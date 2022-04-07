Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 7, 2022

Upgrades

According to Wolfe Research, the prior rating for Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc CFR was changed from Underperform to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, Cullen/Frost Bankers had an EPS of $1.54, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.38. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $147.39 and a 52-week-low of $100.35. Cullen/Frost Bankers closed at $138.63 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Guggenheim, the prior rating for Array Technologies Inc ARRY was changed from Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Array Technologies showed an EPS of $0.06, compared to $0.08 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Array Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $31.00 and a 52-week-low of $8.02. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $11.03.

According to Citigroup, the prior rating for Mission Produce Inc AVO was changed from Neutral to Buy. In the first quarter, Mission Produce showed an EPS of $0.17, compared to $0.11 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $22.93 and a 52-week-low of $11.04. Mission Produce closed at $12.33 at the end of the last trading period.

For Calix Inc CALX, Northland Capital Markets upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Outperform. Calix earned $0.26 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.45 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Calix shows a 52-week-high of $80.95 and a 52-week-low of $36.22. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $37.80.

According to RBC Capital, the prior rating for Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc SPB was changed from Sector Perform to Outperform. In the first quarter, Spectrum Brands Holdings showed an EPS of $0.06, compared to $2.13 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $107.22 and a 52-week-low of $75.66. At the end of the last trading period, Spectrum Brands Holdings closed at $86.68.

For Berry Corp (bry) BRY, Piper Sandler upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Overweight. In the fourth quarter, Berry (bry) showed an EPS of $0.12, compared to $0.11 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $11.54 and a 52-week-low of $4.72. Berry (bry) closed at $10.65 at the end of the last trading period.

JMP Securities upgraded the previous rating for LPL Financial Holdings Inc LPLA from Market Perform to Market Outperform. LPL Finl Hldgs earned $1.63 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.53 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $196.28 and a 52-week-low of $127.03. At the end of the last trading period, LPL Finl Hldgs closed at $184.34.

For Murphy Oil Corp MUR, Piper Sandler upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Overweight. Murphy Oil earned $0.40 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.09 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $43.20 and a 52-week-low of $14.91. Murphy Oil closed at $40.52 at the end of the last trading period.

For Laredo Petroleum Inc LPI, Piper Sandler upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Overweight. For the fourth quarter, Laredo Petroleum had an EPS of $3.39, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.22. The current stock performance of Laredo Petroleum shows a 52-week-high of $99.26 and a 52-week-low of $32.52. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $78.48.

Berenberg upgraded the previous rating for YETI Holdings Inc YETI from Hold to Buy. In the fourth quarter, YETI Holdings showed an EPS of $0.87, compared to $0.74 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $108.82 and a 52-week-low of $54.00. At the end of the last trading period, YETI Holdings closed at $54.96.

Wolfe Research upgraded the previous rating for PJT Partners Inc PJT from Peer Perform to Outperform. PJT Partners earned $1.52 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.81 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $89.50 and a 52-week-low of $54.48. At the end of the last trading period, PJT Partners closed at $62.15.

For Centennial Resource Development Inc CDEV, Piper Sandler upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Overweight. In the fourth quarter, Centennial Resource Dev showed an EPS of $0.51, compared to $0.32 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Centennial Resource Dev shows a 52-week-high of $9.30 and a 52-week-low of $3.69. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $8.51.

For Sylvamo Corp SLVM, RBC Capital upgraded the previous rating of Sector Perform to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, Sylvamo had an EPS of $1.71, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.27. The stock has a 52-week-high of $40.04 and a 52-week-low of $23.10. At the end of the last trading period, Sylvamo closed at $34.09.

JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating for AutoNation Inc AN from Neutral to Overweight. In the fourth quarter, AutoNation showed an EPS of $5.76, compared to $2.43 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of AutoNation shows a 52-week-high of $133.48 and a 52-week-low of $88.32. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $97.79.

