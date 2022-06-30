Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For June 30, 2022

Upgrades

According to Jefferies, the prior rating for Digital Realty Trust Inc DLR was changed from Hold to Buy. Digital Realty Trust earned $1.67 in the first quarter, compared to $1.67 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $178.22 and a 52-week-low of $124.00. Digital Realty Trust closed at $127.40 at the end of the last trading period.

For Equinix Inc EQIX, Jefferies upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. For the first quarter, Equinix had an EPS of $7.16, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $6.98. The stock has a 52-week-high of $885.26 and a 52-week-low of $606.12. At the end of the last trading period, Equinix closed at $649.50.

Jefferies upgraded the previous rating for Crown Castle International Corp CCI from Hold to Buy. In the first quarter, Crown Castle Intl showed an EPS of $1.87, compared to $1.71 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Crown Castle Intl shows a 52-week-high of $209.87 and a 52-week-low of $153.70. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $167.31.

According to Jefferies, the prior rating for Ventas Inc VTR was changed from Hold to Buy. Ventas earned $0.79 in the first quarter, compared to $0.72 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Ventas shows a 52-week-high of $64.02 and a 52-week-low of $45.44. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $51.56.

According to William Blair, the prior rating for ShotSpotter Inc SSTI was changed from Market Perform to Outperform. In the first quarter, ShotSpotter showed an EPS of $0.04, compared to $0.02 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of ShotSpotter shows a 52-week-high of $51.50 and a 52-week-low of $22.63. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $26.34.

For Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD, Northland Capital Markets upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Outperform. Advanced Micro Devices earned $1.13 in the first quarter, compared to $0.52 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $164.46 and a 52-week-low of $76.51. At the end of the last trading period, Advanced Micro Devices closed at $77.99.

For Bunge Ltd BG, B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. Bunge earned $4.26 in the first quarter, compared to $3.13 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Bunge shows a 52-week-high of $128.40 and a 52-week-low of $71.73. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $91.48.

UBS upgraded the previous rating for YPF SA YPF from Sell to Neutral. YPF earned $0.64 in the first quarter, compared to $0.06 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $5.86 and a 52-week-low of $3.15. YPF closed at $3.34 at the end of the last trading period.

According to UBS, the prior rating for Banco Santander Chile BSAC was changed from Sell to Neutral. In the first quarter, Banco Santander Chile showed an EPS of $0.64, compared to $0.54 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.95 and a 52-week-low of $15.37. At the end of the last trading period, Banco Santander Chile closed at $16.40.

Credit Suisse upgraded the previous rating for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP BIP from Neutral to Outperform. Brookfield Infr Partners earned $0.01 in the first quarter, compared to $0.18 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $69.01 and a 52-week-low of $36.00. At the end of the last trading period, Brookfield Infr Partners closed at $37.04.

Downgrades

Jefferies downgraded the previous rating for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc SBRA from Buy to Hold. Sabra Health Care REIT earned $0.38 in the first quarter, compared to $0.39 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $19.02 and a 52-week-low of $11.44. Sabra Health Care REIT closed at $14.64 at the end of the last trading period.

For East West Bancorp Inc EWBC, Wedbush downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Neutral. For the first quarter, East West Bancorp had an EPS of $1.66, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.44. The stock has a 52-week-high of $93.51 and a 52-week-low of $61.65. At the end of the last trading period, East West Bancorp closed at $66.43.

According to Jefferies, the prior rating for Highwoods Properties Inc HIW was changed from Buy to Hold. Highwoods Props earned $1.03 in the first quarter, compared to $0.91 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $48.82 and a 52-week-low of $32.85. At the end of the last trading period, Highwoods Props closed at $34.78.

Jefferies downgraded the previous rating for RPT Realty RPT from Buy to Hold. For the first quarter, RPT Realty had an EPS of $0.26, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.19. The current stock performance of RPT Realty shows a 52-week-high of $14.99 and a 52-week-low of $9.25. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $10.12.

