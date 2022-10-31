ñol

Why Pinterest Shares Jumped Around 14%; Here Are 69 Biggest Movers From Friday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
October 31, 2022 4:13 AM | 8 min read
Gainers

  • Quanergy Systems, Inc. QNGY jumped 153.9% to close at $3.30 on Friday.
  • Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. AGLE surged 61.4% to close at $0.92 after jumping 15% on Thursday.
  • Nuvalent, Inc. NUVL shares gained 60.6% to close at $35.34 after the company reported preliminary Phase 1 clinical data from the ARROS-1 trial that support the best-in-class potential of NVL-520 for patients with ROS1-positive NSCLC.
  • Bull Horn Holdings Corp. BHSE jumped 44.7% to close at $11.95.
  • Fangdd Network Group Ltd. DUO gained 36.6% to close at $1.94.
  • Provident Acquisition Corp. PAQC shares jumped 32.7% to close at $11.00. Perfect Corp. and Provident Acquisition Corp. recently announced approval of business combination by Provident's shareholders.
  • Rail Vision Ltd. RVSN gained 27.9% to close at $0.7675.
  • Sierra Metals Inc. SMTS climbed 27.8% to close at $0.2128. Sierra Metals' largest shareholder and Compañia Minera Kolpa announced Letter of Intent for Sierra Metals transaction and financing.
  • Viomi Technology Co., Ltd VIOT surged 25% to close at $1.00.
  • Data I/O Corporation DAIO gained 23.4% to close at $3.80 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
  • HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. HTCR jumped 23.2% to close at $1.86. Heartcore Enterprises recently entered into a license agreement with Transcosmos Digital Technology for its Apromore process mining tool.
  • Smart Sand, Inc. SND gained 22.5% to close at $2.23.
  • 8x8, Inc. EGHT climbed 21.1% to close at $4.13 after the company announced better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • Oblong, Inc. OBLG gained 21.1% to settle at $0.3390.
  • Seres Therapeutics, Inc. MCRB rose 19.7% to close at $8.07.
  • Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust PEI surged 19.7% to close at $3.58.
  • Scholar Rock Holding Corporation SRRK gained 19.6% to close at $9.26.
  • DexCom, Inc. DXCM rose 19.4% to settle at $120.87 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
  • Perpetua Resources Corp. PPTA gained 18% to close at $2.10.
  • NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. NGM jumped 17.4% to close at $5.61.
  • PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. PFSI gained 16.9% to close at $55.18 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
  • DURECT Corporation DRRX jumped 15.6% to close at $0.62.
  • Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. KNSL climbed 15.2% to close at $313.40 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
  • Athersys, Inc. ATHX gained 15% to settle at $2.53.
  • Grand Canyon Education, Inc. LOPE climbed 14.9% to close at $100.33 following strong Q3 results.
  • Instil Bio, Inc. TIL gained 14.4% to close at $5.25.
  • Cohu, Inc. COHU surged 14% to close at $33.66 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
  • Pinterest, Inc. PINS climbed 13.8% to close at $24.90 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
  • Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. PACB gained 13.7% to close at $8.72.
  • Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. FBC gained 13.5% to close at $38.41 after the company announced it has received approval from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency for the merger with New York Community Bank. The co. also announced a special dividend of $2.50 per share.
  • Gilead Sciences, Inc. GILD rose 12.9% to close at $79.27 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
  • VTEX VTEX jumped 12.9% to close at $4.20. VTEX is expected to announce Q3 financial results on November 10th, 2022.
  • The Bancorp, Inc. TBBK gained 12.7% to close at $28.37.
  • TESSCO Technologies Incorporated TESS gained 10.8% to close at $4.82 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
  • Intel Corporation INTC climbed 10.7% to close at $29.07 after the company posted better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter. The company also issued weak guidance for FY22. Intel is focused on cost reductions going forward with a plan for $3 billion in savings in 2023 and cost savings of $8 billion to $10 billion annually by 2025.
  • TAL Education Group TAL gained 10.1% to close at $4.37 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
  • Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. CDIO rose 6.7% to close at $3.17 on Friday.

