Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 17, 2021
Upgrades
- According to Williams Capital, the prior rating for On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) was changed from Sell to Hold. Interestingly, in the third quarter, On Holding's EPS was $0.07. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $45.61.
- For APA Corp (NASDAQ:APA), Scotiabank upgraded the previous rating of Sector Perform to Sector Outperform. APA earned $0.98 in the third quarter, compared to $0.16 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.14 and a 52-week-low of $10.71. At the end of the last trading period, APA closed at $29.62.
- According to Scotiabank, the prior rating for Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR) was changed from Sector Perform to Sector Outperform. For the third quarter, Continental Resources had an EPS of $1.20, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.16. The stock has a 52-week-high of $55.48 and a 52-week-low of $13.82. At the end of the last trading period, Continental Resources closed at $47.51.
- For Royal Dutch Shell PLC (NYSE:RDS), Scotiabank upgraded the previous rating of Sector Perform to Sector Outperform. Royal Dutch Shell earned $0.53 in the third quarter, compared to $0.12 in the year-ago quarter. Royal Dutch Shell closed at $45.66 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Southwestern Energy Co (NYSE:SWN), UBS upgraded the previous rating of Sell to Neutral. For the third quarter, Southwestern Energy had an EPS of $0.24, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.08. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $5.96 and a 52-week-low of $2.73. Southwestern Energy closed at $5.27 at the end of the last trading period.
- Wells Fargo upgraded the previous rating for Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. For the first quarter, Coty had an EPS of $0.08, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.02. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $11.02 and a 52-week-low of $4.87. Coty closed at $10.70 at the end of the last trading period.
- Wells Fargo upgraded the previous rating for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the third quarter, Boeing had an EPS of $0.60, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.39. The stock has a 52-week-high of $278.57 and a 52-week-low of $191.35. At the end of the last trading period, Boeing closed at $225.80.
- Cowen & Co. upgraded the previous rating for Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) from Market Perform to Outperform. For the second quarter, Workday had an EPS of $1.23, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.84. The current stock performance of Workday shows a 52-week-high of $303.33 and a 52-week-low of $204.86. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $299.84.
- According to Exane BNP Paribas, the prior rating for JetBlue Airways Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) was changed from Underperform to Neutral. In the third quarter, JetBlue Airways showed an EPS of $0.12, compared to $1.75 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $21.96 and a 52-week-low of $13.86. JetBlue Airways closed at $14.89 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Compass Minerals International Inc (NYSE:CMP), BMO Capital upgraded the previous rating of Underperform to Market Perform. Compass Minerals Intl earned $0.14 in the third quarter, compared to $0.07 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $75.44 and a 52-week-low of $54.76. At the end of the last trading period, Compass Minerals Intl closed at $57.01.
- JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NBIX) from Neutral to Overweight. Neurocrine Biosciences earned $0.64 in the third quarter, compared to $0.97 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $120.27 and a 52-week-low of $84.77. At the end of the last trading period, Neurocrine Biosciences closed at $88.27.
- For Hyatt Hotels Corp (NYSE:H), Wells Fargo upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the third quarter, Hyatt Hotels showed an EPS of $2.31, compared to $1.48 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Hyatt Hotels shows a 52-week-high of $94.92 and a 52-week-low of $65.44. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $83.67.
Downgrades
- According to Bernstein, the prior rating for PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. In the third quarter, PayPal Holdings showed an EPS of $1.11, compared to $1.07 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of PayPal Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $310.16 and a 52-week-low of $183.54. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $215.67.
- Scotiabank downgraded the previous rating for Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO) from Sector Outperform to Sector Perform. Marathon Oil earned $0.39 in the third quarter, compared to $0.28 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Marathon Oil shows a 52-week-high of $17.59 and a 52-week-low of $5.21. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $16.72.
- For Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG), Scotiabank downgraded the previous rating of Sector Outperform to Sector Perform. Diamondback Energy earned $2.94 in the third quarter, compared to $0.62 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $117.71 and a 52-week-low of $34.70. Diamondback Energy closed at $110.18 at the end of the last trading period.
