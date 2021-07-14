fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.65
361.77
+ 0.18%
DIA
+ 0.53
348.47
+ 0.15%
SPY
+ 0.79
434.80
+ 0.18%
TLT
+ 1.65
143.57
+ 1.14%
GLD
+ 1.78
167.44
+ 1.05%

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For July 14, 2021

byBenzinga Insights
July 14, 2021 10:04 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

 

Upgrades

  • CL King upgraded the previous rating for Compass Minerals International Inc (NYSE:CMP) from Neutral to Buy. Compass Minerals Intl earned $0.95 in the first quarter, compared to $0.80 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Compass Minerals Intl shows a 52-week-high of $71.88 and a 52-week-low of $48.61. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $60.46.
  • Argus Research upgraded the previous rating for United Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:UTHR) from Hold to Buy. For the first quarter, United Therapeutics had an EPS of $3.49, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.61. The current stock performance of United Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $212.62 and a 52-week-low of $98.37. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $183.55.
  • According to Deutsche Bank, the prior rating for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) was changed from Hold to Buy. In the first quarter, Park Hotels & Resorts showed an EPS of $0.48, compared to $0.24 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Park Hotels & Resorts shows a 52-week-high of $24.67 and a 52-week-low of $7.95. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $18.87.
  • Raymond James upgraded the previous rating for Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) from Market Perform to Outperform. Ulta Beauty earned $4.10 in the first quarter, compared to $1.05 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $356.31 and a 52-week-low of $186.97. Ulta Beauty closed at $339.31 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Raymond James, the prior rating for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) was changed from Market Perform to Strong Buy. For the third quarter, Estee Lauder Cos had an EPS of $1.62, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.86. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $322.80 and a 52-week-low of $187.75. Estee Lauder Cos closed at $320.63 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Raymond James, the prior rating for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (NYSE:SBH) was changed from Underperform to Market Perform. In the second quarter, Sally Beauty Holdings showed an EPS of $0.57, compared to $0.23 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $25.66 and a 52-week-low of $8.28. Sally Beauty Holdings closed at $21.10 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Raymond James, the prior rating for Newell Brands Inc (NASDAQ:NWL) was changed from Market Perform to Strong Buy. In the first quarter, Newell Brands showed an EPS of $0.30, compared to $0.09 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Newell Brands shows a 52-week-high of $30.10 and a 52-week-low of $15.54. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $26.46.
  • Berenberg upgraded the previous rating for Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) from Sell to Hold. In the second quarter, Carnival showed an EPS of $1.80, compared to $3.30 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $31.52 and a 52-week-low of $12.11. Carnival closed at $22.85 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE:JNPR), Wolfe Research upgraded the previous rating of Peer Perform to Outperform. For the first quarter, Juniper Networks had an EPS of $0.30, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.23. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $29.08 and a 52-week-low of $19.51. Juniper Networks closed at $27.45 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For AdaptHealth Corp (NASDAQ:AHCO), Baird upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Outperform. AdaptHealth earned $0.01 in the first quarter, compared to $0.00 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $41.58 and a 52-week-low of $17.91. At the end of the last trading period, AdaptHealth closed at $26.27.
  • Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded the previous rating for Greenhill & Co Inc (NYSE:GHL) from Underperform to Market Perform. In the first quarter, Greenhill & Co showed an EPS of $0.09, compared to $0.40 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Greenhill & Co shows a 52-week-high of $20.09 and a 52-week-low of $9.75. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $14.71.
  • For Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK), JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Overweight. Nokia earned $0.08 in the first quarter, compared to $0.01 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $9.79 and a 52-week-low of $3.21. Nokia closed at $5.88 at the end of the last trading period.

See all analyst ratings upgrades.

 