According to Jefferies, the prior rating for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc OHI was changed from Buy to Hold. For the first quarter, Omega Healthcare Invts had an EPS of $0.74, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.85. The stock has a 52-week-high of $37.96 and a 52-week-low of $24.81. At the end of the last trading period, Omega Healthcare Invts closed at $29.10.

According to Jefferies, the prior rating for Kite Realty Group Trust KRG was changed from Buy to Hold. For the first quarter, Kite Realty Gr Trust had an EPS of $0.46, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.34. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.35 and a 52-week-low of $16.97. At the end of the last trading period, Kite Realty Gr Trust closed at $17.96.

Jefferies downgraded the previous rating for Acadia Realty Trust AKR from Buy to Hold. For the first quarter, Acadia Realty Trust had an EPS of $0.33, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.25. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.33 and a 52-week-low of $15.37. At the end of the last trading period, Acadia Realty Trust closed at $15.86.

For SVB Financial Group SIVB, Wedbush downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Neutral. In the first quarter, SVB Finl Gr showed an EPS of $7.92, compared to $10.03 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $763.22 and a 52-week-low of $384.83. SVB Finl Gr closed at $402.56 at the end of the last trading period.

Jefferies downgraded the previous rating for Simon Property Group Inc SPG from Buy to Hold. For the first quarter, Simon Property Group had an EPS of $2.78, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.48. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $171.12 and a 52-week-low of $93.50. Simon Property Group closed at $97.26 at the end of the last trading period.

For Axos Financial Inc AX, Wedbush downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Neutral. In the third quarter, Axos Financial showed an EPS of $1.05, compared to $0.92 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $62.44 and a 52-week-low of $34.11. Axos Financial closed at $36.61 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Wedbush, the prior rating for Webster Financial Corp WBS was changed from Outperform to Neutral. In the first quarter, Webster Finl showed an EPS of $1.24, compared to $1.25 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $65.00 and a 52-week-low of $41.88. Webster Finl closed at $43.45 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Wedbush, the prior rating for Huntington Bancshares Inc HBAN was changed from Outperform to Neutral. For the first quarter, Huntington Bancshares had an EPS of $0.32, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.48. The current stock performance of Huntington Bancshares shows a 52-week-high of $17.79 and a 52-week-low of $11.72. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $12.24.

For Western Alliance Bancorp WAL, Wedbush downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Neutral. For the first quarter, Western Alliance had an EPS of $2.22, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.90. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $124.93 and a 52-week-low of $68.42. Western Alliance closed at $72.65 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Wedbush, the prior rating for KeyCorp KEY was changed from Outperform to Neutral. KeyCorp earned $0.45 in the first quarter, compared to $0.61 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.17 and a 52-week-low of $16.69. At the end of the last trading period, KeyCorp closed at $17.49.

According to UBS, the prior rating for Ameren Corp AEE was changed from Buy to Neutral. For the first quarter, Ameren had an EPS of $0.97, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.91. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $99.20 and a 52-week-low of $79.35. Ameren closed at $89.64 at the end of the last trading period.

UBS downgraded the previous rating for Duke Energy Corp DUK from Buy to Neutral. For the first quarter, Duke Energy had an EPS of $1.30, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.26. The stock has a 52-week-high of $116.33 and a 52-week-low of $95.48. At the end of the last trading period, Duke Energy closed at $106.01.

For Evergy Inc EVRG, UBS downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. In the first quarter, Evergy showed an EPS of $0.58, compared to $0.55 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $73.12 and a 52-week-low of $59.34. Evergy closed at $65.16 at the end of the last trading period.

UBS downgraded the previous rating for Fortis Inc FTS from Neutral to Sell. For the first quarter, Fortis had an EPS of $0.62, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.61. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $51.66 and a 52-week-low of $43.12. Fortis closed at $47.51 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Exane BNP Paribas, the prior rating for SAP SE SAP was changed from Outperform to Neutral. For the first quarter, SAP had an EPS of $1.12, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.69. The current stock performance of SAP shows a 52-week-high of $151.48 and a 52-week-low of $89.91. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $93.93.

