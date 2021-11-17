QQQ
+ 0.34
397.09
+ 0.08%
BTC/USD
-549.53
59509.34
-0.91%
DIA
-1.57
363.50
-0.43%
SPY
-1.29
470.57
-0.27%
TLT
-0.09
145.20
-0.06%
GLD
+ 1.53
171.40
+ 0.88%

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 17, 2021

byBenzinga Insights
November 17, 2021 10:03 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 17, 2021

 

Upgrades

  • According to Williams Capital, the prior rating for On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) was changed from Sell to Hold. Interestingly, in the third quarter, On Holding's EPS was $0.07.  Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $45.61.
  • For APA Corp (NASDAQ:APA), Scotiabank upgraded the previous rating of Sector Perform to Sector Outperform. APA earned $0.98 in the third quarter, compared to $0.16 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.14 and a 52-week-low of $10.71. At the end of the last trading period, APA closed at $29.62.
  • According to Scotiabank, the prior rating for Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR) was changed from Sector Perform to Sector Outperform. For the third quarter, Continental Resources had an EPS of $1.20, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.16. The stock has a 52-week-high of $55.48 and a 52-week-low of $13.82. At the end of the last trading period, Continental Resources closed at $47.51.
  • For Royal Dutch Shell PLC (NYSE:RDS), Scotiabank upgraded the previous rating of Sector Perform to Sector Outperform. Royal Dutch Shell earned $0.53 in the third quarter, compared to $0.12 in the year-ago quarter.  Royal Dutch Shell closed at $45.66 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Southwestern Energy Co (NYSE:SWN), UBS upgraded the previous rating of Sell to Neutral. For the third quarter, Southwestern Energy had an EPS of $0.24, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.08. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $5.96 and a 52-week-low of $2.73. Southwestern Energy closed at $5.27 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Wells Fargo upgraded the previous rating for Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. For the first quarter, Coty had an EPS of $0.08, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.02. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $11.02 and a 52-week-low of $4.87. Coty closed at $10.70 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Wells Fargo upgraded the previous rating for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the third quarter, Boeing had an EPS of $0.60, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.39. The stock has a 52-week-high of $278.57 and a 52-week-low of $191.35. At the end of the last trading period, Boeing closed at $225.80.
  • Cowen & Co. upgraded the previous rating for Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) from Market Perform to Outperform. For the second quarter, Workday had an EPS of $1.23, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.84. The current stock performance of Workday shows a 52-week-high of $303.33 and a 52-week-low of $204.86. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $299.84.
  • According to Exane BNP Paribas, the prior rating for JetBlue Airways Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) was changed from Underperform to Neutral. In the third quarter, JetBlue Airways showed an EPS of $0.12, compared to $1.75 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $21.96 and a 52-week-low of $13.86. JetBlue Airways closed at $14.89 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Compass Minerals International Inc (NYSE:CMP), BMO Capital upgraded the previous rating of Underperform to Market Perform. Compass Minerals Intl earned $0.14 in the third quarter, compared to $0.07 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $75.44 and a 52-week-low of $54.76. At the end of the last trading period, Compass Minerals Intl closed at $57.01.
  • JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NBIX) from Neutral to Overweight. Neurocrine Biosciences earned $0.64 in the third quarter, compared to $0.97 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $120.27 and a 52-week-low of $84.77. At the end of the last trading period, Neurocrine Biosciences closed at $88.27.
  • For Hyatt Hotels Corp (NYSE:H), Wells Fargo upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the third quarter, Hyatt Hotels showed an EPS of $2.31, compared to $1.48 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Hyatt Hotels shows a 52-week-high of $94.92 and a 52-week-low of $65.44. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $83.67.

See all analyst ratings upgrades.

