Overweight rating, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on California Bancorp CALB. The price target seems to have been set at $22.00 for California Bancorp. In the first quarter, California Bancorp showed an EPS of $0.44, compared to $0.34 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.00 and a 52-week-low of $16.98. At the end of the last trading period, California Bancorp closed at $19.26.

JP Morgan initiated coverage on Vera Therapeutics Inc VERA with an Overweight rating. The price target for Vera Therapeutics is set to $35.00. Vera Therapeutics earned $0.71 in the first quarter, compared to $12.23 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Vera Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $37.11 and a 52-week-low of $12.29. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $13.51.