Downgrades

  • According to OTR Global, the prior rating for Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) was changed from Positive to Mixed. For the first quarter, Caterpillar had an EPS of $2.87, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.60. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $246.69 and a 52-week-low of $128.85. Caterpillar closed at $215.19 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Raymond James downgraded the previous rating for Church & Dwight Co Inc (NYSE:CHD) from Market Perform to Underperform. In the first quarter, Church & Dwight Co showed an EPS of $0.83, compared to $0.83 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $98.96 and a 52-week-low of $77.62. At the end of the last trading period, Church & Dwight Co closed at $86.03.
  • For Selective Insurance Group Inc (NASDAQ:SIGI), JMP Securities downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. Selective Insurance Gr earned $1.70 in the first quarter, compared to $0.84 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $82.58 and a 52-week-low of $48.04. At the end of the last trading period, Selective Insurance Gr closed at $77.67.
  • William Blair downgraded the previous rating for Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) from Outperform to Market Perform. In the first quarter, Glaukos showed an EPS of $0.21, compared to $0.44 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $99.00 and a 52-week-low of $38.10. At the end of the last trading period, Glaukos closed at $73.57.
  • According to Wedbush, the prior rating for Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ:PTON) was changed from Outperform to Neutral. Peloton Interactive earned $0.03 in the third quarter, compared to $0.20 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $171.09 and a 52-week-low of $58.23. At the end of the last trading period, Peloton Interactive closed at $119.85.
  • For Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG), B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Conagra Brands had an EPS of $0.54, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.75. The current stock performance of Conagra Brands shows a 52-week-high of $39.34 and a 52-week-low of $32.55. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $33.98.
  • For PepsiCo Inc (NASDAQ:PEP), Credit Suisse downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Neutral. In the second quarter, PepsiCo showed an EPS of $1.72, compared to $1.32 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $153.91 and a 52-week-low of $128.32. At the end of the last trading period, PepsiCo closed at $152.96.
  • Kepler Cheuvreux downgraded the previous rating for Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) from Buy to Hold. For the first quarter, Qiagen had an EPS of $0.66, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.34. The current stock performance of Qiagen shows a 52-week-high of $59.00 and a 52-week-low of $45.05. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $47.14.
  • Wolfe Research downgraded the previous rating for Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) from Outperform to Peer Perform. For the first quarter, Delek US Hldgs had an EPS of $1.69, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.74. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $27.38 and a 52-week-low of $8.92. Delek US Hldgs closed at $18.10 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Wolfe Research downgraded the previous rating for HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) from Peer Perform to Underperform. For the first quarter, HollyFrontier had an EPS of $0.53, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.53. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $42.39 and a 52-week-low of $16.81. HollyFrontier closed at $31.20 at the end of the last trading period.

See all analyst ratings downgrades.

 

