77 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers TherapeuticsMD, Inc. TXMD shares climbed 364% to close at $9.93 on Tuesday after the company announced it has entered into a definitive merger agreement to be acquired by an affiliate of EW Healthcare Partners.

JanOne Inc. JAN gained 66.5% to close at $3.73 after the company announced it sold GeoTraq to SPYR Technologies in a $13.5 million transaction.

Mullen Automotive, Inc. MULN jumped 44.9% to settle at $1.40 after the company announced results of its solid-state polymer battery testing with the Battery Innovation Center in Indiana.

Studio City International Holdings Limited MSC gained 43.3% to close at $3.21.

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. CTT shares climbed 42.1% to close at $11.79 after the company and PotlatchDeltic announced they have entered into a definitive agreement to combine in an all-stock transaction.

Xcel Brands, Inc. XELB gained 36.7% to settle at $1.49 after the company announced WHP will purchase a controlling 70% interest in fashion brand Isaac Mizrahi.

DURECT Corporation DRRX jumped 32.1% to settle at $0.55. Durect, last month, posted a Q1 net loss of $10.8 million.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. RSLS surged 28.7% to close at $1.0105.

Houston American Energy Corp. HUSA gained 27.4% to settle at $4.79. Houston American Energy increased interest in the Colombian project. According to Stocktwits, Houston American Energy was the number one trending stock for the day.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp MITO surged 26.8% to close at $0.2690.

mCloud Technologies Corp. MCLD jumped 25.7% to close at $3.77.

BlackSky Technology Inc. BKSY surged 24.8% to close at $3.27.

Versus Systems Inc. VS jumped 24% to close at $0.63.

OpGen, Inc. OPGN gained 23.2% to close at $0.69.

Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd CPOP surged 21.9% to settle at $1.28.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics MLTX jumped 21.2% to close at $7.73.

RISE Education Cayman Ltd REDU climbed 21.2% to close at $1.37.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. ACOR gained 21.2% to settle at $0.5091.

MicroStrategy Incorporated MSTR surged 20.7% to settle at $264.69 in sympathy with the price of Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Biotricity, Inc. BTCY gained 20.6% to settle at $1.23.

Eargo, Inc. EAR jumped 20.2% to close at $1.55 after Nasdaq confirmed continued listing of the stock.

Summit Therapeutics Inc. SMMT gained 19.8% to close at $1.33. Summit Therapeutics, last month, posted a Q1 loss of $0.22 per share.

Gogoro Inc. GGR rose 19.3% to close at $5.01.

180 Life Sciences Corp. ATNF jumped 18.3% to settle at $1.62 after the company announced it has initiated preliminary consultations with UK and US regulatory agencies on a pathway for a Dupuytren's disease therapy.

Rockwell Medical, Inc. RMTI gained 18% to settle at $1.64. Rockwell Medical entered into securities purchase agreements with Armistice Capital Master Fund Ltd to purchase $15 million of common stock and warrants.

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. GMBL gained 17.7% to close at $0.46. HC Wainwright & Co. maintained Esports Entertainment with a Buy and lowered the price target from $6 to $1.5.

Angion Biomedica Corp. ANGN jumped 17.3% to close at $1.76. Angion Biomedica, last month, posted a Q1 loss of $0.48 per share.

NexImmune, Inc. NEXI gained 16.9% to settle at $2.28. NexImmune, last month, posted a Q1 loss of $0.66 per share.

Skylight Health Group Inc. SLHG jumped 16.9% to close at $0.8301. Skylight Health Group, last month, posted Q1 loss from continuing operations of $7.6 million.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. YMM climbed 16.7% to close at $6.93.

Sesen Bio, Inc. SESN gained 16.7% to close at $0.6129.

Sigma Labs, Inc. SASI rose 16.7% to settle at $1.3999.

KE Holdings Inc. BEKE rose 16.6% to settle at $13.40 after the company announced better-than-expected Q1 sales results.

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. TALS gained 16.4% to close at $8.61.

Ikena Oncology, Inc. IKNA jumped 16.1% to close at $3.90. Ikena Oncology, last month, posted a Q1 loss of $0.47 per share.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. AVAL gained 16.1% to close at $4.91.

