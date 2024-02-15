Why Herbalife Shares Are Trading Lower By Around 36%? Here Are Other Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session

Loading... Loading...

Shares of Herbalife Ltd. HLF fell sharply in today’s session following weak quarterly earnings.

Herbalife posted adjusted earnings of 28 cents per share, missing market estimates of 39 cents per share. The company’s quarterly sales came in at $1.22 billion versus expectations of $1.19 billion.

Herbalife shares dipped 35.7% to $7.55 on Thursday.

Here are some other stocks moving in today's mid-day session.

Gainers

JX Luxventure Limited JXJT shares jumped 377% to $6.21 following H1 results.

surged 204% to $1.11 after gaining around 5% on Wednesday. China Natural Resources, Inc. CHNR jumped 143% to $2.68 after gaining around 10% on Wednesday.

jumped 143% to $2.68 after gaining around 10% on Wednesday. The Children's Place, Inc. PLCE rose 101% to $29.23.

rose 101% to $29.23. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. NNOX shares climbed 54.7% to $9.84. Nvidia reported a 59,632 share stake in Nano X Imaging.

shares climbed 54.7% to $9.84. Nvidia reported a 59,632 share stake in Nano X Imaging. RiskOn International, Inc. ROI gained 54% to $0.1710.

gained 54% to $0.1710. SoundHound AI, Inc. SOUN gained 53% to $3.4499. According to data from Benzinga Pro, BlackRock reported a 5.6% passive stake in SoundHound AI after the market close. Traders also appear to be circling a filing from Nvidia in which the company disclosed positions in several companies, including SoundHound AI.

gained 53% to $3.4499. According to data from Benzinga Pro, BlackRock reported a 5.6% passive stake in SoundHound AI after the market close. Traders also appear to be circling a filing from Nvidia in which the company disclosed positions in several companies, including SoundHound AI. Orgenesis Inc. ORGS climbed 30.2% to $0.4362. Orgenesis 10% owner Jacob Safier acquired a total of 365,140 shares at an average price of $0.58.

climbed 30.2% to $0.4362. Orgenesis 10% owner Jacob Safier acquired a total of 365,140 shares at an average price of $0.58. Pegasystems Inc. PEGA jumped 27.8% to $64.84 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued FY24 EPS and revenue guidance above estimates.

jumped 27.8% to $64.84 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued FY24 EPS and revenue guidance above estimates. JFrog Ltd. FROG shares gained 27% to $47.09 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued first-quarter adjusted EPS and revenue guidance above estimates.

shares gained 27% to $47.09 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued first-quarter adjusted EPS and revenue guidance above estimates. Infobird Co., Ltd IFBD rose 26% to $1.1800.

rose 26% to $1.1800. American Well Corporation AMWL jumped 25% to $1.39 following quarterly results.

jumped 25% to $1.39 following quarterly results. Datasea Inc. DTSS gained 25% to $11.24. DataSea announced a $30 million 5G multimodal communication technology service agreement.

gained 25% to $11.24. DataSea announced a $30 million 5G multimodal communication technology service agreement. AppLovin Corporation APP rose 22% to $57.16 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results.

rose 22% to $57.16 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results. Ultralife Corporation ULBI gained 21.4% to $9.60 following upbeat quarterly results.

gained 21.4% to $9.60 following upbeat quarterly results. Shake Shack Inc. SHAK rose 18.6% to $92.60 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results and issued guidance.

rose 18.6% to $92.60 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results and issued guidance. Digital World Acquisition Corp. DWAC jumped 18.6% to $51.65 after the company announced the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission declared its registration statement on Form S-4 effective.

jumped 18.6% to $51.65 after the company announced the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission declared its registration statement on Form S-4 effective. Sylvamo Corporation SLVM gained 18.5% to $53.94 following upbeat earnings.

gained 18.5% to $53.94 following upbeat earnings. DNOW Inc. DNOW jumped 18.4% to $11.62 following strong quarterly results.

jumped 18.4% to $11.62 following strong quarterly results. Express, Inc. EXPR climbed 18.1% to $2.4111.

climbed 18.1% to $2.4111. Organon & Co. OGN shares rose 16.5% to $19.07 after the company reported better than expected Q4 2023 earnings and issued 2024 guidance.

shares rose 16.5% to $19.07 after the company reported better than expected Q4 2023 earnings and issued 2024 guidance. Roma Green Finance Limited ROMA shares surged 15.9% to $1.25 after falling 6% on Wednesday.

shares surged 15.9% to $1.25 after falling 6% on Wednesday. Rail Vision Ltd. RVSN gained 15.2% to $6.76.

rose 14.9% to $18.80 after the company reported better than expected fourth quarter earnings and issued 2024 guidance. Zebra Technologies Corporation ZBRA rose 14% to $288.44 after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results and issued first-quarter guidance above estimates.

rose 14% to $288.44 after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results and issued first-quarter guidance above estimates. Appian Corporation APPN climbed 13.8% to $37.97 after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results above estimates.

