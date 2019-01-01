Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of products in one reportable segment: Piping Systems. The company engineers, designs, manufactures and sells specialty piping systems and leak detection systems. Specialty piping systems include insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for efficient energy distribution from central energy plants to multiple locations, primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids and petroleum products, and the coating and/or insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines. It operates in United States, Canada, Middle East, Europe, India, and other countries.