WiSA Technologies, Inc. WISA jumped 15.3% to close at $0.8221.

Marine Petroleum Trust MARPS rose 13.4% to close at $8.82.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation SANG gained 12.9% to settle at $9.31.

Performance Shipping Inc. PSHG rose 11.9% to close at $0.7420. Performance Shipping shares dipped around 64% on Friday after the company announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 7,620,000 units at $1.05 per unit.

Venator Materials PLC VNTR gained 11.4% to close at $2.54.

Pineapple Energy Inc. PEGY climbed 10.7% to close at $13.06. Pineapple Holdings recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.58 per share.

Borr Drilling Limited BORR shares rose 10.7% to settle at $5.57 after the company reported preliminary results for its first quarter.

Grab Holdings Limited GRAB gained 10.4% to close at $2.66 after Bernstein upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. EDU shares climbed 9.6% to close at $13.06.

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. BKKT gained 7.1% to close at $2.85 in sympathy with the price of Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited INDO gained 6.4% to close at $16.73 after gaining 6% on Friday.

Losers Icosavax, Inc. ICVX dropped 33.6% to close at $6.79. Icosavax recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.60 per share.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. OTLK dipped 32% to settle at $1.15. Outlook Therapeutics said that the FDA has requested additional information in order to complete filing of company's BLA for ONS-5010/ LYTENAVA.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation PDSB shares declined 27.1% to close at $3.92. PDS Biotech announced expansion of its Versatile-002 clinical trial into Europe.

Elevation Oncology, Inc. ELEV shares fell 25.4% to close at $2.26. Elevation Oncology recently announced the FDA granted Fast Track designation to seribantumab for the tumor-agnostic treatment of advanced solid tumors that harbor NRG1 gene fusions.

Gold Fields Limited GFI fell 23.4% to close at $9.34 on Tuesday after the company announced it will acquire Yamana Gold for $6.7 billion.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. PMVP fell 23.3% to close at $11.76.

PropertyGuru Limited PGRU fell 23% to close at $5.59. PropertyGuru recently reported Q1 sales of S$28.2 million.

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited JCSE fell 22.6% to close at $11.60.

Innovid Corp. CTV dropped 22% to close at $3.80.

MSP Recovery, Inc. MSPR fell 21.8% to settle at $1.36.

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. PPIH dropped 21.2% to close at $11.73.

Immix Biopharma, Inc. IMMX fell 20.2% to close at $2.14.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. SIGA dropped 20% to settle at $10.94.

Farmmi, Inc. FAMI fell 18.1% to close at $1.27 following effect of 1:25 reverse stock split.

Bright Green Corporation BGXX dipped 17.8% to close at $5.08.

Myriad Genetics, Inc. MYGN declined 16.8% to settle at $19.24.

BioSig Technologies, Inc. BSGM fell 16.3% to close at $0.9874.

Lixiang Education Holding Co., Ltd. LXEH dipped 15.6% to settle at $2.82.

Frontline Ltd. FRO shares dropped 15.3% to close at $9.68 after gaining 5% on Friday.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. LX declined 14.8% to settle at $2.02 after the company reported unaudited results for the first quarter.

Kirkland's, Inc. KIRK dropped 14.6% to close at $5.79 as the company reported a first-quarter FY22 sales decline of 16.4% to $103.29 million, missing the consensus of $110.46 million.

TG Therapeutics, Inc. TGTX fell 14.5% to close at $4.42. TG Therapeutics announced FDA extension of BLA PDUFA date for ublituximab to treat patients with RMS.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. CLDX dipped 14.5% to settle at $23.52.

BuzzFeed, Inc. BZFD fell 14.4% to close at $3.5950.

Purple Innovation, Inc. PRPL dropped 14% to close at $5.18.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP SNMP declined 13.8% to close at $0.5690.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc AVDL shares fell 11.6% to close at $2.21. Needham maintained Avadel Pharmaceuticals with a Buy and lowered the price target from $14 to $6.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. AMR dropped 9.8% to close at $161.74.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. ANF dropped 9.4% to close at $20.44.

NetScout Systems, Inc. NTCT declined 8.8% to close at $34.33 after Piper Sandler downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underweight and lowered its price target from $35 to $33.