 

Downgrades

  • According to Bernstein, the prior rating for PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. In the third quarter, PayPal Holdings showed an EPS of $1.11, compared to $1.07 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of PayPal Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $310.16 and a 52-week-low of $183.54. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $215.67.
  • Scotiabank downgraded the previous rating for Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO) from Sector Outperform to Sector Perform. Marathon Oil earned $0.39 in the third quarter, compared to $0.28 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Marathon Oil shows a 52-week-high of $17.59 and a 52-week-low of $5.21. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $16.72.
  • For Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG), Scotiabank downgraded the previous rating of Sector Outperform to Sector Perform. Diamondback Energy earned $2.94 in the third quarter, compared to $0.62 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $117.71 and a 52-week-low of $34.70. Diamondback Energy closed at $110.18 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Jefferies downgraded the previous rating for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) from Buy to Hold. Intl Game Tech earned $0.31 in the third quarter, compared to $0.26 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Intl Game Tech shows a 52-week-high of $32.95 and a 52-week-low of $10.90. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $30.12.
  • According to MoffettNathanson, the prior rating for Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) was changed from Neutral to Sell. For the third quarter, Roku had an EPS of $0.48, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.09. The stock has a 52-week-high of $490.76 and a 52-week-low of $220.60. At the end of the last trading period, Roku closed at $276.46.
  • According to Northland Capital Markets, the prior rating for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. Adamas Pharmaceuticals earned $0.43 in the third quarter, compared to $0.42 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $9.15 and a 52-week-low of $3.89. At the end of the last trading period, Adamas Pharmaceuticals closed at $8.15.
  • According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for MGE Energy Inc (NASDAQ:MGEE) was changed from Equal-Weight to Underweight. For the third quarter, MGE Energy had an EPS of $0.97, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.88. The stock has a 52-week-high of $82.95 and a 52-week-low of $63.00. At the end of the last trading period, MGE Energy closed at $78.62.
  • For Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH), Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Underweight. In the third quarter, Sonic Automotive showed an EPS of $1.96, compared to $1.29 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $58.00 and a 52-week-low of $37.24. At the end of the last trading period, Sonic Automotive closed at $51.42.
  • According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Penske Automotive Group Inc (NYSE:PAG) was changed from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Penske Automotive Group earned $4.46 in the third quarter, compared to $2.87 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $114.34 and a 52-week-low of $55.03. At the end of the last trading period, Penske Automotive Group closed at $111.58.
  • For MGIC Investment Corp (NYSE:MTG), B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, MGIC Investment had an EPS of $0.46, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.43. The current stock performance of MGIC Investment shows a 52-week-high of $16.66 and a 52-week-low of $11.39. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $15.37.
  • For Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN), B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Underperform. Radian Group earned $0.67 in the third quarter, compared to $0.59 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Radian Group shows a 52-week-high of $25.31 and a 52-week-low of $18.23. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $22.20.
  • Citigroup downgraded the previous rating for Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) from Buy to Neutral. Ballard Power Systems earned $0.10 in the third quarter, compared to $0.05 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Ballard Power Systems shows a 52-week-high of $42.28 and a 52-week-low of $12.78. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $17.84.
  • According to Benchmark, the prior rating for Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) was changed from Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, Trillium Therapeutics showed an EPS of $0.18, compared to $0.55 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.96 and a 52-week-low of $5.80. At the end of the last trading period, Trillium Therapeutics closed at $18.44.
  • For Interpace Biosciences Inc (OTC:IDXG), HC Wainwright & Co. downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, Interpace Biosciences showed an EPS of $0.83, compared to $1.35 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Interpace Biosciences shows a 52-week-high of $10.51 and a 52-week-low of $2.60. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $3.92.
  • According to Needham, the prior rating for Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) was changed from Buy to Hold. In the first quarter, Cardiovascular Systems showed an EPS of $0.22, compared to $0.05 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $48.28 and a 52-week-low of $25.11. At the end of the last trading period, Cardiovascular Systems closed at $26.00.
  • For American Woodmark Corp (NASDAQ:AMWD), Jefferies downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. American Woodmark earned $0.70 in the first quarter, compared to $1.66 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $108.81 and a 52-week-low of $64.08. American Woodmark closed at $75.17 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH), Wells Fargo downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. Choice Hotels Intl earned $1.51 in the third quarter, compared to $0.66 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $152.74 and a 52-week-low of $98.24. At the end of the last trading period, Choice Hotels Intl closed at $151.53.
  • For Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE), B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. Sea earned $0.84 in the third quarter, compared to $0.69 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $372.70 and a 52-week-low of $165.00. At the end of the last trading period, Sea closed at $329.91.