Initiations

  • With a Buy rating, Aegis Capital initiated coverage on Franchise Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRG). The price target seems to have been set at $50.00 for Franchise Group. Franchise Group earned $0.90 in the first quarter, compared to $2.11 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $41.50 and a 52-week-low of $19.50. At the end of the last trading period, Franchise Group closed at $34.81.
  • Desjardins initiated coverage on IM Cannabis Corp (NASDAQ:IMCC) with a Buy rating. The price target for IM Cannabis is set to $10.50. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.63 and a 52-week-low of $4.03. At the end of the last trading period, IM Cannabis closed at $5.09.
  • For Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY), Raymond James initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Market Perform. For the third quarter, Coty had an EPS of $0.00, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.08. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $10.49 and a 52-week-low of $2.65. Coty closed at $8.65 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Buy rating, Benchmark initiated coverage on Hibbett Inc (NASDAQ:HIBB). The price target seems to have been set at $110.00 for Hibbett. For the first quarter, Hibbett had an EPS of $5.00, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.31. The current stock performance of Hibbett shows a 52-week-high of $98.35 and a 52-week-low of $21.34. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $93.27.
  • With a Buy rating, Baader Helvea initiated coverage on ATAI Life Sciences NV (NASDAQ:ATAI). The price target seems to have been set at $21.00 for ATAI Life Sciences. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.91 and a 52-week-low of $16.50. At the end of the last trading period, ATAI Life Sciences closed at $18.77.
  • With a Buy rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on AiHuiShou International Co Ltd (NYSE:RERE). The price target seems to have been set at $20.80 for AiHuiShou Intl. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $18.49 and a 52-week-low of $13.00. AiHuiShou Intl closed at $14.04 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Neutral rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS). The price target seems to have been set at $46.00 for Canada Goose Hldgs. Canada Goose Hldgs earned $0.01 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.09 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $50.05 and a 52-week-low of $21.52. At the end of the last trading period, Canada Goose Hldgs closed at $41.72.
  • With an Outperform rating, CICC initiated coverage on Burning Rock Biotech Ltd (NASDAQ:BNR). The price target seems to have been set at $39.94 for Burning Rock Biotech. Burning Rock Biotech earned $0.25 in the first quarter. The current stock performance of Burning Rock Biotech shows a 52-week-high of $39.75 and a 52-week-low of $18.64. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $26.92.
  • With a Neutral rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR). The price target seems to have been set at $42.00 for Tapestry. In the third quarter, Tapestry showed an EPS of $0.51, compared to $0.27 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Tapestry shows a 52-week-high of $49.66 and a 52-week-low of $12.44. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $41.55.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Gap is set to $35.00. In the first quarter, Gap showed an EPS of $0.48, compared to $2.51 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $37.63 and a 52-week-low of $10.81. At the end of the last trading period, Gap closed at $31.49.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Capri Holdings is set to $56.00. For the fourth quarter, Capri Holdings had an EPS of $0.38, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.11. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $59.60 and a 52-week-low of $13.80. Capri Holdings closed at $53.11 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) with a Sell rating. The price target for VF is set to $79.00. VF earned $0.27 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.10 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of VF shows a 52-week-high of $90.79 and a 52-week-low of $57.59. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $81.77.
  • With a Sell rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Casper Sleep Inc (NYSE:CSPR). The price target seems to have been set at $7.00 for Casper Sleep. For the first quarter, Casper Sleep had an EPS of $0.52, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.17. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $12.00 and a 52-week-low of $5.53. Casper Sleep closed at $7.66 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Buy rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on YETI Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI). The price target seems to have been set at $113.00 for YETI Holdings. YETI Holdings earned $0.38 in the first quarter, compared to $0.11 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $95.76 and a 52-week-low of $40.10. YETI Holdings closed at $92.32 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Buy rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL). The price target seems to have been set at $147.00 for Ralph Lauren. Ralph Lauren earned $0.38 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.68 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $142.06 and a 52-week-low of $63.90. Ralph Lauren closed at $114.67 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) with a Buy rating. The price target for PVH is set to $127.00. PVH earned $1.92 in the first quarter, compared to $3.03 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $121.17 and a 52-week-low of $43.12. PVH closed at $104.67 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Levi Strauss & Co (NYSE:LEVI) with a Buy rating. The price target for Levi Strauss is set to $36.00. Levi Strauss earned $0.23 in the second quarter, compared to $0.48 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $30.84 and a 52-week-low of $11.82. At the end of the last trading period, Levi Strauss closed at $28.70.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Kontoor Brands Inc (NYSE:KTB) with a Buy rating. The price target for Kontoor Brands is set to $69.00. Kontoor Brands earned $1.43 in the first quarter, compared to $0.27 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $69.16 and a 52-week-low of $15.62. At the end of the last trading period, Kontoor Brands closed at $56.87.
  • Stifel initiated coverage on Stantec Inc (NYSE:STN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Stantec is set to $65.00. For the first quarter, Stantec had an EPS of $0.39, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.37. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $47.56 and a 52-week-low of $28.10. Stantec closed at $45.35 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Neutral rating, B. Riley Securities initiated coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc (NYSE:ARR). The price target seems to have been set at $11.50 for ARMOUR Residential REIT. For the first quarter, ARMOUR Residential REIT had an EPS of $0.23, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.43. The current stock performance of ARMOUR Residential REIT shows a 52-week-high of $12.56 and a 52-week-low of $8.88. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $11.29.
  • RBC Capital initiated coverage on ResMed Inc (NYSE:RMD) with an Underperform rating. The price target for ResMed is set to $223.00. For the third quarter, ResMed had an EPS of $1.30, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.29. The current stock performance of ResMed shows a 52-week-high of $252.67 and a 52-week-low of $165.72. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $248.76.
  • Raymond James initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) with an Outperform rating. The price target for e.l.f. Beauty is set to $33.00. For the first quarter, e.l.f. Beauty had an EPS of $0.16, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.10. The current stock performance of e.l.f. Beauty shows a 52-week-high of $31.29 and a 52-week-low of $17.32. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $25.70.
  • For Yatsen Holding Ltd (NYSE:YSG), Raymond James initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Market Perform. Interestingly, in the first quarter, Yatsen Holding's EPS was $0.06. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $25.47 and a 52-week-low of $7.92. Yatsen Holding closed at $8.94 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC), Raymond James initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Market Perform. For the second quarter, Edgewell Personal Care had an EPS of $0.70, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.92. The stock has a 52-week-high of $46.44 and a 52-week-low of $25.50. At the end of the last trading period, Edgewell Personal Care closed at $42.15.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Futu Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:FUTU) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Futu Holdings is set to $158.27. In the first quarter, Futu Holdings showed an EPS of $1.03, compared to $0.16 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $204.25 and a 52-week-low of $26.41. At the end of the last trading period, Futu Holdings closed at $135.11.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on UP Fintech Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:TIGR) with a Sell rating. The price target for UP Fintech Holding is set to $21.10. UP Fintech Holding earned $0.16 in the first quarter, compared to $0.01 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of UP Fintech Holding shows a 52-week-high of $38.50 and a 52-week-low of $4.30. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $19.72.

See all analyst ratings initiations.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Upgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 14, 2021

  read more

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 18, 2021

  read more

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 26, 2021

  read more

Baird Upgrades AdaptHealth to Outperform, Announces $36 Price Target

Baird analyst Eric Coldwell upgrades AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) from Neutral to Outperform and announces $36 price target. read more