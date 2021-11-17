80 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) shares surged 55% to close at $1.00 on Tuesday as the company reported a narrower Q3 loss.
- Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ: PROG) shares gained 39.5% to close at $4.84 after climbing around 17% on Monday. Progenity recently reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
- Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KZR) jumped 37.8% to settle at $11.59 as the company announced positive interim results from the Phase 2 portion of the MISSION clinical study evaluating KZR-616 in patients with active, proliferative lupus nephritis.
- IonQ, Inc. (NASDAQ: IONQ) gained 33.1% to settle at $26.38 after the company announced its third-quarter financial results and raised full-year 2021 bookings guidance.
- PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) jumped 31.6% to close at $40.83 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results.
- Trio-Tech International (NYSE: TRT) jumped 30.3% to close at $8.77. Trio-Tech recently reported Q1 results, posting a 49% year-over-year increase in total revenue.
- Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCDA) jumped 25.5% to settle at $7.97. JP Morgan upgraded Tricida from Underweight to Neutral and announced a $7 price target.
- Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYES) gained 25.4% to close at $3.41
- On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) shares rose 25.2% to close at $45.61 after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
- GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) gained 23.8% to close at $4.78 after the company received a Notice of Allowance for cancer vaccine patent.
- Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOEV) jumped 23.7% to settle at $10.45 following narrower-than-expected quarterly loss.
- Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) surged 23.7% to close at $55.52. Lucid Group recently announced its third-quarter financial results. Lucid announced that it ended the third quarter with about $4.8 billion in cash.
- Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLZE) gained 23.5% to close at $31.50 on continued strength following last week's IPO. The stock opened for trade at $19, above the IPO price of $16.
- Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHCI) climbed 23.5% to close at $6.00 after the company reported a rise in Q3 earnings and sales results.
- FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FATBB) gained 23.2% to settle at $18.92.
- IKONICS Corporation (NASDAQ: IKNX) rose 22% to close at $41.00.
- Ikonics, last month, posted a Q3 loss of $0.43 per share.
- Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: AURA) gained 20.2% to settle at $24.89.
- Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE: RMO) climbed 18.1% to settle at $5.23 after reporting better-than-expected Q3 results.
- Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE: KUKE) gained 18% to close at $4.85.
- Youdao, Inc. (NYSE: DAO) surged 17.2% to settle at $17.68 following Q3 results.
- NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUZE) jumped 17% to close at $5.30.
- Quantum Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT) surged 16.5% to close at $7.42.
- Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ: JWEL) gained 15.6% to close at $9.26.
- Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) jumped 15.5% to settle at $54.85. Shares of several companies in the retail space closed higher following stronger-than-expected October retail sales.
- Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLBE) surged 15.3% to close at $63.91.
- Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) jumped 15.2% to settle at $172.01 on continued volatility following the company's recent IPO.
- Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) surged 15.2% to close at $8.66. The company recently posted downbeat Q3 sales and issued weak FY21 sales forecast.
- Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VINO) surged 15% to settle at $3.37 following Q3 earnings.
- Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALL) gained 14.4% to close at $3.98 after the company swung to a profit in the third quarter.
- Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVL) rose 14.3% to close at $27.50.
- BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) jumped 13.5% to settle at $3.70. The company entered into a feasibility study with The Technion Research & Development Foundation Ltd.
- Movano Inc. (NASDAQ: MOVE) surged 13.4% to close at $3.72.
- I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) gained 13.2% to close at $68.82. I-Mab, and Jumpcan, recently announced a strategic partnership on eftansomatropin alfa.
- Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: MDNA) rose 12.3% to close at $2.38.
- Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) gained 11.9% to close at $4.42.
- Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXT) rose 11.4% to close at $16.70 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS results and issued Q4 and FY21 EPS and sales guidance.
- Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE: MCG) surged 10.6% to settle at $12.07.
- Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) gained 7.3% to close at $52.70 following Q3 results.
- Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELB) rose 5.6% to close at $1.50 after the company posted better-than-expected quarterly sales.
- Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) rose 4.7% to settle at $16.10 as the company reported the first half FY22 revenue growth of 5.0% year-on-year to €22.5 billion, mainly driven by service revenue growth in Europe and Africa.
Losers
- Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ: TALK) shares dipped 36.3% to close at $2.16 on Tuesday after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results. Baird downgraded Talkspace from Outperform to Neutral and lowered the price target from $10 to $3, while SVB Leerink downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform.
- Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) fell 35.9% to close at $6.72 after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
- OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPTN) fell 33.5% to close at $1.59 after the company reported pricing of public offering of 25 million shares of common stock at $1.60 per share. Optinose also posted Q3 Xhance (fluticasone propionate) sales of $21.8 million, +41% Y/Y, missing the consensus of $23.48 million.
- Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ: MOLN) dipped 31.4% to close at $10.15 after the company announced that a planned futility analysis of ensovibep in the Phase 3 ACTIV-3 study has not met the thresholds required to continue enrollment of hospitalized adults with COVID-19.
- Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ: CIDM) declined 30% to settle at $1.56 after reporting Q2 results.
- Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRB) fell 29.8% to close at $3.08 after the company mentioned the impact of COVID-19 across sites, which has impacted enrollment. The company now expects topline results from the CAHmelia-203 study in 2023. Credit Suisse also lowered its price target from $26 to $6.
- Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSC) dipped 29.2% to close at $1.5150. Ensysce Biosciences posted a Q3 net loss of $17.2 million.
- Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ: XCUR) shares dipped 27.4% to settle at $0.7770. Exicure filed a Form 12b-25 with the U.S. SEC in connection with its Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2021.
- Riskified Ltd. (NYSE: RSKD) dipped 27% to close at $12.90 following Q3 results.
- Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: LABP) dropped 23.9% to close at $10.66. SVB Leerink downgraded Landos Biopharma from Outperform to Market Perform and lowered the price target from $20 to $16.
- Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTPI) dipped 22% to close at $1.70 after reporting lower quarterly sales.
- Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE: NRDY) fell 21.3% to close at $6.29 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 results and issued FY21 sales guidance below estimates.
- Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE: CMP) declined 20.9% to close at $57.01 following Q3 results. The company lowered its dividend from $0.72 to $0.15.
- Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HMTV) fell 20.6% to settle at $3.67 as the company reported an offering of 6 million shares of common stock.
- The Beachbody Company, Inc (NYSE: BODY) fell 20.6% to close at $3.67 after the company reported Q3 sales results were down year over year and issued FY21 sales guidance below estimates.
- Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVTE) dipped 19.8% to close at $14.01 after the company reported Q3 results.
- Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VVOS) fell 19.7% to settle at $3.26 following Q3 resulst.
- Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE: FENG) shares declined 19.4% to close at $1.29 after reporting Q3 results.
- Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) fell 19.2% to close at $14.96 after the company reported Q3 results.
- Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESEA) fell 19% to close at $26.77 following weak quarterly earnings.
- Talis Biomedical Corporation (NASDAQ: TLIS) dropped 17.9% to close at $4.76 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) dipped 17.4% to close at $27.74. Veritone recently reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results and issued Q4 2021 and FY21 revenue guidance above estimates.
- Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE: DNMR) fell 16.8% to settle at $14.76 following weak quarterly sales.
- Helbiz, Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ) fell 16% to close at $9.87. Helbiz reported Q3 sales surged 134% year over year.
- Clene Inc. (NASDAQ: CLNN) dipped 15.9% to settle at $5.07.
- Traeger, Inc. (NYSE: COOK) dropped 15.9% to close at $16.57 after reporting Q3 results.
- Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ: BLBX) fell 15.9% to close at $3.23.
- Blackboxstocks Q3 revenue came in at $1.471 million.
- Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM) shares fell 15.6% to close at $0.5610 after reporting a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.
- Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ: DOGZ) dipped 15.1% to close at $3.32.
- Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE: DM) shares fell 14.8% to close at $6.83 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results and issued FY21 sales guidance.
- Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) shares fell 14.8% to close at $5.76 after reporting a quarterly loss.
- Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: DRUG) dropped 13.6% to settle at $5.59.
- Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ: BGFV) declined 13% to close at $29.82.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) fell 12.3% to close at $36.90 after the company reported a wider quarterly loss.
- Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA) fell 12% to close at $45.63.
- Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ: DH) fell 9.9% to close at $39.58 as the company reported the launch of 11 million share follow-on offering of common stock.
- Griffon Corporation (NYSE: GFF) dipped 9.7% to close at $26.01 following disappointing Q4 results.
- Shapeways Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SHPW) fell 9% to settle at $6.24 following Q3 results.
- Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV) fell 8.2% to settle at $6.94 after the company reported a 35 million share common stock offering.
- SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNT) shares fell 5.2% to close at $6.35. SilverSun Technologies shares jumped over 20% on Monday after the company announced it will acquire the Acumatica division of Dynamic Tech Services.