See all analyst ratings downgrades.

 

Initiations

  • With a Buy rating, EF Hutton initiated coverage on GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX). The price target seems to have been set at $10.00 for GreenBox POS. In the third quarter, GreenBox POS showed an EPS of $0.04, compared to $0.02 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of GreenBox POS shows a 52-week-high of $20.78 and a 52-week-low of $5.89. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $6.36.
  • Berenberg initiated coverage on Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) with a Buy rating. The price target for Sutro Biopharma is set to $30.00. For the third quarter, Sutro Biopharma had an EPS of $0.67, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.45. The current stock performance of Sutro Biopharma shows a 52-week-high of $28.30 and a 52-week-low of $15.97. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $19.03.
  • Northland Capital Markets initiated coverage on TPG Pace Solutions Corp (NYSE:TPGS) with an Outperform rating. The price target for TPG Pace Solutions is set to $15.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.50 and a 52-week-low of $9.79. At the end of the last trading period, TPG Pace Solutions closed at $10.19.
  • With a Hold rating, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK). The price target seems to have been set at $315.00 for Rockwell Automation. For the fourth quarter, Rockwell Automation had an EPS of $2.33, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.87. The current stock performance of Rockwell Automation shows a 52-week-high of $345.83 and a 52-week-low of $236.51. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $340.57.
  • Loop Capital initiated coverage on Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR) with a Buy rating. The price target for Emerson Electric is set to $124.00. In the fourth quarter, Emerson Electric showed an EPS of $1.21, compared to $1.10 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Emerson Electric shows a 52-week-high of $105.99 and a 52-week-low of $74.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $96.21.
  • With a Buy rating, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Cedar Fair LP (NYSE:FUN). The price target seems to have been set at $66.00 for Cedar Fair. For the third quarter, Cedar Fair had an EPS of $2.60, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.12. The current stock performance of Cedar Fair shows a 52-week-high of $52.50 and a 52-week-low of $34.28. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $46.75.
  • Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) with a Buy rating. The price target for SeaWorld Entertainment is set to $74.00. For the third quarter, SeaWorld Entertainment had an EPS of $1.96, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.01. The stock has a 52-week-high of $70.48 and a 52-week-low of $25.61. At the end of the last trading period, SeaWorld Entertainment closed at $62.94.
  • Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) with a Hold rating. The price target for Six Flags Entertainment is set to $45.00. Six Flags Entertainment earned $1.80 in the third quarter, compared to $1.37 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $51.75 and a 52-week-low of $28.45. Six Flags Entertainment closed at $43.16 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Buy rating, Seaport Global initiated coverage on Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI). The price target seems to have been set at $270.00 for Cigna. In the third quarter, Cigna showed an EPS of $5.73, compared to $4.41 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Cigna shows a 52-week-high of $272.81 and a 52-week-low of $190.88. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $217.76.
  • SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Xeris Biopharma Holdings is set to $6.00. In the third quarter, Xeris Biopharma Holdings showed an EPS of $0.39, compared to $0.35 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $7.94 and a 52-week-low of $1.77. At the end of the last trading period, Xeris Biopharma Holdings closed at $2.39.
  • Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Liberty Broadband Corp (NASDAQ:LBRDA) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Liberty Broadband is set to $211.00. Liberty Broadband earned $1.29 in the third quarter, compared to $0.38 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Liberty Broadband shows a 52-week-high of $188.76 and a 52-week-low of $138.04. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $166.21.
  • With a Peer Perform rating, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Vale SA (NYSE:VALE). The price target seems to have been set at $13.00 for Vale. In the third quarter, Vale showed an EPS of $1.22, compared to $0.57 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $23.18 and a 52-week-low of $11.59. Vale closed at $12.11 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With an Outperform rating, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace Inc (NYSE:HWM). The price target seems to have been set at $38.00 for Howmet Aerospace. For the third quarter, Howmet Aerospace had an EPS of $0.27, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.03. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $36.03 and a 52-week-low of $22.68. Howmet Aerospace closed at $31.71 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With an Outperform rating, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM). The price target seems to have been set at $24.00 for Constellium. For the third quarter, Constellium had an EPS of $0.77, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.15. The current stock performance of Constellium shows a 52-week-high of $21.59 and a 52-week-low of $11.36. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $19.36.
