76 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXFY) jumped 52.1% to settle at $41.06 on Wednesday after the company priced its IPO at $27 per share.
- RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNXT) shares surged 50.8% to close at $8.16 on Wednesday. The company, on Tuesday evening, made a presentation on intra-arterial chemotherapy as a potential innovative treatment for pancreatic cancer.
- ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE: ATIP) shares jumped 32.3% to close at $3.93 after reporting Q3 results.
- Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) gained 29.1% to close at $100.73 after pricing its IPO at $78 per share.
- Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) gained 27.1% to close at $16.15 after the company reported Q3 results.
- PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDFS) jumped 26.1% to settle at $31.85 after reporting Q3 results.
- Valneva SE (NASDAQ: VALN) gained 24.3% to close at $50.25 after winning approval from the European Commission for a deal.
- Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE: UBX) jumped 23.4% to close at $3.17. Mizuho upgraded Unity Biotechnology from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $5 to $7.
- Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIM) climbed 20.9% to settle at $20.02 following strong quarterly sales.
- CI&T Inc. (NYSE: CINT) gained 20.8% to close at $18.12 after the company priced its IPO at $15 a share..
- RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) jumped 20.5% to settle at $281.64 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and announced a strategic partnership to provide Mitel's customer base with a seamless migration path to its MVP cloud communications platform.
- SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SAIL) shares gained 20.4% to close at $58.05 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
- Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCRB) gained 20.4% to close at $8.27 after the company swung to a profit in the third quarter. Bacthera and Seres Therapeutics reported collaboration for commercial manufacturing of SER-109, a potential treatment against recurrent C. difficile infection.
- Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRN) climbed 19.7% to close at $4.74. Stran & Company recently reported pricing of upsized $18.0 million initial public offering and Nasdaq listing.
- Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVID) rose 18.3% to close at $32.23 following better-than-expected Q3 results.
- Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE: FOUR) rose 16.1% to settle at $68.19 after the company announced a five-year global strategic partnership with SpaceX's Starlink. The company also reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
- Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIR) gained 15.8% to close at $18.58 after reporting a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss.
- Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMIC) jumped 15% to settle at $15.60 following Q3 results.
- Science 37 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCE) gained 14.9% to close at $12.80. Science 37 Holdings is expected to report third quarter 2021 financial results before the market opens on Monday, November 15, 2021.
- Independence Holding Company (NYSE: IHC) rose 14.7% to close at $56.42 after the company agreed to be acquired by Geneve Holdings for $57 per share.
- VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO) gained 13.4% to close at $19.68 after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
- Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) rose 12.3% to close at $26.00 following upbeat quarterly earnings.
- DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE: DASH) shares rose 11.6% to close at $214.24 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results and issued guidance.
- Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) gained 10.8% to close at $8.03 after reporting upbeat quarterly results.
- Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KDNY) gained 10.1% to settle at $15.98. Chinook Therapeutics reported pricing of an upsized $160 million public offering.
- Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE: SGFY) jumped 10% to close at $16.89 following Q3 results.
- Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR) gained 9.6% to close at $176.39. Fiverr International reported third-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 42% year-on-year to $74.3 million, beating the consensus of $71.1 million.
- PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ: PUBM) rose 9.1% to close at $35.03 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and raised FY21 sales guidance above estimates.
- GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOCO) gained 8.6% to close at $4.70 following strong quarterly sales.
- Stem, Inc. (NYSE: STEM) gained 7.8% to close at $24.61 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results.
Losers
- Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BJDX) shares fell 46.8% to settle at $5.32 after the company priced its IPO at $10 per unit.
- AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANPC) tumbled 36.2% to close at $1.57 after the company reported pricing of approximately $2.9 million underwritten public offering of American Depositary Shares.
- Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: YMTX) fell 33.4% to close at $5.65 after the company reported top-line results of Phase 1b clinical trial for YTX-7739 in patients with Parkinson's disease.
- SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) shares dipped 30.8% to close at $1.46 after the company announced an offering of 51.5 million ADSs at $1.75 per ADS.
- Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSE: GPL) dropped 29.6% to close at $0.27 on Wednesday after the company reported a $20 million bought-deal offering.
- Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ: POSH) shares fell 29% to close at $17.42 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 results and issued Q4 sales guidance below estimates.
- Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSDT) fell 27.6% to settle at $8.54 after the company priced its underwritten public offering of 1.2 million shares at $8 per share.
- Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ: BLBX) dipped 25% to close at $3.75. Blackboxstocks priced upsized public offering of 2.4 million shares at $5 per share.
- Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPL) fell 24.5% to close at $14.50 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 results. B. Riley Securities, Raymond James and Truist Securities downgraded the stock.
- fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) dropped 23.1% to settle at $25.47 after the company reported Q3 earnings results and reported the purchase of Molotov for roughly $190 million.
- monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: MNDY) fell 21.1% to close at $350.82 after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
- PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSE: ID) dropped 20.7% to close at $3.29 after the company swung to a loss in the third quarter.
- Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE: UP) fell 20.1% to settle at $5.84 after the company reported Q3 EPS results down from last year.
- AerSale Corporation (NASDAQ: ASLE) fell 19.2% to settle at $18.50 following weak quarterly sales.
- AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU) dipped 19.2% to close at $6.11.
- IonQ, Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) dropped 19.1% to settle at $18.23
- Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY) fell 19% to settle at $18.35 after the company reported Q3 results and names Thomas Massie as President and COO.
- Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: LPRO) fell 18.9% to close at $27.46 after the company issued FY21 sales guidance below estimates.
- Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALZN) dipped 18.6% to settle at $2.15. Alzamend Neuro reported in Form4 filing Ault Milton bought 145,000 shares.
- Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATXI) shares fell 18.4% to settle at $1.29 after the company priced its $2.6 million underwritten public offering of common stock.
- Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) shares dipped 18.2% to close at $256.59 after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
- Toast, Inc. (NYSE: TOST) fell 17.7% to close at $50.01 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
- Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX) dropped 17.7% to settle at $16.14 after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
- Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: AADI) dipped 16.9% to close at $21.68 following Q3 results.
- Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) dropped 16.7% to settle at $2.40 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results and issued FY21 sales guidance below estimates.
- Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLBE) dipped 16.4% to close at $48.19 after the company announced it partnered with Japanese digital company transcosmos.
- Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW) fell 16.1% to settle at $9.99. Redwire said it would reschedule its earnings announcement for the third quarter, which had been previously scheduled for Wednesday, November 10, 2021.
- Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VINO) dropped 15.7% to close at $2.96.
- Aspira Women's Health Inc. (NASDAQ: AWH) fell 15.6% to close at $2.75 following Q3 earnings.
- Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCHX) dipped 15.6% to close at $2.77 following Q3 results.
- VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: VQS) fell 15.5% to settle at $2.23 after reporting a wider quarterly loss.
- Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) dropped 15.4% to close at $133.53. Affirm shares reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results and issued Q2 and FY22 sales guidance above estimates.
- Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) fell 14% to close at $7.58 after the company reported results for its third quarter.
- Model N, Inc. (NYSE: MODN) shares fell 13.8% to close at $31.80 after the company issued weak Q4 sales forecast.
- Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ: OLK) fell 13.6% to close at $25.08 following Q3 results.
- Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: DAKT) tumbled 13.2% to close at $5.12. S&P Dow Jones Indices said Orion Office REIT will replace Daktronics the S&P SmallCap 600.
- FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTCI) dipped 12.4% to close at $8.25 following downbeat Q3 sales.
- The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ: SKIN) shares fell 12% to close at $25.23 after the company posted a wider Q3 loss and said Clint Carnell is stepping down from CEO.
- Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPL) fell 11.9% to settle at $74.72 after the company reported Q3 earnings results and issued guidance.
- Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO) fell 11% to close at $42.21 after the company reported Q3 2021 EPS results were down year over year and worse-than-expected Q3 sales results.
- Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRTX) fell 9.8% to close at $136.59.
- Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) fell 9.8% to close at $1.10.
- Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSE: SLI) fell 9.8% to settle at $9.89 after declining around 5% on Tuesday.
- TORM plc (NASDAQ: TRMD) fell 8.8% to close at $8.05 after reporting Q3 results.
- Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) fell 8.1% to close at $328.60. Coinbase reported downbeat revenue for its third quarter. Given a softer crypto backdrop during Q3 however, global crypto spot trading volumes declined 37% in Q3 as compared to Q2, according to Coinbase.
- SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURG) shares fell 7.2% to close at $3.21. Surgepays shares jumped around 12% on Tuesday after the company provided an update on the initial rollout from its distribution of the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program.