- Jefferies downgraded the previous rating for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) from Buy to Hold. Intl Game Tech earned $0.31 in the third quarter, compared to $0.26 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Intl Game Tech shows a 52-week-high of $32.95 and a 52-week-low of $10.90. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $30.12.
- According to MoffettNathanson, the prior rating for Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) was changed from Neutral to Sell. For the third quarter, Roku had an EPS of $0.48, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.09. The stock has a 52-week-high of $490.76 and a 52-week-low of $220.60. At the end of the last trading period, Roku closed at $276.46.
- According to Northland Capital Markets, the prior rating for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. Adamas Pharmaceuticals earned $0.43 in the third quarter, compared to $0.42 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $9.15 and a 52-week-low of $3.89. At the end of the last trading period, Adamas Pharmaceuticals closed at $8.15.
- According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for MGE Energy Inc (NASDAQ:MGEE) was changed from Equal-Weight to Underweight. For the third quarter, MGE Energy had an EPS of $0.97, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.88. The stock has a 52-week-high of $82.95 and a 52-week-low of $63.00. At the end of the last trading period, MGE Energy closed at $78.62.
- For Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH), Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Underweight. In the third quarter, Sonic Automotive showed an EPS of $1.96, compared to $1.29 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $58.00 and a 52-week-low of $37.24. At the end of the last trading period, Sonic Automotive closed at $51.42.
- According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Penske Automotive Group Inc (NYSE:PAG) was changed from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Penske Automotive Group earned $4.46 in the third quarter, compared to $2.87 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $114.34 and a 52-week-low of $55.03. At the end of the last trading period, Penske Automotive Group closed at $111.58.
- For MGIC Investment Corp (NYSE:MTG), B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, MGIC Investment had an EPS of $0.46, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.43. The current stock performance of MGIC Investment shows a 52-week-high of $16.66 and a 52-week-low of $11.39. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $15.37.
- For Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN), B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Underperform. Radian Group earned $0.67 in the third quarter, compared to $0.59 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Radian Group shows a 52-week-high of $25.31 and a 52-week-low of $18.23. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $22.20.
- Citigroup downgraded the previous rating for Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) from Buy to Neutral. Ballard Power Systems earned $0.10 in the third quarter, compared to $0.05 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Ballard Power Systems shows a 52-week-high of $42.28 and a 52-week-low of $12.78. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $17.84.
- According to Benchmark, the prior rating for Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) was changed from Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, Trillium Therapeutics showed an EPS of $0.18, compared to $0.55 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.96 and a 52-week-low of $5.80. At the end of the last trading period, Trillium Therapeutics closed at $18.44.
- For Interpace Biosciences Inc (OTC:IDXG), HC Wainwright & Co. downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, Interpace Biosciences showed an EPS of $0.83, compared to $1.35 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Interpace Biosciences shows a 52-week-high of $10.51 and a 52-week-low of $2.60. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $3.92.
- According to Needham, the prior rating for Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) was changed from Buy to Hold. In the first quarter, Cardiovascular Systems showed an EPS of $0.22, compared to $0.05 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $48.28 and a 52-week-low of $25.11. At the end of the last trading period, Cardiovascular Systems closed at $26.00.
- For American Woodmark Corp (NASDAQ:AMWD), Jefferies downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. American Woodmark earned $0.70 in the first quarter, compared to $1.66 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $108.81 and a 52-week-low of $64.08. American Woodmark closed at $75.17 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH), Wells Fargo downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. Choice Hotels Intl earned $1.51 in the third quarter, compared to $0.66 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $152.74 and a 52-week-low of $98.24. At the end of the last trading period, Choice Hotels Intl closed at $151.53.
- For Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE), B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. Sea earned $0.84 in the third quarter, compared to $0.69 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $372.70 and a 52-week-low of $165.00. At the end of the last trading period, Sea closed at $329.91.
