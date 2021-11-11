 Skip to main content

76 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 11, 2021 5:29am   Comments
Gainers

  • Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXFY) jumped 52.1% to settle at $41.06 on Wednesday after the company priced its IPO at $27 per share.
  • RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNXT) shares surged 50.8% to close at $8.16 on Wednesday. The company, on Tuesday evening, made a presentation on intra-arterial chemotherapy as a potential innovative treatment for pancreatic cancer.
  • ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE: ATIP) shares jumped 32.3% to close at $3.93 after reporting Q3 results.
  • Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) gained 29.1% to close at $100.73 after pricing its IPO at $78 per share.
  • Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) gained 27.1% to close at $16.15 after the company reported Q3 results.
  • PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDFS) jumped 26.1% to settle at $31.85 after reporting Q3 results.
  • Valneva SE (NASDAQ: VALN) gained 24.3% to close at $50.25 after winning approval from the European Commission for a deal.
  • Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE: UBX) jumped 23.4% to close at $3.17. Mizuho upgraded Unity Biotechnology from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $5 to $7.
  • Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIM) climbed 20.9% to settle at $20.02 following strong quarterly sales.
  • CI&T Inc. (NYSE: CINT) gained 20.8% to close at $18.12 after the company priced its IPO at $15 a share..
  • RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) jumped 20.5% to settle at $281.64 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and announced a strategic partnership to provide Mitel's customer base with a seamless migration path to its MVP cloud communications platform.
  • SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SAIL) shares gained 20.4% to close at $58.05 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
  • Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCRB) gained 20.4% to close at $8.27 after the company swung to a profit in the third quarter. Bacthera and Seres Therapeutics reported collaboration for commercial manufacturing of SER-109, a potential treatment against recurrent C. difficile infection.
  • Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRN) climbed 19.7% to close at $4.74. Stran & Company recently reported pricing of upsized $18.0 million initial public offering and Nasdaq listing.
  • Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVID) rose 18.3% to close at $32.23 following better-than-expected Q3 results.
  • Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE: FOUR) rose 16.1% to settle at $68.19 after the company announced a five-year global strategic partnership with SpaceX's Starlink. The company also reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
  • Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIR) gained 15.8% to close at $18.58 after reporting a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss.
  • Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMIC) jumped 15% to settle at $15.60 following Q3 results.
  • Science 37 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCE) gained 14.9% to close at $12.80. Science 37 Holdings is expected to report third quarter 2021 financial results before the market opens on Monday, November 15, 2021.
  • Independence Holding Company (NYSE: IHC) rose 14.7% to close at $56.42 after the company agreed to be acquired by Geneve Holdings for $57 per share.
  • VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO) gained 13.4% to close at $19.68 after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
  • Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) rose 12.3% to close at $26.00 following upbeat quarterly earnings.
  • DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE: DASH) shares rose 11.6% to close at $214.24 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results and issued guidance.
  • Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) gained 10.8% to close at $8.03 after reporting upbeat quarterly results.
  • Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KDNY) gained 10.1% to settle at $15.98. Chinook Therapeutics reported pricing of an upsized $160 million public offering.
  • Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE: SGFY) jumped 10% to close at $16.89 following Q3 results.
  • Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR) gained 9.6% to close at $176.39. Fiverr International reported third-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 42% year-on-year to $74.3 million, beating the consensus of $71.1 million.
  • PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ: PUBM) rose 9.1% to close at $35.03 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and raised FY21 sales guidance above estimates.
  • GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOCO) gained 8.6% to close at $4.70 following strong quarterly sales.
  • Stem, Inc. (NYSE: STEM) gained 7.8% to close at $24.61 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results.

 

