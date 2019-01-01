QQQ
Range
10.55 - 10.55
Vol / Avg.
0.1K/0.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
7.01 - 17.3
Mkt Cap
30.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
10.55
P/E
8.72
EPS
-0.1
Shares
2.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
Netcapital Inc is a financial technology company. The company facilitates the growth of private companies by providing fundraising services and other consulting services. The company's online private investment platform connects entrepreneurs and investors, enabling companies to raise capital digitally.

Netcapital Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Netcapital (NCPL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Netcapital (OTCQX: NCPL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Netcapital's (NCPL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Netcapital.

Q

What is the target price for Netcapital (NCPL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Netcapital

Q

Current Stock Price for Netcapital (NCPL)?

A

The stock price for Netcapital (OTCQX: NCPL) is $10.55 last updated Today at 3:16:37 PM.

Q

Does Netcapital (NCPL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Netcapital.

Q

When is Netcapital (OTCQX:NCPL) reporting earnings?

A

Netcapital does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Netcapital (NCPL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Netcapital.

Q

What sector and industry does Netcapital (NCPL) operate in?

A

Netcapital is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.