Initiations
- With a Buy rating, EF Hutton initiated coverage on GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX). The price target seems to have been set at $10.00 for GreenBox POS. In the third quarter, GreenBox POS showed an EPS of $0.04, compared to $0.02 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of GreenBox POS shows a 52-week-high of $20.78 and a 52-week-low of $5.89. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $6.36.
- Berenberg initiated coverage on Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) with a Buy rating. The price target for Sutro Biopharma is set to $30.00. For the third quarter, Sutro Biopharma had an EPS of $0.67, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.45. The current stock performance of Sutro Biopharma shows a 52-week-high of $28.30 and a 52-week-low of $15.97. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $19.03.
- Northland Capital Markets initiated coverage on TPG Pace Solutions Corp (NYSE:TPGS) with an Outperform rating. The price target for TPG Pace Solutions is set to $15.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.50 and a 52-week-low of $9.79. At the end of the last trading period, TPG Pace Solutions closed at $10.19.
- With a Hold rating, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK). The price target seems to have been set at $315.00 for Rockwell Automation. For the fourth quarter, Rockwell Automation had an EPS of $2.33, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.87. The current stock performance of Rockwell Automation shows a 52-week-high of $345.83 and a 52-week-low of $236.51. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $340.57.
- Loop Capital initiated coverage on Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR) with a Buy rating. The price target for Emerson Electric is set to $124.00. In the fourth quarter, Emerson Electric showed an EPS of $1.21, compared to $1.10 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Emerson Electric shows a 52-week-high of $105.99 and a 52-week-low of $74.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $96.21.
- With a Buy rating, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Cedar Fair LP (NYSE:FUN). The price target seems to have been set at $66.00 for Cedar Fair. For the third quarter, Cedar Fair had an EPS of $2.60, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.12. The current stock performance of Cedar Fair shows a 52-week-high of $52.50 and a 52-week-low of $34.28. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $46.75.
- Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) with a Buy rating. The price target for SeaWorld Entertainment is set to $74.00. For the third quarter, SeaWorld Entertainment had an EPS of $1.96, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.01. The stock has a 52-week-high of $70.48 and a 52-week-low of $25.61. At the end of the last trading period, SeaWorld Entertainment closed at $62.94.
- Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) with a Hold rating. The price target for Six Flags Entertainment is set to $45.00. Six Flags Entertainment earned $1.80 in the third quarter, compared to $1.37 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $51.75 and a 52-week-low of $28.45. Six Flags Entertainment closed at $43.16 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Buy rating, Seaport Global initiated coverage on Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI). The price target seems to have been set at $270.00 for Cigna. In the third quarter, Cigna showed an EPS of $5.73, compared to $4.41 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Cigna shows a 52-week-high of $272.81 and a 52-week-low of $190.88. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $217.76.
- SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Xeris Biopharma Holdings is set to $6.00. In the third quarter, Xeris Biopharma Holdings showed an EPS of $0.39, compared to $0.35 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $7.94 and a 52-week-low of $1.77. At the end of the last trading period, Xeris Biopharma Holdings closed at $2.39.
- Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Liberty Broadband Corp (NASDAQ:LBRDA) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Liberty Broadband is set to $211.00. Liberty Broadband earned $1.29 in the third quarter, compared to $0.38 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Liberty Broadband shows a 52-week-high of $188.76 and a 52-week-low of $138.04. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $166.21.
- With a Peer Perform rating, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Vale SA (NYSE:VALE). The price target seems to have been set at $13.00 for Vale. In the third quarter, Vale showed an EPS of $1.22, compared to $0.57 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $23.18 and a 52-week-low of $11.59. Vale closed at $12.11 at the end of the last trading period.
- With an Outperform rating, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace Inc (NYSE:HWM). The price target seems to have been set at $38.00 for Howmet Aerospace. For the third quarter, Howmet Aerospace had an EPS of $0.27, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.03. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $36.03 and a 52-week-low of $22.68. Howmet Aerospace closed at $31.71 at the end of the last trading period.
