Why Minerva Neurosciences Shares Traded Higher By Over 66%; Here Are 78 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers
- Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. NERV shares gained 66.5% to close at $7.51 after Point72 Asset Management reported an 8.8% passive stake in the company.
- SuperCom Ltd. SPCB jumped 62.4% to settle at $0.4223 on Wednesday after the company announced it was awarded a $33 million national electronic monitoring contract of an EU member country.
- Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. DRUG shares gained 48.9% to close at $1.98 on Wednesday. Bright Minds priced overnight marketed offering of 2.858 million units at $1.40 per unit.
- AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. ANPC jumped 37.9% to close at $0.3449.
- Riverview Acquisition Corp. RVAC gained 34.9% to settle at $13.85.
- Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. GEHI rose 24.8% to close at $0.7490.
- Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. TRQ jumped 23.8% to close at $28.86 after Rio Tinto Group raised its offer to buy out Turquoise Hill Resources.
- Golden Sun Education Group Limited GSUN gained 22.8% to settle at $27.01.
- Farfetch Limited FTCH shares jumped 21.3% to close at $9.51 after the company announced the acquisition of a 47.5% stake in YNAP.
- Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. KAVL gained 21.1% to settle at $1.32.
- Energy Fuels Inc. UUUU gained 20.5% to close at $7.30.
- Peloton Interactive, Inc. PTON jumped 20.4% to close at $13.48 after the company announced it launched products, apparel and accessories in Amazon's US stores.
- Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. TCRT gained 20% to settle at $2.04. Alaunos Therapeutics recently reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- SciSparc Ltd. SPRC rose 19.9% to close at $1.1150 after the company announced additional pre-clinical results of its Psychedelic-based Pharma Collaboration for treatment for cocaine addiction using MEAI.
- SunLink Health Systems, Inc. SSY jumped 19.9% to close at $1.60.
- Absolute Software Corporation ABST gained 19.7% to settle at $12.23 following upbeat quarterly results.
- ATRenew Inc. RERE jumped 19.2% to close at $3.41 following Q2 results.
- InnSuites Hospitality Trust IHT rose 19% to close at $2.76.
- Amesite Inc. AMST jumped 19% to settle at $0.89. Amesite recently partnered with Central Michigan University (CMU) to deliver an Enterprise Learning Community Environment (LCE).
- Ur-Energy Inc. URG gained 18.4% to settle at $1.29. Ur-Energy recently announced multi-year uranium sales agreement.
- TDCX Inc. TDCX jumped 18.2% to settle at $8.33 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales.
- Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. WLMS gained 18.1% to close at $1.5865. Williams Industrial recently posted a Q2 loss of $0.18 per share.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. BBBY jumped 18% to close at $10.36 after the company reportedly secured a loan deal to bolster its balance sheet. The home goods retailer has selected a lender following a marketing process undertaken by JPMorgan Chase & Co, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
- Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AYLA gained 17.9% to close at $1.58. Ayala Pharmaceuticals recently posted a Q2 loss of $0.54 per share.
- HCW Biologics Inc. HCWB jumped 16.9% to close at $2.56. HCW Biologics recently posted a Q2 loss of $0.10 per share.
- Denison Mines Corp. DNN rose 16.4% to close at $1.28.
- Uranium Energy Corp. UEC gained 16.1% to settle at $4.26. Shares of uranium companies traded higher following reports Japan is planning a shift back to nuclear power.
- Enovix Corporation ENVX rose 15.4% to close at $24.61. Cowen & Co. maintained Enovix with an Outperform and raised the price target from $19 to $36.
- Cameco Corporation CCJ jumped 14.7% to close at $27.01.
- Flexsteel Industries, Inc. FLXS rose 14.6% to close at $19.59 after GSC Generation submitted a proposal to acquire the company for $20.80 per share in cash.
- Relay Therapeutics, Inc. RLAY gained 13.4% to close at $26.10.
- Tattooed Chef, Inc. TTCF jumped 12.9% to close at $7.08 after the company announced an expanded distribution agreement with Walmart that will increase the availability of the company's branded products in stores across the US.
- Fluence Energy, Inc. FLNC gained 12.6% to settle at $19.71.
- Globalstar, Inc. GSAT gained 12.5% to close at $1.89. Globalstar and Globalsat announced plans to deploy IoT solution for 'monitoring of renewable energy stations in Latin America.'
- GigaCloud Technology Inc. GCT shares jumped 11.9% to close at $29.82 after dipping over 35% on Tuesday. Gigacloud Technology recently priced its IPO at $12.25 per share.
- Beam Therapeutics Inc. BEAM gained 10.3% to settle at $59.84.
- HighPeak Energy, Inc. HPK rose 9.4% to close at $24.89.
- Bird Global, Inc. BRDS shares gained 9.3% to close at $0.4715. Bird secured permit extensions and expanded to new U.S. cities.
- Ballard Power Systems Inc. BLDP rose 8.8% to settle at $8.03.
- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NCLH gained 8.4% to close at $13.93. Norwegian Cruise Line) is donating its undeveloped waterfront property in Juneau, Alaska, to the native-owned Huna Totem Corporation.