According to Oppenheimer, the prior rating for Zeta Global Holdings Corp ZETA was changed from Perform to Outperform. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $13.09 and a 52-week-low of $5.27. Zeta Global Holdings closed at $12.10 at the end of the last trading period.

JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc AJRD from Neutral to Overweight. For the fourth quarter, Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs had an EPS of $0.43, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.47. The current stock performance of Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs shows a 52-week-high of $49.84 and a 52-week-low of $35.47. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $40.04.

According to Evercore ISI Group, the prior rating for Coupa Software Inc COUP was changed from In-Line to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, Coupa Software showed an EPS of $0.19, compared to $0.17 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $283.38 and a 52-week-low of $64.79. Coupa Software closed at $102.28 at the end of the last trading period.

Downgrades

Fermium Research downgraded the previous rating for RPM International Inc RPM from Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, RPM International showed an EPS of $0.38, compared to $0.38 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $101.48 and a 52-week-low of $75.11. RPM International closed at $87.16 at the end of the last trading period.

For Telefonica Brasil SA VIV, Scotiabank downgraded the previous rating of Sector Outperform to Sector Perform. For the fourth quarter, Telefonica Brasil had an EPS of $0.28, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.14. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.78 and a 52-week-low of $7.62. At the end of the last trading period, Telefonica Brasil closed at $11.66.

Scotiabank downgraded the previous rating for Waste Connections Inc WCN from Sector Outperform to Sector Perform. For the fourth quarter, Waste Connections had an EPS of $0.83, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.68. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $142.76 and a 52-week-low of $109.82. Waste Connections closed at $141.75 at the end of the last trading period.

For CMC Materials Inc CCMP, CL King downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. For the first quarter, CMC Materials had an EPS of $2.06, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.92. The stock has a 52-week-high of $198.60 and a 52-week-low of $119.19. At the end of the last trading period, CMC Materials closed at $177.21.

According to Piper Sandler, the prior rating for TotalEnergies SE TTE was changed from Overweight to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, TotalEnergies showed an EPS of $2.55, compared to $0.46 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $60.03 and a 52-week-low of $40.33. At the end of the last trading period, TotalEnergies closed at $49.49.

Deutsche Bank downgraded the previous rating for Rite Aid Corp RAD from Hold to Sell. In the third quarter, Rite Aid showed an EPS of $0.15, compared to $0.40 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $23.02 and a 52-week-low of $8.11. Rite Aid closed at $8.44 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Nomura Instinet, the prior rating for Himax Technologies Inc HIMX was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Himax Technologies showed an EPS of $0.85, compared to $0.20 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $17.30 and a 52-week-low of $9.48. Himax Technologies closed at $10.42 at the end of the last trading period.

For Houlihan Lokey Inc HLI, Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Underweight. Houlihan Lokey earned $2.90 in the third quarter, compared to $1.77 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $122.62 and a 52-week-low of $65.03. At the end of the last trading period, Houlihan Lokey closed at $84.34.

According to Wolfe Research, the prior rating for Prosperity Bancshares Inc PB was changed from Peer Perform to Underperform. For the fourth quarter, Prosperity Bancshares had an EPS of $1.38, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.48. The stock has a 52-week-high of $80.46 and a 52-week-low of $64.40. At the end of the last trading period, Prosperity Bancshares closed at $67.90.

According to Wolfe Research, the prior rating for Regions Financial Corp RF was changed from Outperform to Peer Perform. Regions Financial earned $0.44 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.61 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.57 and a 52-week-low of $18.02. At the end of the last trading period, Regions Financial closed at $20.82.

For Fifth Third Bancorp FITB, Wolfe Research downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Peer Perform. Fifth Third Bancorp earned $0.90 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.88 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $50.64 and a 52-week-low of $34.35. At the end of the last trading period, Fifth Third Bancorp closed at $40.98.

