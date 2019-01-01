Beamr Imaging Stock (NASDAQ:BMR), Quotes and News Summary

|Open-
|Close-
|Vol / Avg.0 / 99.165K
|Mkt Cap20.497M
|Day Range- - -
|52 Wk Range1.150 - 8.040
Beamr Imaging Stock (NASDAQ: BMR) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.
|Open-
|Close-
|Vol / Avg.0 / 99.165K
|Mkt Cap20.497M
|Day Range- - -
|52 Wk Range1.150 - 8.040
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
|2015-09-23
|Canaccord Genuity
|-
|Upgrades
|HoldBuy
|Raises
|21.00
|23.00
|2015-09-21
|Mizuho
|-
|Maintains
|Neutral
|Lowers
|23.00
|21.00
|2015-09-14
|Keybanc
|-
|Upgrades
|Overweight
|-
|-
|-
|2015-09-10
|BMO Capital
|-
|Initiates Coverage On
|Outperform
|-
|-
|-
You can purchase shares of Beamr Imaging (NASDAQ: BMR) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Beamr Imaging.
The latest price target for Beamr Imaging (NASDAQ: BMR) was reported by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, September 23, 2015. The analyst firm set a price target for 23.00 expecting BMR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1345.63% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Beamr Imaging (NASDAQ: BMR) is $1.591 last updated October 9, 2023 at 11:30 AM UTC.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 15, 2015 to stockholders of record on September 28, 2015.
Beamr Imaging’s Q3 earnings are confirmed for Monday, November 13, 2023.
There is no upcoming split for Beamr Imaging.
Beamr Imaging is in the Technology sector and Software—Application industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.