According to Oppenheimer, the prior rating for Angion Biomedica Corp ANGN was changed from Outperform to Perform. For the first quarter, Angion Biomedica had an EPS of $0.48, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.56. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.64 and a 52-week-low of $1.07. At the end of the last trading period, Angion Biomedica closed at $1.71.

According to Stifel, the prior rating for Angion Biomedica Corp ANGN was changed from Buy to Hold. Angion Biomedica earned $0.48 in the first quarter, compared to $1.56 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.64 and a 52-week-low of $1.07. At the end of the last trading period, Angion Biomedica closed at $1.71.

For MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc MSM, William Blair downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. In the third quarter, MSC Industrial Direct Co showed an EPS of $1.82, compared to $1.42 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $92.04 and a 52-week-low of $72.30. At the end of the last trading period, MSC Industrial Direct Co closed at $75.32.

Initiations

With a Buy rating, Lake Street initiated coverage on Lincoln Educational Services Corp LINC. The price target seems to have been set at $8.00 for Lincoln Educational Servs. Lincoln Educational Servs earned $0.00 in the first quarter, compared to $0.13 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $8.20 and a 52-week-low of $4.94. At the end of the last trading period, Lincoln Educational Servs closed at $6.23.

With a Buy rating, Lake Street initiated coverage on Zentek Ltd ZTEK. The price target seems to have been set at $3.50 for Zentek. The current stock performance of Zentek shows a 52-week-high of $3.78 and a 52-week-low of $1.51. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $1.73.

With a Buy rating, Roth Capital initiated coverage on MGP Ingredients Inc MGPI. The price target seems to have been set at $115.00 for MGP Ingredients. MGP Ingredients earned $1.69 in the first quarter, compared to $1.01 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $104.00 and a 52-week-low of $58.41. MGP Ingredients closed at $97.39 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, Benchmark initiated coverage on Warner Bros.Discovery Inc WBD. The price target seems to have been set at $26.00 for Warner Bros.Discovery. For the first quarter, Warner Bros.Discovery had an EPS of $0.69, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.21. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.50 and a 52-week-low of $12.91. At the end of the last trading period, Warner Bros.Discovery closed at $13.17.

For Unity Software Inc U, Keybanc initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Sector Weight. Unity Software earned $0.08 in the first quarter, compared to $0.10 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $210.00 and a 52-week-low of $29.09. At the end of the last trading period, Unity Software closed at $39.52.

For ironSource Ltd IS, Keybanc initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Overweight. In the first quarter, ironSource showed an EPS of $0.05, compared to $0.04 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $13.14 and a 52-week-low of $2.20. ironSource closed at $2.39 at the end of the last trading period.

For AppLovin Corp APP, Keybanc initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Overweight. In the first quarter, AppLovin showed an EPS of $0.31, compared to $0.05 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of AppLovin shows a 52-week-high of $116.09 and a 52-week-low of $27.04. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $35.55.

HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc NRXP with a Buy rating. The price target for NRX Pharmaceuticals is set to $2.00. NRX Pharmaceuticals earned $0.21 in the first quarter, compared to $0.71 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $26.24 and a 52-week-low of $0.49. At the end of the last trading period, NRX Pharmaceuticals closed at $0.57.

HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc ABOS with a Buy rating. The price target for Acumen Pharmaceuticals is set to $15.00. Acumen Pharmaceuticals earned $0.23 in the first quarter, compared to $64.41 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Acumen Pharmaceuticals shows a 52-week-high of $26.98 and a 52-week-low of $3.02. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $4.88.

With a Buy rating, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc THRX. The price target seems to have been set at $22.00 for Theseus Pharmaceuticals. Theseus Pharmaceuticals earned $0.27 in the first quarter, compared to $4.90 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $24.54 and a 52-week-low of $4.86. Theseus Pharmaceuticals closed at $5.20 at the end of the last trading period.

Barclays initiated coverage on Nutanix Inc NTNX with an Overweight rating. The price target for Nutanix is set to $19.00. In the third quarter, Nutanix showed an EPS of $0.05, compared to $0.41 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Nutanix shows a 52-week-high of $44.50 and a 52-week-low of $13.44. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $14.50.

