71 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOK) shares jumped 118.5% to close at $0.86 on Tuesday. The FDA granted new drug product exclusivity to Evoke Pharma's Gimoti (metoclopramide) nasal spray to relieve symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.
- Nutex Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUTX) gained 73.8% to close at $7.68 on above-average volume despite no company-specific news.
- Cyngn Inc. (NASDAQ: CYN) jumped 52.1% to close at $3.68 on above-average volume despite no company-specific news to justify the price action.
- Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: FRGE) gained 40.4% to close at $18.46 on above-average volume.
- GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) jumped 29.8% to settle at $1.11. The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued Patent No. 11,311,612 covering GeoVax Labs modified vaccinia Ankara (MVA) vector expressing certain antigens from the malaria parasite.
- Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: JZXN) gained 27.3% to close at $1.68 after the company announced it entered into an equity acquisition agreement to acquire an automobile sales serviceshop operator under top china automaker Geely Auto's premium electronic vehicle brand Geometry.
- Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc. (NASDAQ: AVDL) shares climbed 25.9% to close at $5.30 on Tuesday. Shares closed down 36% on Monday, seemingly on no news. Avadel issued a press release Tuesday morning that highlighted the company was not aware of any new information related to the company's FT218 New Drug Application that would have caused the stock to move.
- Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: ADXN) gained 23.8% to close at $5.35.
- Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE: ARCH) climbed 21% to close at $158.83 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results.
- Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ: LIZI) gained 20% to close at $1.32. LIZHI recently said it is collaborating with the in-car Xiaomi Quick App Platform to integrate LIZHI’s in-car audio product into Leapmotor vehicles’ operating system.
- Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ: QK) shares climbed 18.6% to close at $1.18 after dropping around 5% on Monday.
- Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) fell 17.5% to close at $0.1119 after declining 4% on Monday.
- Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE: MX) shares climbed 16.5% to close at $17.51 following a Korea Economic Daily report titled "Korea's LX Group seeks to acquire Magnachip Semiconductor."
- Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) jumped 16.5% to close at $1.06.
- Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAR) surged 16.3% to settle at $4.07.
- Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSE: MHH) rose 15% to close at $20.99.
- Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC) jumped 14.3% to close at $40.80.
- Travelzoo (NASDAQ: TZOO) gained 14.2% to close at $7.18 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Sky Harbour Group Corporation (NYSE: SKYH) rose 13.9% to close at $10.58 after jumping 16% on Monday.
- EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ: EDRY) gained 11.6% to settle at $35.96. EuroDry recently announced plans to acquire M/V Santa Cruz Bulker for $15.75 million.
- The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) climbed 9.4% to close at $271.37 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ: MORF) rose 7% to close at $31.87.
- PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE: PHX) jumped 6.1% to close at $3.65.
- Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE: WM) gained 5.3% to close at $164.15 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) jumped 4.6% to close at $187.16 after the company reported Q1 financial results and raised its buyback program by $2 billion.
- Venator Materials PLC (NYSE: VNTR) rose 4.5% to close at $1.86 after the company announced the receipt of $85 million in cash from Tronox pursuant to its settlement agreement with Tronox.
Losers
- Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTGX) shares tumbled 50% to close at $9.41 on Tuesday after the company announced topline results from the Phase 2 IDEAL study of PN-943 in moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis (UC) patients.
- Enjoy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENJY) declined 30% to close at $1.45 on above-average volume.
- LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGC) fell 25.7% to close at $0.4010.
- Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: THRX) dipped 23.8% to settle at $8.26 on below-average volume.
- ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ: ERYP) shares fell 23.2% to settle at $1.29. Erytech Pharma shares jumped around 38% on Monday after the company announced it has sold its U.S. cell therapy manufacturing facility to Catalent For $44.5 million.
- Winc, Inc. (NYSE: WBEV) fell 22.5% to close at $2.97.
- Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLON) dropped 20.1% to close at $1.55.
- PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAS) fell 19.4% to settle at $1.12 on below-average volume.
- Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSII) dropped 19% to close at $32.11 following Q1 earnings.
- Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTYX) fell 18.9% to close at $13.30.
- Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CADL) fell 17.8% to close at $3.97.
- Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ: MOLN) fell 17.8% to close at $13.89. Molecular Partners said Emergency Use Authorization for Ensovibep, which is filed and in review with U.S. FDA, may require additional clinical data to be authorized.
- Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFM) fell 17.7% to close at $3.30. Sunshine Biopharma recently reported it filed a provisional patent application in the US covering the recently communicated mRNA molecules found in pre-clinical trials to be effective at destroying cancer cells grown in culture.
- Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) fell 17.5% to close at $0.1119. Agile Therapeutics announced a 1-for-40 reverse stock split.
- Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BAOS) dropped 17% to close at $0.6550.
- Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SWVL) dipped 17% to close at $6.37.
- NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEXI) dipped 16.8% to close at $2.18. NexImmune reported a preclinical research collaboration with Columbia University Irving Medical Center's Herbert Irving Comprehensive Cancer Center.
- Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MITQ) dropped 16.7% to settle at $1.30. Moving iMage Technologies and SNDBX recently announced a strategic partnership to bring the full theatre experience to the gaming and e-Sports market.
- Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ: ZY) fell 16.6% to close at $1.71.
- Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOTV) dropped 16.4% to settle at $17.28. Inotiv recently announced acquisition of Histion.
- Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVTX) declined 16.3% to close at $0.4938.
- Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ: AIHS) fell 16.3% to close at $1.03.
- Global Internet of People, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDH) dipped 16% to close at $1.68.
- Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE: LEJU) fell 16% to close at $0.3611.
- ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) shares fell 15.7% to close at $0.58 after jumping 46% on Monday.
- Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOSS) dipped 15.5% to close at $7.67. Gossamer Bio recently announced topline results from the Phase 2 SHIFT-UC study in ulcerative colitis did not meet primary or secondary endpoints at week 12.
- Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN) fell 15.5% to close at $10.41.
- NuCana plc (NASDAQ: NCNA) fell 15.4% to close at $0.7177.
- IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ: IMCC) dipped 15.2% to settle at $1.12.
- IsoPlexis Corporation (NASDAQ: ISO) fell 15% to close at $1.93.
- Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) fell 14.9% to close at $1.60 after reporting FY21 results.
- ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ATIF) dipped 14.8% to close at $2.82.
- Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: NVVE) declined 13% to close at $5.78. Nuvve Holding filed for mixed shelf of up to $100 million.
- JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: JCSE) fell 12.9% to close at $16.21. The company, last week, priced its IPO at $4 per share.
- Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) dropped 12.9% to close at $3.10.
- iHuman Inc. (NYSE: IH) fell 12.5% to settle at $2.59.
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) dipped 12.2% to close at $876.42.
- General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) dipped 10.3% to close at $80.59 as the company reported first-quarter FY22 adjusted revenue of $16.3 billion flat year-over-year and organic revenues of $16.43 billion, up 1% Y/Y.
- Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ: NKTX) dropped 10.3% to close at $16.79 as the company reported pricing of upsized public offering of common stock.
- Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE: UHS) fell 9.7% to close at $125.32 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results.
- TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE: TBI) dipped 8.5% to close at $26.48 following Q1 results.
- Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) fell 7.8% to settle at $98.49 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) fell 7.8% to close at $29.84 after the company reported a 28% drop in pre-tax profits for the first three months of 2022.
- Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE: HLX) fell 7.2% to close at $4.26 following Q1 results.
- NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) fell 6.6% to close at $5.66. Stifel downgraded NextDecade from Hold to Sell and raised the price target from $2 to $4.