- Cosmos Holdings Inc. COSM gained 8.1% to close at $0.3907. Cosmos Holdings recently posted Q2 sales of $13.21 million.
- Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL surged 7.7% to settle at $41.94. Royal Caribbean Group, in August 2020, secured a binding commitment from Morgan Stanley Senior Funding Inc. for a $700 million term loan facility.
- Natura &Co Holding S.A. NTCO rose 7.4% to close at $6.22.
- ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. CHPT gained 7% to close at $15.19.
- Playtika Holding Corp. PLTK gained 6.8% to close at $11.01. The company recently posted downbeat quarterly results.
- JD.com, Inc. JD gained 3.9% to close at $59.44. JD.com reported second-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 5.4% year-on-year to $40 billion, beating the consensus of $38.63 billion.
- Intuit Inc. INTU gained 3.6% to settle at $465.77 after the company reported better-than-expected financial results.
Losers
- Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. STBX shares declined 36.2% to settle at $9.83 on Wednesday after jumping 285% on Tuesday. Starbox Group priced 5 million share IPO at $4.00 per share.
- 9F Inc. JFU fell 28.3% to close at $0.43.
- Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. WINT shares tumbled 28.1% to close at $0.5030 on Wednesday. WindTree shares jumped 55% on Tuesday after the company announced it has entered into a global licensing agreement for the development and commercialization of KL4 surfactant and AEROSURF.
- InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. INM shares fell 21.2% to close at $0.2799 after the company announced share consolidation to meet Nasdaq listing criteria.
- WeTrade Group, Inc. WETG fell 20.8% to close at $2.55. WeTrade recently entered into strategic partnership with Guyguide to exclusively design and provide Monkeypox testing kits and insurance coverage products for traveling packages to US, Canada, Australia and European countries.
- Nordstrom, Inc. JWN tumbled 20% to close at $18.57. Nordstrom reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter, but lowered its FY22 outlook.
- Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. AGLE fell 19.9% to close at $0.5449. Aeglea BioTherapeutics announced a leadership transition and corporate restructuring to focus resources on AGLE-177 in development for Homocystinuria, an inherited disorder in which the body is unable to process certain building blocks of proteins (amino acids ) properly.
- Citi Trends, Inc. CTRN declined 18.8% to close at $24.82 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results.
- Genius Group Limited GNS dropped 18.7% to settle at $2.92.
- ScanSource, Inc. SCSC fell 16.8% to close at $28.40 after the company posted downbeat Q4 earnings.
- FlexShopper, Inc. FPAY fell 16.3% to close at $2.31.
- Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. YTEN dipped 15.6% to settle at $2.86.
- Caleres, Inc. CAL fell 15.5% to settle at $25.16 following Q2 results.
- Summit Therapeutics Inc. SMMT declined 15% to close at $1.30.
- Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. VINE fell 15% to close at $2.60. Fresh Vine Wine recently announced new strategic growth plan.
- Bit Brother Limited BTB dipped 14.2% to close at $0.2479. Bit Brother New York recently signed a lease agreement with access to 62.5MWs of green power.
- Eqonex Limited EQOS fell 14.1% to close at $0.5501 after jumping around 20% on Tuesday.
- TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. MEDS fell 13.5% to close at $1.15 after the company reported a proposed public offering of common stock.
- Janux Therapeutics, Inc. JANX dropped 13.1% to settle at $12.68.
- Bone Biologics Corporation BBLG declined 11.9% to close at $1.41.
- XORTX Therapeutics Inc. XRTX fell 11.7% to close at $1.58. XORTX Therapeutics recently announced positive results from its pharmacokinetics bridging study.
- Revlon, Inc. REV fell 11.6% to close at $6.80 following a Bloomberg report suggesting the Revlon bankruptcy judge rejected the shareholder plea for a bankruptcy committee.
- GreenLight Biosciences Holdings GRNA fell 11.5% to close at $3.47.
- Vivakor, Inc. VIVK dropped 10.7% to settle at $1.75.
- Nutex Health, Inc. NUTX fell 10.3% to close at $3.06. Nutex Health recently posted a Q2 loss of $0.03 per share.
- FGI Industries Ltd.FGI fell 9.8% to close at $2.96 after jumping around 20% on Tuesday. FGI Industries recently posted Q3 EPS of $0.10.
- Advance Auto Parts, Inc. AAP dipped 9.6% to close at $179.91 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results and issued FY22 guidance.
- ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. ZTO dropped 9.1% to close at $24.32 after the company announced a proposed offering of $870 million convertible senior notes.
- Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. WOOF declined 8.8% to settle at $14.34 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY22 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Pagaya Technologies Ltd. PGY fell 8.3% to close at $14.36 as the stock continued to sell off following its late-July surge.
- Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. APLS dropped 7.9% to settle at $61.12. Apellis Pharmaceuticals revealed top-line data readout at 24 months showing increased effects over time with intravitreal pegcetacoplan in the Phase 3 DERBY and OAKS studies in geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to age-related macular degeneration (AMD).
- Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. HSDT fell 5.9% to close at $0.6681. Helius Medical Technologies shares gained 29% on Tuesday after Roth Capital initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $5.