rose 12.7% to $285.24 after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results and issued first-quarter guidance above estimates. Informatica Inc. INFA gained 12.6% to $33.91 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results.

gained 12.6% to $33.91 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. PTEN rose 12.3% to $11.61 following strong sales.

rose 12.3% to $11.61 following strong sales. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. RS rose 10.4% to $325.15 after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings above estimates and issued above-consensus first-quarter FY24 adjusted EPS.

rose 10.4% to $325.15 after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings above estimates and issued above-consensus first-quarter FY24 adjusted EPS. EPAM Systems, Inc. EPAM gained 10.3% to $288.44 after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results and issued first-quarter revenue guidance above estimates.

gained 10.3% to $288.44 after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results and issued first-quarter revenue guidance above estimates. Cognex Corporation CGNX rose 9.8% to $39.70 following upbeat earnings.

rose 9.8% to $39.70 following upbeat earnings. SunPower Corporation SPWR shares jumped 8.8% to $4.64 after the company announced raising $175 million in new capital financing from TotalEnergies and Global Infrastructure Partners and fourth-quarter financial results below estimates.

shares jumped 8.8% to $4.64 after the company announced raising $175 million in new capital financing from TotalEnergies and Global Infrastructure Partners and fourth-quarter financial results below estimates. Lyft, Inc. LYFT rose 8.6% to $17.82. Lyft recently reported fourth-quarter financial results and issued guidance.

Losers

Treasure Global Inc. TGL fell 45.7% to $0.0862 following second-quarter results.

fell 45.7% to $0.0862 following second-quarter results. Beamr Imaging Ltd. BMR fell 44% to $9.00.

fell 44% to $9.00. Earlyworks Co., Ltd ELWS shares fell 39.1% to $0.7979.

shares fell 39.1% to $0.7979. Upexi, Inc. UPXI shares declined 30.4% to $0.96 following weak quarterly results.

shares declined 30.4% to $0.96 following weak quarterly results. Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. TELO shares fell 30.1% to $8.31 after jumping around 70% on Wednesday.

shares fell 30.1% to $8.31 after jumping around 70% on Wednesday. Fastly, Inc. FSLY shares tumbled 29.2% to $16.67 after the company reported mixed fourth-quarter financial results.

shares tumbled 29.2% to $16.67 after the company reported mixed fourth-quarter financial results. Cineverse Corp. CNVS shares fell 27.2% to $1.7120 after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results.

shares fell 27.2% to $1.7120 after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. AUPH fell 26.1% to $5.89 after the company reported mixed fourth-quarter financial results and said it did not find a buyer after conducting a strategic business review.

fell 26.1% to $5.89 after the company reported mixed fourth-quarter financial results and said it did not find a buyer after conducting a strategic business review. Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. CETY dipped 26% to $0.7989.

dipped 26% to $0.7989. Renalytix Plc RNLX fell 25.4% to $0.9001 after the company posted weak quarterly sales.

fell 25.4% to $0.9001 after the company posted weak quarterly sales. Innodata Inc. INOD fell 25.2% to $9.16 after Wolfpack Research issued a report on the company and said it is short the stock.

fell 25.2% to $9.16 after Wolfpack Research issued a report on the company and said it is short the stock. Sabre Corporation SABR dipped 23.3% to $3.3850 after the company reported mixed quarterly financial results.

dipped 23.3% to $3.3850 after the company reported mixed quarterly financial results. Udemy, Inc. UDMY fell 20.8% to $11.08 after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results.

fell 20.8% to $11.08 after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. NUS shares fell 18.8% to $14.15 after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results.

shares fell 18.8% to $14.15 after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. WST fell 18.5% to $332.37 after the company reported mixed fourth-quarter financial results and issued 2024 adjusted EPS and sales guidance below estimates.

fell 18.5% to $332.37 after the company reported mixed fourth-quarter financial results and issued 2024 adjusted EPS and sales guidance below estimates. Twilio Inc. TWLO dipped 13.8% to $62.29 after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results.

dipped 13.8% to $62.29 after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. MTW fell 12.6% to $14.36 following weak earnings.

fell 12.6% to $14.36 following weak earnings. Manchester United plc MANU fell 12.1% to $18.90.

fell 12.1% to $18.90. Hanesbrands Inc. HBI fell 11.6% to $4.17 following weak results.

fell 11.6% to $4.17 following weak results. PENN Entertainment, Inc. PENN fell 10.2% to $20.17 following weak results.

fell 10.2% to $20.17 following weak results. Insight Enterprises, Inc. NSIT dipped 5.5% to $182.10 after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results and issued FY24 EPS guidance below estimates.

dipped 5.5% to $182.10 after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results and issued FY24 EPS guidance below estimates. Deere & Company DE fell 4.7% to $366.79 after the company reported first-quarter earnings and lowered FY24 net income guidance.

fell 4.7% to $366.79 after the company reported first-quarter earnings and lowered FY24 net income guidance. Rollins, Inc. ROL fell 4.1% to $42.42 following quarterly results.