  • With a Peer Perform rating, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Allegheny Technologies Inc (NYSE:ATI). The price target seems to have been set at $18.00 for Allegheny Technologies. In the third quarter, Allegheny Technologies showed an EPS of $0.05, compared to $0.38 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Allegheny Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $25.04 and a 52-week-low of $12.65. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $16.90.
  • With an Outperform rating, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF). The price target seems to have been set at $30.00 for Cleveland-Cliffs. Cleveland-Cliffs earned $2.33 in the third quarter, compared to $0.04 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $26.51 and a 52-week-low of $8.61. At the end of the last trading period, Cleveland-Cliffs closed at $21.46.
  • Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Arconic Corp (NYSE:ARNC) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Arconic is set to $42.00. Arconic earned $0.15 in the third quarter, compared to $0.05 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $38.49 and a 52-week-low of $21.80. Arconic closed at $31.26 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) with a Peer Perform rating. The price target for Nucor is set to $104.00. For the third quarter, Nucor had an EPS of $7.28, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.67. The current stock performance of Nucor shows a 52-week-high of $128.81 and a 52-week-low of $47.94. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $111.70.
  • Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) with an Underperform rating. The price target for Reliance Steel & Aluminum is set to $158.00. In the third quarter, Reliance Steel & Aluminum showed an EPS of $6.15, compared to $1.87 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Reliance Steel & Aluminum shows a 52-week-high of $181.21 and a 52-week-low of $114.26. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $165.57.
  • With a Peer Perform rating, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ternium SA (NYSE:TX). The price target seems to have been set at $46.00 for Ternium. In the third quarter, Ternium showed an EPS of $6.12, compared to $0.74 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $56.86 and a 52-week-low of $24.34. At the end of the last trading period, Ternium closed at $39.92.
  • With an Outperform rating, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX). The price target seems to have been set at $19.00 for Century Aluminum. Century Aluminum earned $0.06 in the third quarter, compared to $0.67 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $19.60 and a 52-week-low of $8.83. Century Aluminum closed at $14.33 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Wolfe Research initiated coverage on United States Steel Corp (NYSE:X) with a Peer Perform rating. The price target for United States Steel is set to $27.00. In the third quarter, United States Steel showed an EPS of $5.36, compared to $1.21 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of United States Steel shows a 52-week-high of $30.57 and a 52-week-low of $10.72. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $25.30.
  • With an Outperform rating, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA). The price target seems to have been set at $63.00 for Alcoa. For the third quarter, Alcoa had an EPS of $2.05, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.17. The stock has a 52-week-high of $57.57 and a 52-week-low of $16.76. At the end of the last trading period, Alcoa closed at $48.20.
  • With an Outperform rating, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Commercial Metals Co (NYSE:CMC). The price target seems to have been set at $41.00 for Commercial Metals. Commercial Metals earned $1.26 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.79 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $36.49 and a 52-week-low of $19.44. At the end of the last trading period, Commercial Metals closed at $34.21.
  • Baird initiated coverage on Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Cerner is set to $82.00. For the third quarter, Cerner had an EPS of $0.86, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.72. The current stock performance of Cerner shows a 52-week-high of $84.20 and a 52-week-low of $67.96. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $74.11.
  • Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Freeport-McMoRan is set to $47.00. For the third quarter, Freeport-McMoRan had an EPS of $0.89, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.29. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $46.10 and a 52-week-low of $20.43. Freeport-McMoRan closed at $39.60 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With an Outperform rating, Baird initiated coverage on Doximity Inc (NYSE:DOCS). The price target seems to have been set at $84.00 for Doximity. In the second quarter, Doximity earned $0.19. The stock has a 52-week-high of $107.79 and a 52-week-low of $41.17. At the end of the last trading period, Doximity closed at $67.80.

See all analyst ratings initiations.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Upgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 2, 2021

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 2, 2021

  read more
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 15, 2021

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 15, 2021

  read more

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For July 16, 2021

  read more

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 24, 2021

  read more