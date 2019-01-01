|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-14
|REV
|Q3 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.060
|REV
|35.199M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Perma-Pipe Inlt Hldgs (NASDAQ: PPIH) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Perma-Pipe Inlt Hldgs’s space includes: LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT), Eastern Co (NASDAQ:EML), Highway Holdings (NASDAQ:HIHO), L S Starrett (NYSE:SCX) and Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC).
There is no analysis for Perma-Pipe Inlt Hldgs
The stock price for Perma-Pipe Inlt Hldgs (NASDAQ: PPIH) is $8.73 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Perma-Pipe Inlt Hldgs.
Perma-Pipe Inlt Hldgs’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 14, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Perma-Pipe Inlt Hldgs.
Perma-Pipe Inlt Hldgs is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.