Wolfe Research downgraded the previous rating for Lazard Ltd LAZ from Peer Perform to Underperform. For the fourth quarter, Lazard had an EPS of $1.92, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.66. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $53.00 and a 52-week-low of $31.64. Lazard closed at $34.14 at the end of the last trading period.

Wells Fargo downgraded the previous rating for Wayfair Inc W from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Wayfair earned $0.92 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.24 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $343.80 and a 52-week-low of $100.57. Wayfair closed at $106.95 at the end of the last trading period.

For Blackstone Inc BX, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Neutral. Blackstone earned $1.71 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.13 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $149.78 and a 52-week-low of $74.29. At the end of the last trading period, Blackstone closed at $118.24.

Barclays downgraded the previous rating for Ford Motor Co F from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Ford Motor earned $0.26 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.34 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.87 and a 52-week-low of $11.14. At the end of the last trading period, Ford Motor closed at $15.39.

For Dana Inc DAN, Barclays downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the fourth quarter, Dana had an EPS of $0.00, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.24. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $28.44 and a 52-week-low of $14.59. Dana closed at $16.03 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Piper Sandler, the prior rating for Vapotherm Inc VAPO was changed from Overweight to Underweight. For the fourth quarter, Vapotherm had an EPS of $0.69, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.51. The current stock performance of Vapotherm shows a 52-week-high of $31.87 and a 52-week-low of $12.25. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $12.93.

According to Piper Sandler, the prior rating for Washington Trust Bancorp Inc WASH was changed from Overweight to Neutral. Washington Trust Bancorp earned $1.15 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.13 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $60.96 and a 52-week-low of $46.35. Washington Trust Bancorp closed at $51.02 at the end of the last trading period.

RBC Capital downgraded the previous rating for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc RYAM from Outperform to Sector Perform. In the fourth quarter, Rayonier Adv Materials showed an EPS of $0.37, compared to $0.03 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $9.98 and a 52-week-low of $4.55. At the end of the last trading period, Rayonier Adv Materials closed at $5.87.

According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Group 1 Automotive Inc GPI was changed from Overweight to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Group 1 Automotive showed an EPS of $9.54, compared to $5.66 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $212.23 and a 52-week-low of $143.00. At the end of the last trading period, Group 1 Automotive closed at $156.91.

For Southern Co SO, Keybanc downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Sector Weight. In the fourth quarter, Southern showed an EPS of $0.36, compared to $0.47 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Southern shows a 52-week-high of $76.53 and a 52-week-low of $60.12. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $76.51.

For CMS Energy Corp CMS, Keybanc downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Sector Weight. For the fourth quarter, CMS Energy had an EPS of $0.47, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.56. The stock has a 52-week-high of $73.64 and a 52-week-low of $57.92. At the end of the last trading period, CMS Energy closed at $73.56.

Initiations

With an Overweight rating, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Unity Bancorp Inc UNTY. The price target seems to have been set at $33.00 for Unity Bancorp. Unity Bancorp earned $0.92 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.69 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Unity Bancorp shows a 52-week-high of $31.37 and a 52-week-low of $20.32. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $27.25.

EF Hutton initiated coverage on CEL-SCI Corp CVM with a Buy rating. The price target for CEL-SCI is set to $17.00. For the first quarter, CEL-SCI had an EPS of $0.20, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.21. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.86 and a 52-week-low of $3.63. At the end of the last trading period, CEL-SCI closed at $3.79.

With a Neutral rating, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Inspirato Incorporated ISPO. The price target seems to have been set at $9.00 for Inspirato. The current stock performance of Inspirato shows a 52-week-high of $108.00 and a 52-week-low of $7.70. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $8.17.

