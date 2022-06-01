77 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers
- TherapeuticsMD, Inc. TXMD shares climbed 364% to close at $9.93 on Tuesday after the company announced it has entered into a definitive merger agreement to be acquired by an affiliate of EW Healthcare Partners.
- JanOne Inc. JAN gained 66.5% to close at $3.73 after the company announced it sold GeoTraq to SPYR Technologies in a $13.5 million transaction.
- Mullen Automotive, Inc. MULN jumped 44.9% to settle at $1.40 after the company announced results of its solid-state polymer battery testing with the Battery Innovation Center in Indiana.
- Studio City International Holdings Limited MSC gained 43.3% to close at $3.21.
- CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. CTT shares climbed 42.1% to close at $11.79 after the company and PotlatchDeltic announced they have entered into a definitive agreement to combine in an all-stock transaction.
- Xcel Brands, Inc. XELB gained 36.7% to settle at $1.49 after the company announced WHP will purchase a controlling 70% interest in fashion brand Isaac Mizrahi.
- DURECT Corporation DRRX jumped 32.1% to settle at $0.55. Durect, last month, posted a Q1 net loss of $10.8 million.
- ReShape Lifesciences Inc. RSLS surged 28.7% to close at $1.0105.
- Houston American Energy Corp. HUSA gained 27.4% to settle at $4.79. Houston American Energy increased interest in the Colombian project. According to Stocktwits, Houston American Energy was the number one trending stock for the day.
- Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp MITO surged 26.8% to close at $0.2690.
- mCloud Technologies Corp. MCLD jumped 25.7% to close at $3.77.
- BlackSky Technology Inc. BKSY surged 24.8% to close at $3.27.
- Versus Systems Inc. VS jumped 24% to close at $0.63.
- OpGen, Inc. OPGN gained 23.2% to close at $0.69.
- Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd CPOP surged 21.9% to settle at $1.28.
- MoonLake Immunotherapeutics MLTX jumped 21.2% to close at $7.73.
- RISE Education Cayman Ltd REDU climbed 21.2% to close at $1.37.
- Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. ACOR gained 21.2% to settle at $0.5091.
- MicroStrategy Incorporated MSTR surged 20.7% to settle at $264.69 in sympathy with the price of Bitcoin and Ethereum.
- Biotricity, Inc. BTCY gained 20.6% to settle at $1.23.
- Eargo, Inc. EAR jumped 20.2% to close at $1.55 after Nasdaq confirmed continued listing of the stock.
- Summit Therapeutics Inc. SMMT gained 19.8% to close at $1.33. Summit Therapeutics, last month, posted a Q1 loss of $0.22 per share.
- Gogoro Inc. GGR rose 19.3% to close at $5.01.
- 180 Life Sciences Corp. ATNF jumped 18.3% to settle at $1.62 after the company announced it has initiated preliminary consultations with UK and US regulatory agencies on a pathway for a Dupuytren's disease therapy.
- Rockwell Medical, Inc. RMTI gained 18% to settle at $1.64. Rockwell Medical entered into securities purchase agreements with Armistice Capital Master Fund Ltd to purchase $15 million of common stock and warrants.
- Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. GMBL gained 17.7% to close at $0.46. HC Wainwright & Co. maintained Esports Entertainment with a Buy and lowered the price target from $6 to $1.5.
- Angion Biomedica Corp. ANGN jumped 17.3% to close at $1.76. Angion Biomedica, last month, posted a Q1 loss of $0.48 per share.
- NexImmune, Inc. NEXI gained 16.9% to settle at $2.28. NexImmune, last month, posted a Q1 loss of $0.66 per share.
- Skylight Health Group Inc. SLHG jumped 16.9% to close at $0.8301. Skylight Health Group, last month, posted Q1 loss from continuing operations of $7.6 million.
- Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. YMM climbed 16.7% to close at $6.93.
- Sesen Bio, Inc. SESN gained 16.7% to close at $0.6129.
- Sigma Labs, Inc. SASI rose 16.7% to settle at $1.3999.
- KE Holdings Inc. BEKE rose 16.6% to settle at $13.40 after the company announced better-than-expected Q1 sales results.
- Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. TALS gained 16.4% to close at $8.61.
- Ikena Oncology, Inc. IKNA jumped 16.1% to close at $3.90. Ikena Oncology, last month, posted a Q1 loss of $0.47 per share.
- Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. AVAL gained 16.1% to close at $4.91.
- WiSA Technologies, Inc. WISA jumped 15.3% to close at $0.8221.
