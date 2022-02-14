Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For February 14, 2022
Upgrades
- According to Mizuho, the prior rating for Murphy Oil Corp (NYSE:MUR) was changed from Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Murphy Oil showed an EPS of $0.40, compared to $0.09 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.31 and a 52-week-low of $13.51. At the end of the last trading period, Murphy Oil closed at $34.48.
- For Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT), Nomura Instinet upgraded the previous rating of Reduce to Neutral. Goodyear Tire & Rubber earned $0.57 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.44 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Goodyear Tire & Rubber shows a 52-week-high of $24.89 and a 52-week-low of $13.45. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $15.78.
- B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating for Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) from Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Bloom Energy had an EPS of $0.05, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.08. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $41.54 and a 52-week-low of $12.55. Bloom Energy closed at $16.88 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Wedbush, the prior rating for Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) was changed from Neutral to Outperform. In the first quarter, Micron Technology showed an EPS of $2.16, compared to $0.78 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Micron Technology shows a 52-week-high of $98.45 and a 52-week-low of $65.67. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $89.76.
- UBS upgraded the previous rating for Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) from Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Allstate had an EPS of $2.75, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $5.87. The current stock performance of Allstate shows a 52-week-high of $140.00 and a 52-week-low of $102.55. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $123.38.
- UBS upgraded the previous rating for Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) from Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Sensata Technologies showed an EPS of $0.87, compared to $0.85 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Sensata Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $65.58 and a 52-week-low of $52.30. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $55.96.
- Benchmark upgraded the previous rating for Trex Co Inc (NYSE:TREX) from Hold to Buy. Trex Co earned $0.64 in the third quarter, compared to $0.41 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Trex Co shows a 52-week-high of $140.98 and a 52-week-low of $81.76. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $85.29.
- For AT&T Inc (NYSE:T), JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Overweight. In the fourth quarter, AT&T showed an EPS of $0.78, compared to $0.75 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $33.88 and a 52-week-low of $22.02. AT&T closed at $24.13 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Deutsche Bank, the prior rating for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) was changed from Hold to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Discover Financial showed an EPS of $3.64, compared to $2.59 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Discover Financial shows a 52-week-high of $135.69 and a 52-week-low of $88.66. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $124.14.
- According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for Oscar Health Inc (NYSE:OSCR) was changed from Sell to Neutral. The stock has a 52-week-high of $37.00 and a 52-week-low of $5.72. At the end of the last trading period, Oscar Health closed at $6.70.
- According to Jefferies, the prior rating for Zions Bancorp NA (NASDAQ:ZION) was changed from Hold to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Zions Bancorp showed an EPS of $1.34, compared to $1.66 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $75.44 and a 52-week-low of $47.06. At the end of the last trading period, Zions Bancorp closed at $73.22.
- Jefferies upgraded the previous rating for Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) from Hold to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Comerica showed an EPS of $1.66, compared to $1.49 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $102.09 and a 52-week-low of $60.91. At the end of the last trading period, Comerica closed at $98.61.
- For Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI), Jefferies upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. In the third quarter, Triumph Group showed an EPS of $0.21, compared to $0.09 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Triumph Group shows a 52-week-high of $24.53 and a 52-week-low of $13.80. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $21.05.
- For Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO), Keybanc upgraded the previous rating of Sector Weight to Overweight. In the fourth quarter, Watsco showed an EPS of $2.02, compared to $1.14 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $318.98 and a 52-week-low of $233.13. Watsco closed at $263.00 at the end of the last trading period.
Downgrades
- Wolfe Research downgraded the previous rating for Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) from Outperform to Peer Perform. In the fourth quarter, Zendesk showed an EPS of $0.16, compared to $0.11 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $159.80 and a 52-week-low of $87.90. Zendesk closed at $116.27 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Guggenheim, the prior rating for IAA Inc (NYSE:IAA) was changed from Buy to Neutral. IAA earned $0.61 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.48 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $64.55 and a 52-week-low of $34.45. At the end of the last trading period, IAA closed at $35.67.
- According to UBS, the prior rating for Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) was changed from Buy to Neutral. Progressive earned $1.05 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.57 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Progressive shows a 52-week-high of $111.85 and a 52-week-low of $84.89. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $106.20.
- For Cerence Inc (NASDAQ:CRNC), Evercore ISI Group downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to In-Line. In the first quarter, Cerence showed an EPS of $0.59, compared to $0.59 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $139.00 and a 52-week-low of $40.11. Cerence closed at $43.34 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN), Raymond James downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. Texas Instruments earned $2.27 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.80 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $202.26 and a 52-week-low of $161.67. Texas Instruments closed at $164.40 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Genpact Ltd (NYSE:G), Cowen & Co. downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. For the fourth quarter, Genpact had an EPS of $0.54, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.51. The current stock performance of Genpact shows a 52-week-high of $54.03 and a 52-week-low of $39.04. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $44.85.
- Jefferies downgraded the previous rating for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) from Buy to Hold. U.S. Bancorp earned $1.07 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.95 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of U.S. Bancorp shows a 52-week-high of $63.57 and a 52-week-low of $46.85. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $58.55.
- According to Jefferies, the prior rating for JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) was changed from Buy to Hold. JPMorgan Chase earned $3.33 in the fourth quarter, compared to $3.79 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $172.96 and a 52-week-low of $138.22. JPMorgan Chase closed at $153.92 at the end of the last trading period.
