Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 11, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 11, 2019 10:10am   Comments
Upgrades

  • For Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE: DECK), Stifel Nicolaus upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. In the first quarter, Deckers Outdoor showed an EPS of ($0.67), compared to ($0.98) from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Deckers Outdoor's outstanding shares is at $3.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $180.75 and a 52-week-low of $101.69. Deckers Outdoor's stock last closed at $143.65 per share.
  • Bank of America changed the rating for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) from Neutral to Buy. In the second quarter, Fifth Third Bancorp showed an EPS of $0.71, compared to $0.63 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Fifth Third Bancorp is at $19.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $30.20 and a 52-week-low of $22.12. Fifth Third Bancorp's stock last closed at $26.18 per share.
  • For Green Dot Corp (NYSE: GDOT), Northland Securities upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform. In the second quarter, Green Dot showed an EPS of $0.90, compared to $0.74 from the year-ago quarter. Green Dot's market cap stands at $1.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $93.00 and a 52-week-low of $22.45. Green Dot's stock last closed at $23.01 per share.
  • For GlaxoSmithKline PLC (NYSE: GSK), Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. In the second quarter, GlaxoSmithKline showed an EPS of $0.38, compared to $0.38 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for GlaxoSmithKline is at $106.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $43.22 and a 52-week-low of $36.41. GlaxoSmithKline's stock last closed at $42.24 per share.
  • For JD.com Inc (NASDAQ: JD), 86 Research upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. JD.com earned $0.33 in the second quarter, compared to $0.05 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of JD.com's outstanding shares is at $42.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $32.38 and a 52-week-low of $19.21. JD.com's stock last closed at $28.58 per share.
  • Bernstein changed the rating for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) from Market Perform to Outperform. Johnson & Johnson earned $2.58 in the second quarter, compared to $2.10 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Johnson & Johnson's outstanding shares is at $347.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $148.99 and a 52-week-low of $121.00. Johnson & Johnson's stock last closed at $128.95 per share.
  • UBS upgraded the stock for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE: KNX) from Neutral to Buy. In the second quarter, Knight-Swift showed an EPS of $0.58, compared to $0.56 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Knight-Swift's outstanding shares is at $5.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $39.26 and a 52-week-low of $23.27. Knight-Swift's stock last closed at $34.76 per share.
  • New Street upgraded the stock for KT Corp (NYSE: KT) from Neutral to Buy. In the second quarter, KT earned $0.86. The total market value of KT's outstanding shares is at $5.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.42 and a 52-week-low of $10.86. KT's stock last closed at $11.12 per share.
  • Jefferies upgraded the stock for Life Storage Inc (NYSE: LSI) from Hold to Buy. Life Storage earned $1.42 in the second quarter, compared to $1.39 in the year-ago quarter. Life Storage's market cap stands at $4.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $107.91 and a 52-week-low of $88.92. Life Storage's stock last closed at $105.78 per share.
  • Jefferies upgraded the stock for OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OGI) from Hold to Buy. The total market value of OrganiGram Holdings's outstanding shares is at $609.9 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $8.36 and a 52-week-low of $2.71. OrganiGram Holdings's stock last closed at $2.72 per share.
  • Morgan Stanley changed the rating for Paramount Group Inc (NYSE: PGRE) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Paramount Group earned $0.23 in the second quarter, compared to ($0.14) in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Paramount Group's outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.11 and a 52-week-low of $12.18. Paramount Group's stock last closed at $12.68 per share.
  • For Perrigo Co PLC (NYSE: PRGO), Argus Research upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. In the second quarter, Perrigo Co showed an EPS of $0.86, compared to $1.22 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Perrigo Co's outstanding shares is at $7.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $75.42 and a 52-week-low of $36.28. Perrigo Co's stock last closed at $52.00 per share.
  • For Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE: RIO), Jefferies upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. The total market value of Rio Tinto's outstanding shares is at $87.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $64.02 and a 52-week-low of $44.62. Rio Tinto's stock last closed at $50.91 per share.
  • For Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU), RBC Capital upgraded the stock from Sector Perform to Outperform. Roku earned ($0.08) in the second quarter, compared to $0.00 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Roku is at $11.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $176.55 and a 52-week-low of $26.30. Roku's stock last closed at $116.13 per share.
  • For Boston Beer Co Inc (NYSE: SAM), Citigroup upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, Boston Beer Co had an EPS of $2.34, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.98. The current market cap for Boston Beer Co is at $4.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $444.64 and a 52-week-low of $230.93. Boston Beer Co's stock last closed at $381.76 per share.
  • UBS upgraded the stock for Schneider National Inc (NYSE: SNDR) from Neutral to Buy. Schneider National earned $0.34 in the second quarter, compared to $0.40 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Schneider National is at $3.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.87 and a 52-week-low of $16.59. Schneider National's stock last closed at $21.45 per share.
  • For Square Inc (NYSE: SQ), Susquehanna upgraded the stock from Neutral to Positive. For the second quarter, Square had an EPS of $0.21, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.13. The total market value of Square's outstanding shares is at $24.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $86.90 and a 52-week-low of $49.82. Square's stock last closed at $62.02 per share.
  • Capital One Financial changed the rating for Southwestern Energy Co (NYSE: SWN) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. In the second quarter, Southwestern Energy showed an EPS of $0.08, compared to $0.18 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Southwestern Energy is at $1.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $6.23 and a 52-week-low of $1.56. Southwestern Energy's stock last closed at $1.85 per share.
  • RBC Capital changed the rating for The Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) from Sector Perform to Outperform. For the second quarter, Trade Desk had an EPS of $0.95, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.60. Trade Desk's market cap stands at $8.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $289.51 and a 52-week-low of $102.35. Trade Desk's stock last closed at $185.65 per share.