Losers

  • Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BJDX) shares fell 46.8% to settle at $5.32 after the company priced its IPO at $10 per unit.
  • AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANPC) tumbled 36.2% to close at $1.57 after the company reported pricing of approximately $2.9 million underwritten public offering of American Depositary Shares.
  • Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: YMTX) fell 33.4% to close at $5.65 after the company reported top-line results of Phase 1b clinical trial for YTX-7739 in patients with Parkinson's disease.
  • SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) shares dipped 30.8% to close at $1.46 after the company announced an offering of 51.5 million ADSs at $1.75 per ADS.
  • Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSE: GPL) dropped 29.6% to close at $0.27 on Wednesday after the company reported a $20 million bought-deal offering.
  • Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ: POSH) shares fell 29% to close at $17.42 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 results and issued Q4 sales guidance below estimates.
  • Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSDT) fell 27.6% to settle at $8.54 after the company priced its underwritten public offering of 1.2 million shares at $8 per share.
  • Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ: BLBX) dipped 25% to close at $3.75. Blackboxstocks priced upsized public offering of 2.4 million shares at $5 per share.
  • Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPL) fell 24.5% to close at $14.50 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 results. B. Riley Securities, Raymond James and Truist Securities downgraded the stock.
  • fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) dropped 23.1% to settle at $25.47 after the company reported Q3 earnings results and reported the purchase of Molotov for roughly $190 million.
  • monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: MNDY) fell 21.1% to close at $350.82 after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
  • PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSE: ID) dropped 20.7% to close at $3.29 after the company swung to a loss in the third quarter.
  • Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE: UP) fell 20.1% to settle at $5.84 after the company reported Q3 EPS results down from last year.
  • AerSale Corporation (NASDAQ: ASLE) fell 19.2% to settle at $18.50 following weak quarterly sales.
  • AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU) dipped 19.2% to close at $6.11.
  • IonQ, Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) dropped 19.1% to settle at $18.23
  • Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY) fell 19% to settle at $18.35 after the company reported Q3 results and names Thomas Massie as President and COO.
  • Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: LPRO) fell 18.9% to close at $27.46 after the company issued FY21 sales guidance below estimates.
  • Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALZN) dipped 18.6% to settle at $2.15. Alzamend Neuro reported in Form4 filing Ault Milton bought 145,000 shares.
  • Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATXI) shares fell 18.4% to settle at $1.29 after the company priced its $2.6 million underwritten public offering of common stock.
  • Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) shares dipped 18.2% to close at $256.59 after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
  • Toast, Inc. (NYSE: TOST) fell 17.7% to close at $50.01 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
  • Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX) dropped 17.7% to settle at $16.14 after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
  • Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: AADI) dipped 16.9% to close at $21.68 following Q3 results.
  • Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) dropped 16.7% to settle at $2.40 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results and issued FY21 sales guidance below estimates.
  • Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLBE) dipped 16.4% to close at $48.19 after the company announced it partnered with Japanese digital company transcosmos.
  • Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW) fell 16.1% to settle at $9.99. Redwire said it would reschedule its earnings announcement for the third quarter, which had been previously scheduled for Wednesday, November 10, 2021.
  • Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VINO) dropped 15.7% to close at $2.96.
  • Aspira Women's Health Inc. (NASDAQ: AWH) fell 15.6% to close at $2.75 following Q3 earnings.
  • Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCHX) dipped 15.6% to close at $2.77 following Q3 results.
  • VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: VQS) fell 15.5% to settle at $2.23 after reporting a wider quarterly loss.
  • Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) dropped 15.4% to close at $133.53. Affirm shares reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results and issued Q2 and FY22 sales guidance above estimates.
  • Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) fell 14% to close at $7.58 after the company reported results for its third quarter.
  • Model N, Inc. (NYSE: MODN) shares fell 13.8% to close at $31.80 after the company issued weak Q4 sales forecast.
  • Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ: OLK) fell 13.6% to close at $25.08 following Q3 results.
  • Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: DAKT) tumbled 13.2% to close at $5.12. S&P Dow Jones Indices said Orion Office REIT will replace Daktronics the S&P SmallCap 600.
  • FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTCI) dipped 12.4% to close at $8.25 following downbeat Q3 sales.
  • The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ: SKIN) shares fell 12% to close at $25.23 after the company posted a wider Q3 loss and said Clint Carnell is stepping down from CEO.
  • Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPL) fell 11.9% to settle at $74.72 after the company reported Q3 earnings results and issued guidance.
  • Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO) fell 11% to close at $42.21 after the company reported Q3 2021 EPS results were down year over year and worse-than-expected Q3 sales results.
  • Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRTX) fell 9.8% to close at $136.59.
  • Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) fell 9.8% to close at $1.10.
  • Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSE: SLI) fell 9.8% to settle at $9.89 after declining around 5% on Tuesday.
  • TORM plc (NASDAQ: TRMD) fell 8.8% to close at $8.05 after reporting Q3 results.
  • Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) fell 8.1% to close at $328.60. Coinbase reported downbeat revenue for its third quarter. Given a softer crypto backdrop during Q3 however, global crypto spot trading volumes declined 37% in Q3 as compared to Q2, according to Coinbase.
  • SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURG) shares fell 7.2% to close at $3.21. Surgepays shares jumped around 12% on Tuesday after the company provided an update on the initial rollout from its distribution of the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program.

