Earnings Scheduled For March 29, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• 36KR Holdings KRKR is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $15.62 million.

• Imperial Ptrl IMPP is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Lovesac LOVE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $174.33 million.

• Comstock Mining LODE is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• EHang Holdings EH is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Conn's CONN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $412.22 million.

• SCYNEXIS SCYX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.77 per share on revenue of $1.16 million.

• Academy Sports ASO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.42 per share on revenue of $1.77 billion.

• Humacyte HUMA is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Wejo Gr WEJO is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $2.05 million.

• Kala Pharmaceuticals KALA is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.41 per share on revenue of $3.41 million.

• Jupai Hldgs JP is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• SPAR Group SGRP is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Elbit Systems ESLT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.89 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion.

• Uxin UXIN is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• I-MAB IMAB is projected to report earnings for its Fiscal Year 2021.

• Berkshire Grey BGRY is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $22.01 million.

• Safe-T Gr SFET is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $3.55 million.

• Better Choice Co BTTR is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $11.01 million.

• Solo Brands DTC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $174.37 million.

• Genetron Holdings GTH is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• BIO-key Intl BKYI is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $1.40 million.

• McCormick & Co MKC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $1.47 billion.

• P & F Industries PFIN is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Burford Capital BUR is projected to report earnings for its Fiscal Year 2021.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Valhi VHI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $6.87 million.

• SenesTech SNES is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $290.00 thousand.

• TOMI Environmental Solns TOMZ is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $2.73 million.

• Core Scientific CORZ is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $186.07 million.

• Ampio Pharmaceuticals AMPE is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Rani Therapeutics Hldgs RANI is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.49 per share on revenue of $160.00 thousand.

• VIQ Solutions VQS is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $12.26 million.

• Sundial Growers SNDL is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• RH RH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $5.58 per share on revenue of $931.78 million.

• Synalloy SYNL is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Draganfly DPRO is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Motus GI Hldgs MOTS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $140.00 thousand.

• Urban-gro UGRO is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $18.83 million.

• Stronghold Digital Mining SDIG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $20.68 million.

• Infinity Pharmaceuticals INFI is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $300.00 thousand.

• BioCardia BCDA is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $40.00 thousand.

• Cormedix CRMD is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $20.00 thousand.

• NovaBay Pharmaceuticals NBY is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $3.34 million.

• HTG Molecular Diagnostics HTGM is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.59 per share on revenue of $2.97 million.

• Oblong OBLG is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• American Res AREC is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Cal-Maine Foods CALM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $468.84 million.

• CEA Industries CEAD is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Sunlight Financial SUNL is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $33.21 million.

• Concentrix CNXC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.71 per share on revenue of $1.53 billion.

• PVH PVH is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.00 per share on revenue of $2.38 billion.

• Winc WBEV is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.90 per share on revenue of $17.03 million.

• Chewy CHWY is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $2.42 billion.

• Tricida TCDA is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Dyadic International DYAI is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $3.78 million.

• Sera Prognostics SERA is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $130.00 thousand.

• Nabriva Therapeutics NBRV is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $10.10 million.

• CohBar CWBR is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Sarcos Technology STRC is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $1.35 million.

• Kore Group Holdings KORE is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $58.22 million.

• OpGen OPGN is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $1.40 million.

• PAVmed PAVM is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $520.00 thousand.

• Cue Health HLTH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $185.29 million.

• SomaLogic SLGC is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $20.47 million.

• Microvast Holdings MVST is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $60.00 million.

• Sportsman's Warehouse SPWH is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $407.01 million.

• MillerKnoll MLKN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion.

• Verint Systems VRNT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $231.60 million.

• Progress Software PRGS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $140.55 million.

• Zovio ZVO is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $56.50 million.

• Lululemon Athletica LULU is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.28 per share on revenue of $2.13 billion.

• Micron Technology MU is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.97 per share on revenue of $7.52 billion.