 


Losers

  • Selina Hospitality PLC SLNA shares tumbled 62.6% to close at $15.09.
  • Greenlane Holdings, Inc. GNLN dipped 59.5% to close at $0.4937 after the company reported a $7.5 million public offering.
  • DaVita Inc. DVA fell 27.1% to close at $70.54 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results and lowered FY22 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.
  • Verb Technology Company, Inc. VERB dipped 25% to close at $0.2193. Verb Technology recently announced a $4 million registered direct offering.
  • Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II AHPA declined 23% to close at $6.61.
  • FedNat Holding Company FNHC fell 22.1% to close at $0.2845 after dropping 13% on Thursday. The company announced voluntary Nasdaq delisting.
  • Freight Technologies, Inc. FRGT fell 20.1% to close at $0.5103. Freight Technologies recently entered into new Fr8Private Fleet multi-year commitment with Kimberly Clark De Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V.
  • LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. LMAT dropped 19.1% to close at $41.94 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q4 EPS and FY22 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates.
  • PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. PHAS declined 18.8% to close at $0.1070.
  • Edwards Lifesciences Corporation EW fell 17.9% to close at $70.87 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 results. The company also lowered its FY22 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.
  • United Fire Group, Inc. UFCS dropped 17.7% to close at $26.12 after Piper Sandler downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral and lowered its price target from $37 to $31.
  • SOBR Safe, Inc. SOBR dipped 16.8% to close at $3.31.
  • Eqonex Limited EQOS fell 16.7% to close at $0.4880.
  • Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. DRTS declined 16.5% to close at $4.09.
  • Digital Brands Group, Inc. DBGI dropped 15.6% to close at $0.0698. Digital Brands Group recently announced a 1-for-100 (1:100) reverse split of its common stock.
  • Carlisle Companies Incorporated CSL declined 15.4% to close at $239.41 after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
  • Newmark Group, Inc. NMRK fell 14.7% to settle at $7.97 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
  • Cazoo Group Ltd CZOO dropped 14.5% to close at $0.31. Cazoo, on Thursday, reported Q3 sales of £347 million.
  • NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NRBO dipped 14.3% to close at $8.36.
  • PTC Therapeutics, Inc. PTCT fell 13.7% to close at $38.47. PTC Therapeutics entered into a strategic financing collaboration with Blackstone.
  • GDS Holdings Limited GDS fell 13.6% to close at $9.63.
  • Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. BWMX dropped 12.2% to close at $7.30 after the company reported Q3 financial results.
  • Nexa Resources S.A. NEXA declined 11.6% to close at $5.18 after the company reported Q3 EPS results down from last year.
  • World Fuel Services Corporation INT dipped 10.2% to close at $24.41 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results.
  • NatWest Group plc NWG shares fell 8.4% to close at $5.24 after the company posted downbeat Q3 profit.
  • Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. BBBY dipped 7.8% to close at $4.59 after the company announced a common stock offering of up to $150 million.
  • Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. HSCS dipped 7.6% to close at $2.43.
  • Zai Lab Limited ZLAB fell 7.6% to close at $23.75. Zai Lab is expected to announce Q3 financial results on November 9, 2022.
  • Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN shares fell 6.8% to close at $103.41. Amazon.com reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company also issued weak sales forecast for the fourth quarter.
  • XPeng Inc. XPEV fell 6.4% to close at $6.89 after dropping 10% on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded XPeng from Buy to Sell and announced a $3.18 price target. Cities in China ranging from Wuhan in central China to Xining in the north-west are doubling down on COVID-19 curbs, reported Reuters.
  • Li Auto Inc. LI fell 4.8% to close at $14.26 after declining 8% on Thursday. Barclays maintained Li Auto with an Overweight and lowered the price target from $40 to $25. Cities in China ranging from Wuhan in central China to Xining in the north-west are doubling down on COVID-19 curbs, reported Reuters.
  • Eldorado Gold Corporation EGO fell 4.6% to close at $5.86 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.

