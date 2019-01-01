QQQ
Range
2.04 - 2.09
Vol / Avg.
0.9K/124.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.18 - 9.03
Mkt Cap
20.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.09
P/E
-
EPS
0.11
Shares
9.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Industrial Conglomerates
Gaucho Group Holdings Inc develops and operates real estate projects in Argentina. It operates a hotel, golf and tennis resort, vineyard and producing winery in addition to developing residential lots located near the resort. The company operates in three segments which are the business of real estate development and manufacture; the sale of high-end fashion and accessories through an e-commerce platform; corporate operations. It derives most of its revenue from the Real Estate Development segment.

Gaucho Group Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Gaucho Group Holdings (VINO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Gaucho Group Holdings (NASDAQ: VINO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Gaucho Group Holdings's (VINO) competitors?

A

Other companies in Gaucho Group Holdings’s space includes: Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP), Honeywell Intl (NASDAQ:HON), 3M (NYSE:MMM) and General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Q

What is the target price for Gaucho Group Holdings (VINO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Gaucho Group Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Gaucho Group Holdings (VINO)?

A

The stock price for Gaucho Group Holdings (NASDAQ: VINO) is $2.09 last updated Today at 3:15:20 PM.

Q

Does Gaucho Group Holdings (VINO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Gaucho Group Holdings.

Q

When is Gaucho Group Holdings (NASDAQ:VINO) reporting earnings?

A

Gaucho Group Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is Gaucho Group Holdings (VINO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Gaucho Group Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Gaucho Group Holdings (VINO) operate in?

A

Gaucho Group Holdings is in the Industrials sector and Industrial Conglomerates industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.