 

Downgrades

  • Cowen & Co. changed the rating for Advanced Energy Industries Inc (NASDAQ: AEIS) from Outperform to Market Perform. For the second quarter, Advanced Energy Indus had an EPS of $0.45, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.25. The current market cap for Advanced Energy Indus is at $2.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $60.76 and a 52-week-low of $38.74. Advanced Energy Indus's stock last closed at $53.94 per share.
  • For AMETEK Inc (NYSE: AME), Bank of America downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, AMETEK showed an EPS of $1.05, compared to $0.83 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for AMETEK is at $20.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $92.86 and a 52-week-low of $63.14. AMETEK's stock last closed at $87.89 per share.
  • For Brown-Forman Corp (NYSE: BF-B), Redburn downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. In the first quarter, Brown-Forman showed an EPS of $0.39, compared to $0.41 from the year-ago quarter. Brown-Forman's market cap stands at $29.7 billion.
  • For Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC), Jefferies downgraded the stock from Hold to Underperform. Canopy Growth earned ($0.23) in the first quarter, compared to ($0.30) in the year-ago quarter. Canopy Growth's market cap stands at $8.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $59.25 and a 52-week-low of $20.42. Canopy Growth's stock last closed at $20.43 per share.
  • Goldman Sachs changed the rating for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) from Neutral to Sell. In the second quarter, CrowdStrike Holdings earned ($0.18). CrowdStrike Holdings's market cap stands at $14.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $101.88 and a 52-week-low of $51.61. CrowdStrike Holdings's stock last closed at $61.41 per share.
  • Argus Research changed the rating for Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE: DAL) from Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, Delta Air Lines showed an EPS of $2.32, compared to $1.80 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Delta Air Lines is at $37.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $63.44 and a 52-week-low of $45.08. Delta Air Lines's stock last closed at $53.11 per share.
  • For Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ: FDUS), Raymond James downgraded the stock from Strong Buy to Outperform. In the second quarter, Fidus Inv showed an EPS of $0.34, compared to $0.36 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Fidus Inv is at $371.3 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.50 and a 52-week-low of $11.48. Fidus Inv's stock last closed at $14.56 per share.
  • RBC Capital downgraded the stock for Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RARX) from Outperform to Sector Perform. In the second quarter, Ra Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of ($0.52), compared to ($0.49) from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Ra Pharmaceuticals's outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $46.00 and a 52-week-low of $11.27. Ra Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $45.64 per share.
  • SVB Leerink downgraded the stock for Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RARX) from Outperform to Market Perform. In the second quarter, Ra Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of ($0.52), compared to ($0.49) from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Ra Pharmaceuticals is at $1.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $46.00 and a 52-week-low of $11.27. Ra Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $45.64 per share.
  • Redburn downgraded the stock for Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE: TAP) from Neutral to Sell. In the second quarter, Molson Coors Brewing showed an EPS of $1.52, compared to $1.88 from the year-ago quarter. Molson Coors Brewing's market cap stands at $12.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $67.62 and a 52-week-low of $49.92. Molson Coors Brewing's stock last closed at $55.71 per share.
  • Barclays changed the rating for Terex Corp (NYSE: TEX) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. For the second quarter, Terex had an EPS of $1.21, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.98. The total market value of Terex's outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $38.81 and a 52-week-low of $22.84. Terex's stock last closed at $23.80 per share.
  • Stifel Nicolaus downgraded the stock for Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE: TGE) from Buy to Hold. Tallgrass Energy earned $0.40 in the second quarter. The total market value of Tallgrass Energy's outstanding shares is at $5.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.96 and a 52-week-low of $14.28. Tallgrass Energy's stock last closed at $19.36 per share.
  • For Targa Resources Corp (NYSE: TRGP), Stifel Nicolaus downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. Targa Resources earned ($0.18) in the second quarter, compared to $0.36 in the year-ago quarter. Targa Resources's market cap stands at $9.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $58.04 and a 52-week-low of $32.00. Targa Resources's stock last closed at $38.74 per share.
  • Redburn downgraded the stock for Unilever NV (NYSE: UN) from Neutral to Sell. The current market cap for Unilever is at $157.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $63.62 and a 52-week-low of $52.08. Unilever's stock last closed at $59.62 per share.