With a Buy rating, Citigroup initiated coverage on Unity Software Inc U. The price target seems to have been set at $125.00 for Unity Software. Unity Software earned $0.05 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.10 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $210.00 and a 52-week-low of $73.12. Unity Software closed at $93.89 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, Citigroup initiated coverage on Roblox Corp RBLX. The price target seems to have been set at $59.00 for Roblox. In the fourth quarter, Roblox showed an EPS of $0.25, compared to $0.30 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Roblox shows a 52-week-high of $141.60 and a 52-week-low of $36.04. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $45.89.

Truist Securities initiated coverage on FIGS Inc FIGS with a Buy rating. The price target for FIGS is set to $32.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $50.40 and a 52-week-low of $13.04. FIGS closed at $22.57 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Oxford Industries Inc OXM. The price target seems to have been set at $126.00 for Oxford Industries. In the fourth quarter, Oxford Industries showed an EPS of $1.68, compared to $0.13 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Oxford Industries shows a 52-week-high of $114.47 and a 52-week-low of $76.21. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $87.88.

With an Overweight rating, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Frontier Communications Parent Inc FYBR. The price target seems to have been set at $37.00 for Frontier Communications. The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.15 and a 52-week-low of $23.24. At the end of the last trading period, Frontier Communications closed at $28.99.

Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories International Inc CRL with an Overweight rating. The price target for Charles River is set to $377.00. Charles River earned $2.49 in the fourth quarter, compared to $2.39 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $460.21 and a 52-week-low of $251.30. Charles River closed at $286.02 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Equal-Weight rating, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Synaptics Inc SYNA. The price target seems to have been set at $185.00 for Synaptics. In the second quarter, Synaptics showed an EPS of $3.26, compared to $2.30 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $299.39 and a 52-week-low of $114.05. Synaptics closed at $170.41 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Equal-Weight rating, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Altus Power Inc AMPS. The price target seems to have been set at $10.50 for Altus Power. Altus Power earned $0.07 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.03 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.35 and a 52-week-low of $6.25. At the end of the last trading period, Altus Power closed at $7.45.

With an Outperform rating, Baird initiated coverage on Ambrx Biopharma Inc AMAM. The price target seems to have been set at $16.00 for Ambrx Biopharma. NoneAt the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $22.87 and a 52-week-low of $3.95. Ambrx Biopharma closed at $4.09 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, Guggenheim initiated coverage on GoodRx Holdings Inc GDRX. The price target seems to have been set at $24.00 for GoodRx Holdings. In the fourth quarter, GoodRx Holdings showed an EPS of $0.09, compared to $0.08 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $48.05 and a 52-week-low of $13.44. GoodRx Holdings closed at $18.72 at the end of the last trading period.

Guggenheim initiated coverage on Teladoc Health Inc TDOC with a Buy rating. The price target for Teladoc Health is set to $96.00. In the fourth quarter, Teladoc Health showed an EPS of $0.07, compared to $0.27 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $194.99 and a 52-week-low of $50.08. At the end of the last trading period, Teladoc Health closed at $67.70.

Guggenheim initiated coverage on HealthEquity Inc HQY with a Buy rating. The price target for HealthEquity is set to $89.00. HealthEquity earned $0.20 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.42 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $84.78 and a 52-week-low of $36.80. HealthEquity closed at $67.50 at the end of the last trading period.

Guggenheim initiated coverage on Accolade Inc ACCD with a Neutral rating. For the third quarter, Accolade had an EPS of $0.52, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.32. The stock has a 52-week-high of $55.47 and a 52-week-low of $12.64. At the end of the last trading period, Accolade closed at $16.65.

With a Hold rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc PNFP. The price target seems to have been set at $100.00 for Pinnacle Finl Partners. Pinnacle Finl Partners earned $1.70 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.58 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $111.31 and a 52-week-low of $83.06. Pinnacle Finl Partners closed at $90.43 at the end of the last trading period.

Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Cyxtera Technologies Inc CYXT with an Outperform rating. The price target for Cyxtera Technologies is set to $15.00. The current stock performance of Cyxtera Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $13.53 and a 52-week-low of $7.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $12.49.

