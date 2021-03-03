Earnings Scheduled For March 3, 2021

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Brown Forman Inc Class A Common Stock (NYSE:BF) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Brown Forman Inc Class B Common Stock (NYSE:BF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $902.29 million.

• Boqii Holding (NYSE:BQ) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $45.73 million.

• Calumet Specialty (NASDAQ:CLMT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.79 per share on revenue of $488.34 million.

• Cohen & Company Inc. (AMEX:COHN) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Ituran Location & Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $62.82 million.

• Lincoln Educational Servs (NASDAQ:LINC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $78.59 million.

• OneSpaWorld Holdings (NASDAQ:OSW) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $3.46 million.

• Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.73 per share on revenue of $1.56 billion.

• Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.11 per share on revenue of $6.79 billion.

• Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $8.04 million.

• SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $314.69 million.

• CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $78.43 million.

• Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.46 per share on revenue of $17.93 million.

• Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $1.50 billion.

• TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $421.62 million.

• Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $476.39 million.

• Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $724.45 million.

• National Vision Holdings (NASDAQ:EYE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $472.70 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Sociedad Quimica Y Minera (NYSE:SQM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $479.07 million.

• Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. Common Shares (Canada) (AMEX:ASM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $8.73 million.

• Equinox Gold Corp. Common Shares (AMEX:EQX) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $766.04 million.

• American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion.

• BK Technologies Corporation Common Stock (AMEX:BKTI) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $70.50 million.

• TriplePoint Venture Gwth (NYSE:TPVG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $22.65 million.

• Yext (NYSE:YEXT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $89.09 million.

• Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $23.10 million.

• Heritage Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:HRTG) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $146.56 million.

• MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $580.86 million.

• Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $89.15 million.

• Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $83.26 million.

• Atento (NYSE:ATTO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $356.37 million.

• Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $229.87 million.

• BlackRock Capital Inv (NASDAQ:BKCC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $15.83 million.

• BlueLinx Hldgs (NYSE:BXC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $788.60 million.

• Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $17.68 million.

• Cornerstone Building (NYSE:CNR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion.

• CorEnergy Infr Trust (NYSE:CORR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $2.32 million.

• Culp (NYSE:CULP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $74.60 million.

• Descartes Systems Gr (NASDAQ:DSGX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $89.47 million.

• Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $10.97 million.

• Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $25.61 million.

• Granite Real Estate Inc. Stapled Units, each consisting of one unit of Granite Real Estate Trust and one common share of Granite REIT Inc. (NYSE:GRP) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $8.80 million.

• Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $794.32 million.

• Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $221.85 million.

• Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.10 per share on revenue of $230.83 million.

• SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $53.35 million.

• SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $178.50 million.

• Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $682.03 million.

• USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $401.20 million.

• Western Asset Mortgage (NYSE:WMC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $11.99 million.

• W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $81.30 million.