 

Initiations

  • Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ASND) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Ascendis Pharma is set at $128.00. Ascendis Pharma earned ($1.39) in the second quarter, compared to ($0.64) in the year-ago quarter. Ascendis Pharma's market cap stands at $4.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $133.96 and a 52-week-low of $53.20. Ascendis Pharma's stock last closed at $92.33 per share.
  • Mizuho initiated coverage on Avalara Inc (NYSE: AVLR) with a Buy rating. The price target for Avalara is set at $90.00. In the second quarter, Avalara earned ($0.03). The current market cap for Avalara is at $5.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $94.31 and a 52-week-low of $28.09. Avalara's stock last closed at $71.41 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, Jefferies initiated coverage on Clarus Corp (NASDAQ: CLAR). The price target is set at $18.00 for Clarus. For the second quarter, Clarus had an EPS of $0.05, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.09. The current market cap for Clarus is at $343.1 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.10 and a 52-week-low of $8.56. Clarus's stock last closed at $11.26 per share.
  • For CapStar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CSTR), SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Hold. CapStar Financial Hldgs earned $0.38 in the second quarter, compared to $0.27 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for CapStar Financial Hldgs is at $288.1 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.33 and a 52-week-low of $13.51. CapStar Financial Hldgs's stock last closed at $16.05 per share.
  • Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on CTS Corp (NYSE: CTS) with a Equal-Weight rating. For the second quarter, CTS had an EPS of $0.40, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.39. The current market cap for CTS is at $1.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $34.01 and a 52-week-low of $24.07. CTS's stock last closed at $31.39 per share.
  • With a rating of Neutral, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Endava PLC (NYSE: DAVA). The price target is set at $39.00 for Endava. For the fourth quarter, Endava had an EPS of $0.25, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.20. Endava's market cap stands at $2.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $43.93 and a 52-week-low of $21.13. Endava's stock last closed at $37.45 per share.
  • Bank of America initiated coverage on Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE: FBM) with a Buy rating. The price target for Foundation Building is set at $20.00. For the second quarter, Foundation Building had an EPS of $0.37, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.18. The total market value of Foundation Building's outstanding shares is at $684.8 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.74 and a 52-week-low of $7.62. Foundation Building's stock last closed at $16.74 per share.
  • RBC Capital initiated coverage on First Commonwealth Financial Corp (NYSE: FCF) with an Outperform rating. The price target for First Commonwealth Finl is set at $16.00. For the second quarter, First Commonwealth Finl had an EPS of $0.28, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.33. The current market cap for First Commonwealth Finl is at $1.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.46 and a 52-week-low of $11.33. First Commonwealth Finl's stock last closed at $12.74 per share.
  • With a rating of Market Perform, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Guaranty Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ: GNTY). The price target is set at $33.00 for Guaranty Bancshares. Guaranty Bancshares earned $0.52 in the second quarter, compared to $0.46 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Guaranty Bancshares's outstanding shares is at $353.6 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $32.54 and a 52-week-low of $24.27. Guaranty Bancshares's stock last closed at $30.26 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, Roth Capital initiated coverage on GrowGeneration Corp (OTC: GRWG). The price target is set at $7.50 for GrowGeneration. The total market value of GrowGeneration's outstanding shares is at $164.1 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $5.75 and a 52-week-low of $2.05. GrowGeneration's stock last closed at $3.59 per share.
  • National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Gran Tierra Energy Inc (AMEX: GTE) with a Sector Perform rating. For the second quarter, Gran Tierra Energy had an EPS of $0.10, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.05. Gran Tierra Energy's market cap stands at $697.1 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $3.77 and a 52-week-low of $1.03. Gran Tierra Energy's stock last closed at $1.14 per share.
  • Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE: IHG) with a Hold rating. Interestingly, in the second quarter, InterContinental Hotels's EPS was $0.89. The total market value of InterContinental Hotels's outstanding shares is at $11.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $71.02 and a 52-week-low of $53.52. InterContinental Hotels's stock last closed at $59.40 per share.