- With an Outperform rating, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM). The price target seems to have been set at $24.00 for Constellium. For the third quarter, Constellium had an EPS of $0.77, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.15. The current stock performance of Constellium shows a 52-week-high of $21.59 and a 52-week-low of $11.36. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $19.36.
- With a Peer Perform rating, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Allegheny Technologies Inc (NYSE:ATI). The price target seems to have been set at $18.00 for Allegheny Technologies. In the third quarter, Allegheny Technologies showed an EPS of $0.05, compared to $0.38 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Allegheny Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $25.04 and a 52-week-low of $12.65. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $16.90.
- With an Outperform rating, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF). The price target seems to have been set at $30.00 for Cleveland-Cliffs. Cleveland-Cliffs earned $2.33 in the third quarter, compared to $0.04 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $26.51 and a 52-week-low of $8.61. At the end of the last trading period, Cleveland-Cliffs closed at $21.46.
- Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Arconic Corp (NYSE:ARNC) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Arconic is set to $42.00. Arconic earned $0.15 in the third quarter, compared to $0.05 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $38.49 and a 52-week-low of $21.80. Arconic closed at $31.26 at the end of the last trading period.
- Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) with a Peer Perform rating. The price target for Nucor is set to $104.00. For the third quarter, Nucor had an EPS of $7.28, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.67. The current stock performance of Nucor shows a 52-week-high of $128.81 and a 52-week-low of $47.94. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $111.70.
- Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) with an Underperform rating. The price target for Reliance Steel & Aluminum is set to $158.00. In the third quarter, Reliance Steel & Aluminum showed an EPS of $6.15, compared to $1.87 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Reliance Steel & Aluminum shows a 52-week-high of $181.21 and a 52-week-low of $114.26. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $165.57.
- With a Peer Perform rating, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ternium SA (NYSE:TX). The price target seems to have been set at $46.00 for Ternium. In the third quarter, Ternium showed an EPS of $6.12, compared to $0.74 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $56.86 and a 52-week-low of $24.34. At the end of the last trading period, Ternium closed at $39.92.
- With an Outperform rating, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX). The price target seems to have been set at $19.00 for Century Aluminum. Century Aluminum earned $0.06 in the third quarter, compared to $0.67 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $19.60 and a 52-week-low of $8.83. Century Aluminum closed at $14.33 at the end of the last trading period.
- Wolfe Research initiated coverage on United States Steel Corp (NYSE:X) with a Peer Perform rating. The price target for United States Steel is set to $27.00. In the third quarter, United States Steel showed an EPS of $5.36, compared to $1.21 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of United States Steel shows a 52-week-high of $30.57 and a 52-week-low of $10.72. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $25.30.
- With an Outperform rating, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA). The price target seems to have been set at $63.00 for Alcoa. For the third quarter, Alcoa had an EPS of $2.05, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.17. The stock has a 52-week-high of $57.57 and a 52-week-low of $16.76. At the end of the last trading period, Alcoa closed at $48.20.
- With an Outperform rating, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Commercial Metals Co (NYSE:CMC). The price target seems to have been set at $41.00 for Commercial Metals. Commercial Metals earned $1.26 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.79 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $36.49 and a 52-week-low of $19.44. At the end of the last trading period, Commercial Metals closed at $34.21.
- Baird initiated coverage on Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Cerner is set to $82.00. For the third quarter, Cerner had an EPS of $0.86, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.72. The current stock performance of Cerner shows a 52-week-high of $84.20 and a 52-week-low of $67.96. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $74.11.
- Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Freeport-McMoRan is set to $47.00. For the third quarter, Freeport-McMoRan had an EPS of $0.89, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.29. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $46.10 and a 52-week-low of $20.43. Freeport-McMoRan closed at $39.60 at the end of the last trading period.
- With an Outperform rating, Baird initiated coverage on Doximity Inc (NYSE:DOCS). The price target seems to have been set at $84.00 for Doximity. In the second quarter, Doximity earned $0.19. The stock has a 52-week-high of $107.79 and a 52-week-low of $41.17. At the end of the last trading period, Doximity closed at $67.80.