- Marine Petroleum Trust MARPS rose 13.4% to close at $8.82.
- Sangoma Technologies Corporation SANG gained 12.9% to settle at $9.31.
- Performance Shipping Inc. PSHG rose 11.9% to close at $0.7420. Performance Shipping shares dipped around 64% on Friday after the company announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 7,620,000 units at $1.05 per unit.
- Venator Materials PLC VNTR gained 11.4% to close at $2.54.
- Pineapple Energy Inc. PEGY climbed 10.7% to close at $13.06. Pineapple Holdings recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.58 per share.
- Borr Drilling Limited BORR shares rose 10.7% to settle at $5.57 after the company reported preliminary results for its first quarter.
- Grab Holdings Limited GRAB gained 10.4% to close at $2.66 after Bernstein upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform.
- New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. EDU shares climbed 9.6% to close at $13.06.
- Bakkt Holdings, Inc. BKKT gained 7.1% to close at $2.85 in sympathy with the price of Bitcoin and Ethereum.
- Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited INDO gained 6.4% to close at $16.73 after gaining 6% on Friday.
Losers
- Icosavax, Inc. ICVX dropped 33.6% to close at $6.79. Icosavax recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.60 per share.
- Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. OTLK dipped 32% to settle at $1.15. Outlook Therapeutics said that the FDA has requested additional information in order to complete filing of company’s BLA for ONS-5010/ LYTENAVA.
- PDS Biotechnology Corporation PDSB shares declined 27.1% to close at $3.92. PDS Biotech announced expansion of its Versatile-002 clinical trial into Europe.
- Elevation Oncology, Inc. ELEV shares fell 25.4% to close at $2.26. Elevation Oncology recently announced the FDA granted Fast Track designation to seribantumab for the tumor-agnostic treatment of advanced solid tumors that harbor NRG1 gene fusions.
- Gold Fields Limited GFI fell 23.4% to close at $9.34 on Tuesday after the company announced it will acquire Yamana Gold for $6.7 billion.
- PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. PMVP fell 23.3% to close at $11.76.
- PropertyGuru Limited PGRU fell 23% to close at $5.59. PropertyGuru recently reported Q1 sales of S$28.2 million.
- JE Cleantech Holdings Limited JCSE fell 22.6% to close at $11.60.
- Innovid Corp. CTV dropped 22% to close at $3.80.
- MSP Recovery, Inc. MSPR fell 21.8% to settle at $1.36.
- Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. PPIH dropped 21.2% to close at $11.73.
- Immix Biopharma, Inc. IMMX fell 20.2% to close at $2.14.
- SIGA Technologies, Inc. SIGA dropped 20% to settle at $10.94.
- Farmmi, Inc. FAMI fell 18.1% to close at $1.27 following effect of 1:25 reverse stock split.
- Bright Green Corporation BGXX dipped 17.8% to close at $5.08.
- Myriad Genetics, Inc. MYGN declined 16.8% to settle at $19.24.
- BioSig Technologies, Inc. BSGM fell 16.3% to close at $0.9874.
- Lixiang Education Holding Co., Ltd. LXEH dipped 15.6% to settle at $2.82.
- Frontline Ltd. FRO shares dropped 15.3% to close at $9.68 after gaining 5% on Friday.
- LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. LX declined 14.8% to settle at $2.02 after the company reported unaudited results for the first quarter.
- Kirkland's, Inc. KIRK dropped 14.6% to close at $5.79 as the company reported a first-quarter FY22 sales decline of 16.4% to $103.29 million, missing the consensus of $110.46 million.
- TG Therapeutics, Inc. TGTX fell 14.5% to close at $4.42. TG Therapeutics announced FDA extension of BLA PDUFA date for ublituximab to treat patients with RMS.
- Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. CLDX dipped 14.5% to settle at $23.52.
- BuzzFeed, Inc. BZFD fell 14.4% to close at $3.5950.
- Purple Innovation, Inc. PRPL dropped 14% to close at $5.18.
- Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP SNMP declined 13.8% to close at $0.5690.
- Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc AVDL shares fell 11.6% to close at $2.21. Needham maintained Avadel Pharmaceuticals with a Buy and lowered the price target from $14 to $6.
- Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. AMR dropped 9.8% to close at $161.74.
- Abercrombie & Fitch Co. ANF dropped 9.4% to close at $20.44.
- NetScout Systems, Inc. NTCT declined 8.8% to close at $34.33 after Piper Sandler downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underweight and lowered its price target from $35 to $33.