With a Market Outperform rating, JMP Securities initiated coverage on PropertyGuru Group Ltd PGRU. The price target seems to have been set at $7.50 for PropertyGuru Group. PropertyGuru Group earned $0.67 in the first quarter, compared to $0.14 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $9.00 and a 52-week-low of $4.33. PropertyGuru Group closed at $4.65 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Sector Outperform rating, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Perficient Inc PRFT. The price target seems to have been set at $110.00 for Perficient. In the first quarter, Perficient showed an EPS of $0.98, compared to $0.75 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Perficient shows a 52-week-high of $153.28 and a 52-week-low of $79.75. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $90.88.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Coty Inc COTY with a Neutral rating. The price target for Coty is set to $8.00. Coty earned $0.03 in the third quarter, compared to $0.00 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.12 and a 52-week-low of $5.90. At the end of the last trading period, Coty closed at $7.85.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bath & Body Works Inc BBWI with an Overweight rating. The price target for Bath & Body Works is set to $58.00. Bath & Body Works earned $0.64 in the first quarter, compared to $1.25 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $82.00 and a 52-week-low of $26.23. At the end of the last trading period, Bath & Body Works closed at $26.40.

With a Buy rating, Benchmark initiated coverage on Texas Instruments Inc TXN. The price target seems to have been set at $205.00 for Texas Instruments. In the first quarter, Texas Instruments showed an EPS of $2.35, compared to $1.87 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Texas Instruments shows a 52-week-high of $202.26 and a 52-week-low of $149.10. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $152.78.

With a Buy rating, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Amkor Technology Inc AMKR. The price target seems to have been set at $30.00 for Amkor Technology. In the first quarter, Amkor Technology showed an EPS of $0.69, compared to $0.49 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.50 and a 52-week-low of $16.26. At the end of the last trading period, Amkor Technology closed at $16.76.

With a Strong Buy rating, Raymond James initiated coverage on FIGS Inc FIGS. The price target seems to have been set at $15.00 for FIGS. For the first quarter, FIGS had an EPS of $0.05, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.08. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $50.35 and a 52-week-low of $6.93. FIGS closed at $8.29 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Outperform rating, Raymond James initiated coverage on Etsy Inc ETSY. The price target seems to have been set at $100.00 for Etsy. Etsy earned $0.60 in the first quarter, compared to $1.00 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $307.75 and a 52-week-low of $67.01. At the end of the last trading period, Etsy closed at $74.80.

With an Outperform rating, Raymond James initiated coverage on ThredUp Inc TDUP. The price target seems to have been set at $7.00 for ThredUp. For the first quarter, ThredUp had an EPS of $0.21, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.17. The current stock performance of ThredUp shows a 52-week-high of $31.32 and a 52-week-low of $2.49. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $2.56.

Raymond James initiated coverage on Rent the Runway Inc RENT with an Outperform rating. The price target for Rent the Runway is set to $9.00. Rent the Runway earned $0.67 in the first quarter, compared to $3.75 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Rent the Runway shows a 52-week-high of $24.77 and a 52-week-low of $3.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $3.29.

With an Outperform rating, Raymond James initiated coverage on Brilliant Earth Group Inc BRLT. The price target seems to have been set at $10.00 for Brilliant Earth Group. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.39 and a 52-week-low of $3.60. At the end of the last trading period, Brilliant Earth Group closed at $4.86.

Raymond James initiated coverage on Overstock.com Inc OSTK with a Market Perform rating. Overstock.com earned $0.21 in the first quarter, compared to $0.56 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Overstock.com shows a 52-week-high of $111.28 and a 52-week-low of $24.82. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $27.19.

With a Buy rating, Stifel initiated coverage on Zurn Water Solutions Corp ZWS. The price target seems to have been set at $34.00 for Zurn Water Solutions. In the first quarter, Zurn Water Solutions showed an EPS of $0.24, compared to $0.13 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Zurn Water Solutions shows a 52-week-high of $38.31 and a 52-week-low of $23.14. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $26.76.

