Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 3
EPS
$0.990
Quarterly Revenue
$1.3B
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$1.3B
Earnings History
Herbalife Nutrition Questions & Answers
When is Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) reporting earnings?
Herbalife Nutrition (HLF) is scheduled to report earnings on August 2, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 3, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF)?
The Actual EPS was $0.76, which beat the estimate of $0.56.
What were Herbalife Nutrition’s (NYSE:HLF) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $1.1B, which missed the estimate of $1.2B.
