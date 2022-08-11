Why Matterport Is Trading Higher By Around 25%, Here Are 73 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers
- Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. TMBR shares rose 63.8% to $0.1769. Timber Pharmaceuticals recently announced closing of $8.0 million public offering.
- T2 Biosystems, Inc. TTOO shares jumped 50.6% to $0.2379. T2 Biosystems shares jumped over 30% on Wednesday after the company on Tuesday announced it will explore the potential to develop a rapid molecular diagnostic test for monkeypox.
- FlexShopper, Inc. FPAY rose 38.6% to $1.5519 after reporting Q2 results.
- Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. GMBL shares jumped 33.6% to $0.6078 after Massachusetts Governor Baker on Wednesday signed a sports betting bill into law.
- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ACRX surged 30.8% to $0.3075. The company on Wednesday announced acceptance for a podium presentation at the ANESTHESIOLOGY 2022 Annual Meeting.
- Veru Inc VERU shares gained 30.5% to $15.36 after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
- SmileDirectClub, Inc. SDC jumped 29% to $1.68 as the stock reversed from weakness earlier in the week. The stock fell Monday after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and issued FY22 sales guidance below estimates.
- Enovix Corporation ENVX rose 28.6% to $20.81 following Q2 results.
- CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CASI gained 27.9% to $3.85. CASI Pharmaceuticals is set to host a conference call reviewing the Q2 financial results on Friday, August 12th, 2022.
- AST SpaceMobile, Inc. ASTS jumped 27.5% to $11.68. AST SpaceMobile recently announced that its test satellite has arrived at the launch location for its upcoming planned launch.
- Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation NYMX gained 27% to $0.5713.
- Vacasa, Inc. VCSA shares rose 26.4% to $3.8410 after posting upbeat quarterly sales.
- Inotiv, Inc. NOTV jumped 25.8% to $26.08 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results.
- Absci Corporation ABSI gained 25.7% to $5.28 after the company posted a narrower Q2 loss.
- Matterport, Inc. MTTR climbed 24.9% to $6.48 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results and issued Q3 and FY22 EPS and sales guidance above estimates.
- Digital Media Solutions, Inc. DMS gained 24.5% to $1.4699. Digital Media Solutions recently reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results
- Wave Life Sciences Ltd. WVE jumped 24.2% to $3.1687 after the company reported Q2 EPS results were up year over year.
- Sonder Holdings Inc. SOND gained 24% to $2.6450 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Astra Space, Inc. ASTR gained 23.7% to $1.7450 after board member Michael Lehman reported a large insider buy on August 10 in a Form4 filing.
- Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. DRCT shares gained 22% to $3.1121 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- SunOpta Inc. STKL gained 22.2% to $10.91. SunOpta raised its FY22 revenue guidance.
- Arhaus, Inc. ARHS jumped 21.8% to $7.80 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 adjusted EPS and sales results and raised FY22 sales guidance above estimates.
- Quanterix Corporation QTRX jumped 19.6% to $10.24. Quanterix Director Paul Meister reported the purchase of 234,304 shares at an average price of $8.53 per share in Form 4 filing.
- Warby Parker Inc. WRBY gained 19.5% to $16.94 after the company reported Q2 EPS results were higher year over year and better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Accuray Incorporated ARAY rose 18.4% to $2.58 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- TOP Financial Group Limited TOP gained 18.4% to $14.96.
- Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. DNA jumped 18.3% to $3.7050 after Synlogic announced a new drug candidate for the treatment of gout developed in partnership with Ginkgo Bioworks.
- Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. PACB jumped 18.1% to $9.08.
- Butterfly Network, Inc. BFLY gained 17.6% to $7.87.
- Rite Aid Corporation RAD gained 17.4% to $11.08.
- VIZIO Holding Corp. VZIO jumped 17.2% to $12.24 after the company reported Q2 EPS results were higher year over year and issued Q3 guidance.
- Zymergen Inc. ZY gained 16.8% to $3.2727. JP Morgan upgraded Zymergen from Underweight to Neutral.
- Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. BTX jumped 15.6% to $0.60.
- BRC Inc. BRCC gained 14.8% to $9.90 following Q2 results.
- Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. AIT gained 13.6% to $120.54 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results and issued FY23 EPS guidance above analyst estimates. Also, the company announced a 1.5 million share buyback.
- Noah Holdings Limited NOAH gained 13.3% to $18.88.
- Archer Aviation Inc. ACHR rose 13.2% to $4.79. Archer Aviation said it received $10 million pre-delivery payment from United Airlines for 100 eVTOL Aircraft.
- Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CYCC shares gained 12% to $1.49 after the company posted a narrower Q2 loss.
- Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited AOSL jumped 11.3% to $42.11 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Tantech Holdings Ltd TANH rose 9.7% to $0.3111.
- Aegon N.V. AEG rose 8.8% to $5.05 after the company increased its projections for operating capital generation and free cashflow.
- Dutch Bros Inc. BROS gained 8.3% to $47.67 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- The Walt Disney Company DIS rose 6.1% to $119.27 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Coupang, Inc. CPNG rose 3.3% to $20.42 after the company reported second-quarter revenue growth of 12.5% year-over-year to $5.04 billion, +27% on a constant currency basis.
Losers
- Athenex, Inc. ATNX shares dipped 49.4% to $0.5613 after the company reported pricing of $30 million public offering of common stock and warrants.
- Invitae Corporation NVTA shares tumbled 43.5% to $4.88. Invitae shares surged around 277% on Wednesday after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS.
- Sonos, Inc. SONO shares fell 25% to $17.07 after the company reported weaker-than-expected sales results for its third quarter and issued downbeat FY22 sales guidance. The company also announced that its CFO Brittany Bagley is stepping down to pursue another professional opportunity. Eddie Lazarus, the company's chief legal officer, will succeed Bagley as interim CFO, effective Sept. 1.
- AlloVir, Inc. ALVR dipped 24.8% to $6.47. AlloVir recently posted a Q2 loss of $0.69 per share.
- Seer, Inc. SEER dropped 24.4% to $10.06 after JP Morgan downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral and lowered its price target from $20 to $12.
- Marqeta, Inc. MQ fell 23.3% to $8.48 after the company reported financial results for the second quarter.
- Hyperfine, Inc. HYPR fell 22.6% to $1.4399 after the company posted downbeat Q2 results and issued weak FY22 revenue forecast.
- Outbrain Inc. OB dipped 22.3% to $5.22 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- Six Flags Entertainment Corporation SIX fell 21.2% to $20.33 after the company said Q2 EPS results were down year over year and reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Arrival ARVL dropped 20.6% to $1.4750 after the company announced the establishment of a $300 million At The Market platform. The company also said it expects lower production volumes in 2022 compared to prior estimates.
- RCM Technologies, Inc. RCMT declined 20% to $15.16 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales.
- Berkshire Grey, Inc. BGRY fell 19.9% to $2.2101 after reporting a Q2 loss.
- Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. RANI dipped 19.8% to $8.90 after the company announced a proposed public offering of class A common stock.
- EQRx, Inc. EQRX fell 18.8% to $4.8650 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
- Pixelworks, Inc. PXLW declined 18% to $2.04 after reporting a wider quarterly loss.
- Starry Group Holdings, Inc. STRY fell 17% to $3.16.
- ChromaDex Corporation CDXC dropped 17% to $1.7089 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- WeTrade Group, Inc. WETG fell 15.5% to $13.59.
- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. RRGB fell 15% to $9.05 after the company reported Q2 adjusted EPS results were down year over year and worse-than-expected Q2 sales results. Additionally, Benchmark downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold.
- Pan American Silver Corp. PAAS shares fell 14.4% to $18.03 after the company reported Q2 results.
- Unifi, Inc. UFI fell 12.6% to $12.77 following Q4 results.
- AppLovin Corporation APP fell 11.6% to $35.71 after the company reported Q2 EPS results were down year over year and worse-than-expected Q2 sales results and lowered FY22 sales guidance below estimates.
- Super Group (SGHC) Limited SGHC fell 10.7% to $5.05 after reporting Q2 results.
- Akanda Corp. AKAN fell 10.3% to $1.0580 after declining around 6% on Wednesday.
- Green Giant Inc. GGE fell 9.7% to $2.89 after gaining 7% on Wednesday.
- Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. BNL fell 6.6% to $20.91 as the company priced 13 million share public offering of common stock at $21.35 per share.
- Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. ENSC fell 6.6% to $0.4990. Ensysce Biosciences reported completion of $8 million convertible note financing.
- Bumble Inc. BMBL fell 6.5% to $32.25 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results and issued Q3 and FY22 sales guidance below estimates.
- Iveda Solutions, Inc. IVDA fell 5.8% to $1.28. Iveda Solutions recently reported a $5 million private placement.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: Mid-Day MoversTop GainersNewsPenny StocksSmall CapIntraday UpdateMarketsMoversTrading Ideas