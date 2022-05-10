77 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session

by

Gainers Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. BHVN shares jumped 70.8% to $142.01. Pfizer Inc PFE will acquire Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding for $148.50 per share, equivalent to $11.6 billion.

shares gained 38.4% to $1.4950 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results. Appian Corporation APPN gained 34.5% to $57.86. Appian was awarded $2.036 billion in damages against Pegasystems Inc..

shares climbed 25.9% to $14.39 after the company reported upbeat Q1 sales and announced a $200 million buyback. CECO Environmental Corp. CECE gained 24.7% to $5.30 after the company posted upbeat Q1 results and announced the purchase of Compass Water Solutions.

rose 23.1% to $2.3150 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. AUPH gained 22.2% to $10.93 following strong quarterly sales.

jumped 21.1% to $140.38 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and raised its FY22 sales guidance to above analyst estimates. FibroGen, Inc. FGEN gained 20.2% to $9.55 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS results.

jumped 19.7% to $15.32 following strong quarterly results. Myovant Sciences Ltd. MYOV gained 19% to $9.26 following Q4 earnings.

gained 18.6% to $50.97 after reporting narrower-than-expected quarterly loss. Angi Inc. ANGI jumped 18% to $4.2350 following upbeat quarterly sales.

gained 17.8% to $5.01. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. CARA gained 17.7% to $8.77 after reporting upbeat quarterly results.

jumped 16.8% to $9.61 following narrower-than-expected quarterly loss. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. PKOH gained 16.6% to $11.50 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results and EPS results were higher year over year.

gained 16.5% to $57.41 following better-than-expected quarterly results. Nuvation Bio Inc. NUVB jumped 16.1% to $4.91 after the company posted a narrower quarterly loss.

rose 14.4% to $3.24 following Q1 results. Cortexyme, Inc. CRTX gained 14% to $3.74. Cortexyme agreed to acquire privately held Novosteo, which is focused on targeted therapeutics to treat rare skeletal diseases, bone cancer and injury.

jumped 13.3% to $10.60. OPKO Health, Inc. OPK jumped 12.7% to $2.75 following Q1 results.

gained 12.2% to $122.25. The Board of Directors of Seagen announced that its long-time president, CEO, and chairman Clay Siegall, is on a leave of absence. Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. CSCW rose 12.1% to $0.1278 after dropping 12% on Monday.

rose 11.4% to $5.18 after declining 22% on Monday. LivePerson, Inc. LPSN rose 10.9% to $18.08 following Q1 results.

rose 9.5% to $0.5113 after tumbling 23% on Monday. Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP SNMP rose 7.8% to $0.4398 after declining around 7% on Monday.

rose 7.1% to $1.5850. Nuvve Holding Corp. and Cenntro reported an alliance to accelerate adoption of commercial electric vehicles. Clover Health Investments, Corp. CLOV rose 5.4% to $2.54 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results and reaffirmed its FY22 guidance.

Losers

Upstart Holdings, Inc. UPST shares dipped 56.7% to $33.38 after the company reported Q1 earnings results and issued Q2 and FY22 sales guidance below analyst estimates.

dipped 38.8% to $3.7250 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and issued Q2 and FY22 sales guidance below analyst estimates. United Insurance Holdings Corp. UIHC fell 38.5% to $1.3770 after the company reported a wider Q1 core loss.

dropped 37.8% to $2.1696. Cipher Mining Inc. CIFR fell 36.2% to $2.06. Cipher Mining posted a Q1 loss of $0.07 per share.

dropped 35.3% to $2.2101 following wider-than-expected quarterly loss. Akanda Corp. AKAN dipped 28% to $1.6291.

fell 28.7% to $7.04 after the company said Q1 EPS results were lower year over year. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated DBD fell 28% to $2.7350 after the company posted downbeat quarterly results and lowered sales guidance.

fell 27.8% to $4.65. Tenon Medical, Inc. TNON fell 26.8% to $36.42.

fell 26.4% to $9.49 after the company reported Q1 sales results were down year over year and cut FY22 guidance. Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. HUDI dipped 26.4% to $21.20.

shares fell 25.7% to $7.99 after the company Q1 earnings results and issued Q2 sales guidance below analyst estimates. National Vision Holdings, Inc. EYE dropped 25.4% to $25.04 as the company lowered FY22 guidance.

fell 24.9% to $2.4699 following downbeat quarterly results. CarGurus, Inc. CARG fell 24.4% to $22.56 after the company reported Q1 earnings results and issued Q2 adjusted EPS guidance below analyst estimates.

dipped 20.7% to $1.64 following Q1 results. loanDepot, Inc. LDI dropped 20.3% to $2.15 as the company swung to a loss in the first quarter.

fell 19.6% to $4.3050 following Q1 results. AppFolio, Inc. APPF dipped 18.8% to $80.99 after reporting a loss for the first quarter.

dropped 18.3% to $7.01 following wider-than-expected quarterly loss. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. LOGC fell 17.8% to $0.5487. LogicBio Therapeutics shares jumped over 34% on Monday after the company announced the FDA lifted the clinical hold on its LB-001 Investigational New Drug Application, allowing patient enrollment to resume in the Phase 1/2 SUNRISE trial for pediatric patients with methylmalonic acidemia.

declined 17.2% to $3.3350 following Q1 results. TaskUs, Inc. TASK dropped 16.4% to $19.50 following Q1 results.

declined 16.2% to $2.18. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. BW fell 16% to $5.96 following wider-than-expected quarterly loss.

dropped 15.4% to $4.29 after reporting Q1 loss. Village Farms International, Inc. VFF dipped 15.1% to $3.26 following weak quarterly results.

fell 14.6% to $2.4550. Local Bounti Corporation LOCL declined 14.5% to $4.40 following Q1 results.

fell 14.4% to $8.02. Eve Holding Inc. EVEX dropped 14.3% to $9.70. Eve Holding reported that its common stock will begin trading on NYSE today under the symbol 'EVEX.'

dropped 14% to $3.19. Science 37 Holdings reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. Starry Group Holdings, Inc. STRY fell 14% to $7.22.

dipped 13.3% to $2.29. Vivid Seats Inc. SEAT dropped 12.7% to $7.52 following Q1 results.

fell 11.8% to $20.08 after the company issued weak earnings forecast. Matrix Service Company MTRX dropped 11.6% to $5.74 following wider Q3 loss.

fell 11.5% to $3.13. TrueCar posted a Q1 net loss of $12.4 million. Aterian, Inc. ATER shares fell 11.5% to $3.5301 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results.

fell 11.4% to $18.25 after Upstart reported financial results and issued guidance below analyst estimates. Revlon, Inc. REV fell 11.4% to $4.5093. Revlon recently posted a Q1 loss of $1.14 per share.

fell 10.6% to $13.99 after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its first quarter and issued weak FY22 sales guidance. Novavax, Inc. NVAX fell 9.5% to $48.19 as the company posted downbeat results for its first quarter on Monday.