- Barclays downgraded the previous rating for Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the first quarter, Tyson Foods showed an EPS of $2.87, compared to $1.94 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $100.72 and a 52-week-low of $63.22. At the end of the last trading period, Tyson Foods closed at $97.99.
- According to Raymond James, the prior rating for ProQR Therapeutics NV (NASDAQ:PRQR) was changed from Strong Buy to Market Perform. For the third quarter, ProQR Therapeutics had an EPS of $0.26, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.30. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $9.46 and a 52-week-low of $1.33. ProQR Therapeutics closed at $1.39 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Raymond James, the prior rating for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) was changed from Strong Buy to Outperform. CVS Health earned $1.98 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.30 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $111.25 and a 52-week-low of $68.02. At the end of the last trading period, CVS Health closed at $104.24.
Initiations
- With a Neutral rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Vtex (NYSE:VTEX). The price target seems to have been set at $10.00 for Vtex. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $33.36 and a 52-week-low of $6.09. Vtex closed at $7.58 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Prudential PLC (NYSE:PUK), Goldman Sachs initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Buy. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.99 and a 52-week-low of $31.93. At the end of the last trading period, Prudential closed at $32.62.
- Craig-Hallum initiated coverage on Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC) with a Buy rating. The price target for Quest Resource Holding is set to $13.00. Quest Resource Holding earned $0.02 in the third quarter, compared to $0.01 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $8.30 and a 52-week-low of $2.80. At the end of the last trading period, Quest Resource Holding closed at $7.00.
- Loop Capital initiated coverage on F5 Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) with a Buy rating. The price target for F5 is set to $273.00. In the first quarter, F5 showed an EPS of $2.89, compared to $2.59 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $249.00 and a 52-week-low of $174.34. At the end of the last trading period, F5 closed at $195.82.
- With a Buy rating, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET). The price target seems to have been set at $157.00 for Arista Networks. The stock has a 52-week-high of $536.54 and a 52-week-low of $114.85. At the end of the last trading period, Arista Networks closed at $120.92.
- With a Buy rating, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE:JNPR). The price target seems to have been set at $41.00 for Juniper Networks. For the fourth quarter, Juniper Networks had an EPS of $0.56, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.55. The current stock performance of Juniper Networks shows a 52-week-high of $36.03 and a 52-week-low of $23.12. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $33.99.
- With a Buy rating, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ:LTRX). The price target seems to have been set at $13.00 for Lantronix. In the second quarter, Lantronix showed an EPS of $0.10, compared to $0.03 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $10.25 and a 52-week-low of $4.06. Lantronix closed at $6.81 at the end of the last trading period.
- Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:BCYC) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Bicycle Therapeutics is set to $60.00. In the third quarter, Bicycle Therapeutics showed an EPS of $0.59, compared to $0.52 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Bicycle Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $62.08 and a 52-week-low of $20.67. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $48.75.
- HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) with a Buy rating. The price target for Imago BioSciences is set to $37.00. Imago BioSciences earned $0.44 in the third quarter, compared to $4.23 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.68 and a 52-week-low of $14.61. At the end of the last trading period, Imago BioSciences closed at $23.95.
- With a Buy rating, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on BriaCell Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:BCTX). The price target seems to have been set at $25.00 for BriaCell Therapeutics. NoneAt the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $12.47 and a 52-week-low of $2.81. BriaCell Therapeutics closed at $7.56 at the end of the last trading period.
- CICC initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Zoom Video Communications is set to $182.92. For the third quarter, Zoom Video Communications had an EPS of $1.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.99. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $451.77 and a 52-week-low of $134.70. Zoom Video Communications closed at $141.24 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Neutral rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Sonder Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SOND). The price target seems to have been set at $10.00 for Sonder Holdings. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $10.88 and a 52-week-low of $7.00. Sonder Holdings closed at $9.00 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Market Perform rating, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on LendingTree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE). The price target seems to have been set at $139.00 for LendingTree. LendingTree earned $0.75 in the third quarter, compared to $0.26 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of LendingTree shows a 52-week-high of $372.64 and a 52-week-low of $105.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $115.60.
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:OPEN) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for Opendoor Technologies is set to $13.00. Opendoor Technologies earned $0.03 in the third quarter, compared to $0.91 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Opendoor Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $39.24 and a 52-week-low of $8.14. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $10.23.
- With a Market Perform rating, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND). The price target seems to have been set at $11.75 for Blend Labs. In the third quarter, Blend Labs showed an EPS of $0.13, compared to $0.38 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Blend Labs shows a 52-week-high of $21.04 and a 52-week-low of $6.45. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $9.87.
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on SmartRent Inc (NYSE:SMRT) with an Outperform rating. The price target for SmartRent is set to $13.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $15.14 and a 52-week-low of $6.53. SmartRent closed at $8.68 at the end of the last trading period.
- With an Outperform rating, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Porch Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRCH). The price target seems to have been set at $14.50 for Porch Group. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.50 and a 52-week-low of $8.20. At the end of the last trading period, Porch Group closed at $8.67.
- With an Underweight rating, JP Morgan initiated coverage on DigitalBridge Group Inc (NYSE:DBRG). The price target seems to have been set at $7.00 for DigitalBridge Group. For the third quarter, DigitalBridge Group had an EPS of $0.08, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.22. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $8.70 and a 52-week-low of $5.22. DigitalBridge Group closed at $7.53 at the end of the last trading period.
