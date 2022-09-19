Why Aditxt Shares Dipped Over 58%; Here Are 82 Biggest Movers From Friday

Gainers
- Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. PBLA shares jumped 53% to close at $0.58 on Friday.
- Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. AAOI shares climbed 50.4% to settle at $3.76 on Friday after the company announced the sale of its Chinese manufacturing facilities to Yuhan Optoelectronic Technology for $150 million.
- iBio, Inc. IBIO gained 49.8% to close at $0.46.
- Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ARMP surged 31.2% to close at $4.21. Armata Pharmaceuticals, last month, posted a Q2 loss of $0.26 per share.
- Axcella Health Inc. AXLA jumped 29.6% to close at $2.41. Axcella Health, last month, posted a Q2 loss of $0.40 per share.
- Anixa Biosciences, Inc. ANIX gained 27.5% to close at $5.71.
- Lannett Company, Inc. LCI gained 25.1% to close at $0.5756. Lannett Company, last month, reported Q4 FY22 sales of $74.2 million, down from $106 million a year ago
- Integrated Media Technology Limited IMTE climbed 21.5% to close at $1.75.
- Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. DPSI rose 20.8% to close at $5.93.
- TMC the metals company Inc. TMC gained 20.2% to close at $1.25.
- Dawson Geophysical Company DWSN surged 19.1% to close at $2.00.
- Nano Labs Ltd NA jumped 18.8% to close at $5.56.
- Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. TCRT climbed 18.5% to close at $2.50 after dropping 38% on Thursday.
- Palatin Technologies, Inc. PTN rose 18.3% to close at $7.96.
- Palatin Technologies recently announced the initiation of patient recruitment for its Phase 2 study evaluating oral PL8177 in ulcerative colitis.
- Enzo Biochem, Inc. ENZ gained 18.1% to settle at $2.67.
- BayFirst Financial Corp. BAFN surged 18% to close at $21.65.
- Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. DRUG gained 17.2% to close at $1.50.
- Studio City International Holdings Limited MSC rose 16.9% to close at $1.80.
- Forian Inc. FORA gained 16.5% to close at $4.10.
- Digital Ally, Inc. DGLY jumped 15.5% to settle at $0.62.
- SoundHound AI, Inc. SOUN rose 15.1% to close at $3.74.
- Intrusion Inc. INTZ gained 14.4% to close at $5.01.
- Emclaire Financial Corp EMCF rose 13.6% to close at $36.50.
- Velocity Financial, Inc. VEL gained 10.7% to close at $13.00.
- Azure Power Global Limited AZRE rose 10.2% to settle at $5.97.
- Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. DRTS jumped 9.1% to close at $6.09.
- Gogo Inc. GOGO jumped 8.9% to close at $13.32.
- Harmonic Inc. HLIT gained 6.1% to close at $11.88. Needham maintained Harmonic with a Buy and raised the price target from $15 to $17.
- JanOne Inc. JAN shares gained 4.6% to close at $2.49. The company executed a term sheet to acquire Soin Therapeutics LLC and its product, a patent-pending, novel formulation of low dose naltrexone.
Losers
- Aditxt, Inc. ADTX shares dipped 58.5% to close at $4.31 on Friday after the company announced pricing of $20 million public offering of $6 per share. Dawson James downgraded Aditxt from Buy to Neutral.
- FOXO Technologies Inc. FOXO shares fell 52.1% to close at $4.02.
- Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. GMBL declined 46.2% to close at $0.1750 after the company reported pricing of $7.5 million public offering of common stock and warrants.
- Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. SHPH fell 45.9% to close at $8.99.
- Nabriva Therapeutics plc NBRV declined 43.4% to settle at $3.82 following effect of 1:25 reverse stock split.
- Scienjoy Holding Corporation SJ declined 38.6% to close at $3.07. Scienjoy Holding recently posted Q2 sales of $75.60 million.
- Getty Images Holdings, Inc. GETY dropped 36.4% to close at $8.49.
- Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. CMRA fell 30.5% to close at $2.48 after jumping over 25% on Thursday.
- Senti Biosciences, Inc. SNTI declined 28.9% to close at $1.60. Senti Biosciences, last month, posted a Q2 loss of $0.86 per share.
- Pagaya Technologies Ltd. PGY fell 28.7% to close at $7.87.
- NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NRBO declined 27.8% to close at $17.92. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals recently announced Dong-A has licensed its global exclusive development rights of DA-1241 for type 2 diabetes and non-alcoholic fatty hepatitis and DA-1726 for obesity and non-alcoholic fatty hepatitis to NeuroBo.
- Netcapital Inc. NCPL fell 26.3% to close at $2.05. Netcapital recently announced revenue growth of 114% for first quarter.
- Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. VTAQ fell 22.7% to close at $4.56.
- FedEx Corporation FDX fell 21.4% to close at $161.02 after the company issued preliminary Q1 earnings results. Keybanc and JP Morgan also downgraded the stock.
- NCR Corporation NCR shares declined 20.3% to close at $23.20 after the company announced it will separate into two independent, publicly traded companies – one focused on digital commerce, the other on ATMs.
- D-Wave Quantum Inc. QBTS fell 20.2% to settle at $6.64.
- Midatech Pharma plc MTP fell 20% to close at $0.5330.
- Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. LSTA dipped 20% to close at $5.00.
- AMTD Digital Inc. HKD fell 19.8% to close at $108.00 after tumbling around 29% on Thursday.
- Alignment Healthcare, Inc. ALHC dropped 19.5% to settle at $12.88 after the company announced a secondary offering.
- Apexigen, Inc. APGN declined 19.1% to close at $5.76. Apexigen recently announced the presentation of new data from a Phase 2 trial evaluating sotigalimab in combination with neoadjuvant chemoradiation for resectable esophageal and gastroesophageal junction cancers.
- Ra Medical Systems, Inc. RMED dipped 19.1% to settle at $0.1365.
- PepGen Inc. PEPG fell 18.9% to settle at $5.63.
- PaxMedica, Inc. PXMD fell 18.6% to settle at $3.16.
- HeartBeam, Inc. BEAT shares fell 17.7% to close at $1.91. Heartbeam shares jumped over 85% on Thursday after the company announced its patent for a 12-lead electrocardiogram patch monitor intended for detection of acute coronary syndrome and cardiac arrhythmia was issued by the USPTO.
- Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RXRX fell 17.6% to close at $10.80. Keybanc initiated coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $20.
- Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. RUBY fell 17.5% to close at $0.5702.
- 1847 Holdings LLC EFSH dropped 17.5% to close at $2.0390.
- Addentax Group Corp. ATXG fell 17.2% to settle at $4.47.
- Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. IV AMPX fell 17% to close at $8.30 on Friday after gaining 11% on Thursday.
- Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc AVDL dipped 14.9% to close at $5.08.
- Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. ATRA declined 14% to close at $4.04.
- C4 Therapeutics, Inc. CCCC dipped 13.6% to close at $9.82.
- Ainos, Inc. AIMD fell 13.4% to close at $1.61.
- Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. FHTX dropped 13.4% to settle at $8.60.
- Onion Global Limited OG declined 13.1% to close at $0.4390.
- Borqs Technologies, Inc. BRQS fell 12.4% to close at $0.9018.
- Verve Therapeutics, Inc. VERV dropped 11.9% to close at $36.55.
- WestRock Company WRK declined 11.5% to close at $34.15. Jefferies maintained WestRock with a Hold and lowered the price target from $45 to $42.
- Athersys, Inc. ATHX fell 11.4% to close at $1.95.
- International Paper Company IP dropped 11.2% to close at $35.23 after Jefferies downgraded the stock from Hold to Underperform and lowered its price target from $40 to $31.
- Caribou Biosciences, Inc. CRBU dropped 11.1% to close at $11.37.
- Carvana Co. CVNA declined 11.1% to settle at $32.92 amid negative economic sentiment. A slowdown in the economy could cause consumers to cut back on spending, which would negatively impact the auto market.
- Packaging Corporation of America PKG declined 11% to close at $118.07.
- Vipshop Holdings Limited VIPS dropped 10.9% to close at $9.41.
- Natura &Co Holding S.A. NTCO fell 10.3% to close at $5.68.
- Roblox Corporation RBLX dropped 9.2% to close at $39.50 on continued downward momentum following the company's Investor Day event. Also, LightShed partner Brandon Ross tweeted the company's booking growth in August decelerated month over month. Needham maintained Roblox with a Buy and lowered the price target from $55 to $53.
- Avis Budget Group, Inc. CAR dipped 8.9% to close at $147.30.
- Robinhood Markets, Inc. HOOD fell 8.9% to settle at $10.25.
- Adicet Bio, Inc. ACET fell 8% to close at $15.76. Adicet Bio, last month, posted a Q2 loss of $0.56 per share.
- UroGen Pharma Ltd. URGN dipped 7.3% to close at $8.72. UroGen Pharma, last month, posted a Q2 loss of $1.18 per share.
- United Parcel Service, Inc. UPS shares fell 4.5% to close at $176.71 after FedEx said its fiscal first-quarter results were adversely impacted by global volume softness that accelerated in the final weeks of the quarter.
- Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN fell 2.2% to close at $123.53 amid overall market weakness following bearish economic comments from FedEx.
