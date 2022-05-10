77 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers
- Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. BHVN shares jumped 70.8% to $142.01. Pfizer Inc PFE will acquire Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding for $148.50 per share, equivalent to $11.6 billion.
- Vroom, Inc. VRM shares gained 38.4% to $1.4950 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Appian Corporation APPN gained 34.5% to $57.86. Appian was awarded $2.036 billion in damages against Pegasystems Inc..
- AdaptHealth Corp. AHCO shares climbed 25.9% to $14.39 after the company reported upbeat Q1 sales and announced a $200 million buyback.
- CECO Environmental Corp. CECE gained 24.7% to $5.30 after the company posted upbeat Q1 results and announced the purchase of Compass Water Solutions.
- Assertio Holdings, Inc. ASRT rose 23.1% to $2.3150 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. AUPH gained 22.2% to $10.93 following strong quarterly sales.
- ShockWave Medical, Inc. SWAV jumped 21.1% to $140.38 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and raised its FY22 sales guidance to above analyst estimates.
- FibroGen, Inc. FGEN gained 20.2% to $9.55 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS results.
- The Pennant Group, Inc. PNTG jumped 19.7% to $15.32 following strong quarterly results.
- Myovant Sciences Ltd. MYOV gained 19% to $9.26 following Q4 earnings.
- Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. ITCI gained 18.6% to $50.97 after reporting narrower-than-expected quarterly loss.
- Angi Inc. ANGI jumped 18% to $4.2350 following upbeat quarterly sales.
- Cyngn Inc. CYN gained 17.8% to $5.01.
- Cara Therapeutics, Inc. CARA gained 17.7% to $8.77 after reporting upbeat quarterly results.
- Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. YMAB jumped 16.8% to $9.61 following narrower-than-expected quarterly loss.
- Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. PKOH gained 16.6% to $11.50 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results and EPS results were higher year over year.
- Haemonetics Corporation HAE gained 16.5% to $57.41 following better-than-expected quarterly results.
- Nuvation Bio Inc. NUVB jumped 16.1% to $4.91 after the company posted a narrower quarterly loss.
- Cronos Group Inc. CRON rose 14.4% to $3.24 following Q1 results.
- Cortexyme, Inc. CRTX gained 14% to $3.74. Cortexyme agreed to acquire privately held Novosteo, which is focused on targeted therapeutics to treat rare skeletal diseases, bone cancer and injury.
- Coupang, Inc. CPNG jumped 13.3% to $10.60.
- OPKO Health, Inc. OPK jumped 12.7% to $2.75 following Q1 results.
- Seagen Inc. SGEN gained 12.2% to $122.25. The Board of Directors of Seagen announced that its long-time president, CEO, and chairman Clay Siegall, is on a leave of absence.
- Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. CSCW rose 12.1% to $0.1278 after dropping 12% on Monday.
- Nutex Health, Inc. NUTX rose 11.4% to $5.18 after declining 22% on Monday.
- LivePerson, Inc. LPSN rose 10.9% to $18.08 following Q1 results.
- NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NRBO rose 9.5% to $0.5113 after tumbling 23% on Monday.
- Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP SNMP rose 7.8% to $0.4398 after declining around 7% on Monday.
- Cenntro Electric Group Limited CENN rose 7.1% to $1.5850. Nuvve Holding Corp. and Cenntro reported an alliance to accelerate adoption of commercial electric vehicles.
- Clover Health Investments, Corp. CLOV rose 5.4% to $2.54 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results and reaffirmed its FY22 guidance.
Losers
- Upstart Holdings, Inc. UPST shares dipped 56.7% to $33.38 after the company reported Q1 earnings results and issued Q2 and FY22 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Kaleyra, Inc. KLR dipped 38.8% to $3.7250 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and issued Q2 and FY22 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- United Insurance Holdings Corp. UIHC fell 38.5% to $1.3770 after the company reported a wider Q1 core loss.
- Embark Technology, Inc. EMBK dropped 37.8% to $2.1696.
- Cipher Mining Inc. CIFR fell 36.2% to $2.06. Cipher Mining posted a Q1 loss of $0.07 per share.
- Desktop Metal, Inc. DM dropped 35.3% to $2.2101 following wider-than-expected quarterly loss.
- Akanda Corp. AKAN dipped 28% to $1.6291.
