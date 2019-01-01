QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of products in one reportable segment: Piping Systems. The company engineers, designs, manufactures and sells specialty piping systems and leak detection systems. Specialty piping systems include insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for efficient energy distribution from central energy plants to multiple locations, primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids and petroleum products, and the coating and/or insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines. It operates in United States, Canada, Middle East, Europe, India, and other countries.

Perma-Pipe Inlt Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Perma-Pipe Inlt Hldgs (PPIH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Perma-Pipe Inlt Hldgs (NASDAQ: PPIH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Perma-Pipe Inlt Hldgs's (PPIH) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Perma-Pipe Inlt Hldgs (PPIH) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Perma-Pipe Inlt Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Perma-Pipe Inlt Hldgs (PPIH)?

A

The stock price for Perma-Pipe Inlt Hldgs (NASDAQ: PPIH) is $8.73 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Perma-Pipe Inlt Hldgs (PPIH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Perma-Pipe Inlt Hldgs.

Q

When is Perma-Pipe Inlt Hldgs (NASDAQ:PPIH) reporting earnings?

A

Perma-Pipe Inlt Hldgs’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 14, 2022.

Q

Is Perma-Pipe Inlt Hldgs (PPIH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Perma-Pipe Inlt Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Perma-Pipe Inlt Hldgs (PPIH) operate in?

A

Perma-Pipe Inlt Hldgs is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.