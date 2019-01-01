Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc is a developer of pathogen-specific bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of antibiotic-resistant and difficult-to-treat bacterial infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. It is developing and advancing a broad pipeline of natural and synthetic phage candidates, including clinical candidates for Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Staphylococcus aureus, and other pathogens. In addition, in collaboration with Merck the company is developing proprietary synthetic phage candidates to target an undisclosed infectious disease agent. Further, the company is committed to advancing phage with drug development expertise that spans bench to clinic including in-house phage specific GMP manufacturing.