Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.9M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.4 - 6.99
Mkt Cap
34.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.05
Shares
20M
Outstanding
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Media
Stran & Co Inc is a outsourced marketing solutions provider, working closely with customers to develop sophisticated marketing programs that leverage promotional products and loyalty incentive expertise.

Earnings


Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
REV10.948M

Stran & Co Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Stran & Co (STRN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Stran & Co (NASDAQ: STRN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Stran & Co's (STRN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Stran & Co (STRN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Stran & Co (NASDAQ: STRN) was reported by EF Hutton on February 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.50 expecting STRN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 216.09% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Stran & Co (STRN)?

A

The stock price for Stran & Co (NASDAQ: STRN) is $1.74 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Stran & Co (STRN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Stran & Co.

Q

When is Stran & Co (NASDAQ:STRN) reporting earnings?

A

Stran & Co’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 19, 2022.

Q

Is Stran & Co (STRN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Stran & Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Stran & Co (STRN) operate in?

A

Stran & Co is in the Communication Services sector and Media industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.