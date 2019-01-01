Clean Energy Technologies Inc is clean energy and environmentally sustainable technologies company offering heat recovery solutions products. In addition, it also provides engineering and manufacturing solutions focused on other energy-efficient and environmentally sustainable technologies. The company's principal product is the Clean Cycle generator, offered by Heat Recovery Solutions. The company's engineering and manufacturing resources support its heat recovery solutions business, as well as continuing to support other emerging growth companies with their Clean-tech technologies. It has three segments: Clean Energy HRS, Cety Europe, and Electronic Assembly division. It serves various markets, including industrial, aerospace, military, instrumentation, and medical.