- FutureFuel Corp. FF fell 28.7% to $7.04 after the company said Q1 EPS results were lower year over year.
- Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated DBD fell 28% to $2.7350 after the company posted downbeat quarterly results and lowered sales guidance.
- Enochian Biosciences, Inc. ENOB fell 27.8% to $4.65.
- Tenon Medical, Inc. TNON fell 26.8% to $36.42.
- Bausch Health Companies Inc. BHC fell 26.4% to $9.49 after the company reported Q1 sales results were down year over year and cut FY22 guidance.
- Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. HUDI dipped 26.4% to $21.20.
- GoodRx Holdings, Inc. GDRX shares fell 25.7% to $7.99 after the company Q1 earnings results and issued Q2 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- National Vision Holdings, Inc. EYE dropped 25.4% to $25.04 as the company lowered FY22 guidance.
- FTC Solar, Inc. FTCI fell 24.9% to $2.4699 following downbeat quarterly results.
- CarGurus, Inc. CARG fell 24.4% to $22.56 after the company reported Q1 earnings results and issued Q2 adjusted EPS guidance below analyst estimates.
- Spark Networks SE LOV dipped 20.7% to $1.64 following Q1 results.
- loanDepot, Inc. LDI dropped 20.3% to $2.15 as the company swung to a loss in the first quarter.
- Cvent Holding Corp. CVT fell 19.6% to $4.3050 following Q1 results.
- AppFolio, Inc. APPF dipped 18.8% to $80.99 after reporting a loss for the first quarter.
- Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. IEA dropped 18.3% to $7.01 following wider-than-expected quarterly loss.
- LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. LOGC fell 17.8% to $0.5487. LogicBio Therapeutics shares jumped over 34% on Monday after the company announced the FDA lifted the clinical hold on its LB-001 Investigational New Drug Application, allowing patient enrollment to resume in the Phase 1/2 SUNRISE trial for pediatric patients with methylmalonic acidemia.
- StarTek, Inc. SRT declined 17.2% to $3.3350 following Q1 results.
- TaskUs, Inc. TASK dropped 16.4% to $19.50 following Q1 results.
- Wejo Group Limited WEJO declined 16.2% to $2.18.
- Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. BW fell 16% to $5.96 following wider-than-expected quarterly loss.
- FreightCar America, Inc. RAIL dropped 15.4% to $4.29 after reporting Q1 loss.
- Village Farms International, Inc. VFF dipped 15.1% to $3.26 following weak quarterly results.
- Benson Hill, Inc. BHIL fell 14.6% to $2.4550.
- Local Bounti Corporation LOCL declined 14.5% to $4.40 following Q1 results.
- Lightwave Logic, Inc. LWLG fell 14.4% to $8.02.
- Eve Holding Inc. EVEX dropped 14.3% to $9.70. Eve Holding reported that its common stock will begin trading on NYSE today under the symbol 'EVEX.'
- Science 37 Holdings, Inc. SNCE dropped 14% to $3.19. Science 37 Holdings reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Starry Group Holdings, Inc. STRY fell 14% to $7.22.
- Dave Inc. DAVE dipped 13.3% to $2.29.
- Vivid Seats Inc. SEAT dropped 12.7% to $7.52 following Q1 results.
- Veeco Instruments Inc. VECO fell 11.8% to $20.08 after the company issued weak earnings forecast.
- Matrix Service Company MTRX dropped 11.6% to $5.74 following wider Q3 loss.
- TrueCar, Inc. TRUE fell 11.5% to $3.13. TrueCar posted a Q1 net loss of $12.4 million.
- Aterian, Inc. ATER shares fell 11.5% to $3.5301 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results.
- Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM fell 11.4% to $18.25 after Upstart reported financial results and issued guidance below analyst estimates.
- Revlon, Inc. REV fell 11.4% to $4.5093. Revlon recently posted a Q1 loss of $1.14 per share.
- Groupon, Inc. GRPN fell 10.6% to $13.99 after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its first quarter and issued weak FY22 sales guidance.
- Novavax, Inc. NVAX fell 9.5% to $48.19 as the company posted downbeat results for its first quarter on Monday.
- Blue Water Vaccines, Inc. BWV fell 7.8% to $4.9999 after jumping 44% on Monday.
