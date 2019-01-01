QQQ
Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc is a developer of pathogen-specific bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of antibiotic-resistant and difficult-to-treat bacterial infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. It is developing and advancing a broad pipeline of natural and synthetic phage candidates, including clinical candidates for Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Staphylococcus aureus, and other pathogens. In addition, in collaboration with Merck the company is developing proprietary synthetic phage candidates to target an undisclosed infectious disease agent. Further, the company is committed to advancing phage with drug development expertise that spans bench to clinic including in-house phage specific GMP manufacturing.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Armata Pharmaceuticals (ARMP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals (AMEX: ARMP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Armata Pharmaceuticals's (ARMP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Armata Pharmaceuticals.

Q

What is the target price for Armata Pharmaceuticals (ARMP) stock?

A

The latest price target for Armata Pharmaceuticals (AMEX: ARMP) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on March 22, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 7.00 expecting ARMP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 34.10% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Armata Pharmaceuticals (ARMP)?

A

The stock price for Armata Pharmaceuticals (AMEX: ARMP) is $5.22 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:42:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Armata Pharmaceuticals (ARMP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Armata Pharmaceuticals.

Q

When is Armata Pharmaceuticals (AMEX:ARMP) reporting earnings?

A

Armata Pharmaceuticals’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Armata Pharmaceuticals (ARMP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Armata Pharmaceuticals.

Q

What sector and industry does Armata Pharmaceuticals (ARMP) operate in?

A

Armata Pharmaceuticals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.