  • BTIG initiated coverage on International Seaways Inc (NYSE: INSW) with a Buy rating. The price target for International Seaways is set at $30.00. For the second quarter, International Seaways had an EPS of ($0.51), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.71). The current market cap for International Seaways is at $524.8 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.33 and a 52-week-low of $15.15. International Seaways's stock last closed at $24.41 per share.
  • With a rating of Outperform, RBC Capital initiated coverage on Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: ISBC). The price target is set at $15.00 for Investors Bancorp. For the second quarter, Investors Bancorp had an EPS of $0.18, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.20. The total market value of Investors Bancorp's outstanding shares is at $3.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.91 and a 52-week-low of $9.94. Investors Bancorp's stock last closed at $11.42 per share.
  • Gabelli & Co. initiated coverage on nVent Electric PLC (NYSE: NVT) with a Buy rating. The price target for nVent Electric is set at $27.00. Interestingly, in the second quarter, nVent Electric's EPS was $0.44. nVent Electric's market cap stands at $3.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.49 and a 52-week-low of $19.04. nVent Electric's stock last closed at $19.20 per share.
  • RBC Capital initiated coverage on Provident Financial Services Inc (NYSE: PFS) with a Sector Perform rating. The price target for Provident Financial is set at $26.00. For the second quarter, Provident Financial had an EPS of $0.38, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.48. The current market cap for Provident Financial is at $1.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.94 and a 52-week-low of $22.22. Provident Financial's stock last closed at $24.08 per share.
  • Baird initiated coverage on Phreesia Inc (NYSE: PHR) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Phreesia is set at $31.00. For the second quarter, Phreesia had an EPS of ($1.10), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($6.66). The current market cap for Phreesia is at $942.6 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.38 and a 52-week-low of $22.05. Phreesia's stock last closed at $26.21 per share.
  • Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE: PMT) with a Buy rating. The price target for PennyMac Mortgage is set at $24.00. For the second quarter, PennyMac Mortgage had an EPS of $0.50, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.47. The total market value of PennyMac Mortgage's outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.74 and a 52-week-low of $17.88. PennyMac Mortgage's stock last closed at $22.21 per share.
  • Roth Capital initiated coverage on Priority Technology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PRTH) with a Buy rating. The price target for Priority Tech Holdings is set at $9.00. The total market value of Priority Tech Holdings's outstanding shares is at $354.4 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.96 and a 52-week-low of $4.25. Priority Tech Holdings's stock last closed at $4.34 per share.
  • MKM Partners initiated coverage on Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Peloton Interactive is set at $24.00. Peloton Interactive's market cap stands at $6.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.98 and a 52-week-low of $21.14. Peloton Interactive's stock last closed at $23.14 per share.
  • Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on uniQure NV (NASDAQ: QURE) with a Buy rating. The price target for uniQure is set at $79.00. uniQure earned ($0.83) in the second quarter, compared to ($0.57) in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of uniQure's outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $82.49 and a 52-week-low of $21.98. uniQure's stock last closed at $42.14 per share.
  • With a rating of Neutral, UBS initiated coverage on The RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ: RMR). The price target is set at $46.00 for RMR Group. RMR Group earned $0.53 in the third quarter, compared to $0.58 in the year-ago quarter. RMR Group's market cap stands at $1.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $84.98 and a 52-week-low of $41.69. RMR Group's stock last closed at $44.82 per share.
  • Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: SLDB) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Solid Biosciences is set at $22.00. For the second quarter, Solid Biosciences had an EPS of ($0.76), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.52). The current market cap for Solid Biosciences is at $475.6 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $37.50 and a 52-week-low of $4.32. Solid Biosciences's stock last closed at $9.35 per share.
  • With a rating of Reduce, Nomura initiated coverage on Square Inc (NYSE: SQ). The price target is set at $49.00 for Square. In the second quarter, Square showed an EPS of $0.21, compared to $0.13 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Square's outstanding shares is at $24.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $86.90 and a 52-week-low of $49.82. Square's stock last closed at $62.02 per share.
  • RBC Capital initiated coverage on Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Twilio is set at $135.00. For the second quarter, Twilio had an EPS of $0.03, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.03. Twilio's market cap stands at $14.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $151.00 and a 52-week-low of $62.43. Twilio's stock last closed at $110.28 per share.

