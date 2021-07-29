 Skip to main content

62 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 29, 2021 4:55am   Comments
Gainers

  • Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) surged 63.1% to close at $8.27. The Miami-based cannabis producer confirmed Tuesday it has signed a non-binding letter of intent to create a joint venture, through which it will handle registration, sales and distribution of KaLaya products in Colombia, Mexico and other Latin American countries.
  • Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI) shares surged 61.2% to close at $2.45 on Wednesday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals shares tumbled over 31% on Tuesday after the company highlighted the presentation of updated data from Phase 2 MARIO-275 trial in urothelial cancer and Phase 2 MARIO-3 trial in triple negative breast cancer.
  • Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ: DUOL) jumped 36.3% to close at $139.01 as the company priced its IPO at $102 per share.
  • Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) shares jumped 35.8% to close at $8.00 after tumbling around 34% on Tuesday. Bit Digital and Digihost recently announced they entered into a second strategic co-mining agreement.
  • Youdao, Inc. (NYSE: DAO) jumped 30% to close at $9.44. Shares of several Chinese companies traded higher, rebounding from weakness caused by regulatory concerns regarding education and technology companies, and also concerns over the U.S.-China relationship.
  • NanoVibronix Inc (NASDAQ: NAOV) jumped 29.9% to close at $1.91 after dropping over 22% on Tuesday. NanoVibronix recently said it shipped first order of PainShield Plus.
  • Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRT) jumped 29.6% to close at $8.97.
  • Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE: ZME) jumped 26.1% to settle at $5.80.
  • Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) climbed 25.8% to settle at $16.01 after the company posted its latest financial earnings report Wednesday, touting a spike in both fourth quarter and full fiscal 2021 revenue and a proclamation from CEO Irwin D. Simon that Tilray is "leading the global cannabis industry with low cost of production, leading brands, a well-developed distribution network, and unique partnerships."
  • Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) rose 25.3% to close at $3.62. Shares of several Chinese companies traded higher, rebounding from weakness caused by regulatory concerns regarding education and technology companies, and also concerns over the U.S.-China relationship.
  • Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) jumped 23.8% to settle at $14.24.
  • Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB) gained 23% to close at $142.63. Entasis Therapeutics and Zai Lab recently reported completion of patient enrollment in ATTACK Phase 3 clinical trial of sulbactam-durlobactam.
  • Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: IFBD) rose 22.9% to settle at $3.49.
  • I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) jumped 21.5% to close at $73.76 after the company announced IND acceptance for the Phase 2 clinical trial of efineptakin alfa in combination with anti-PD-1 therapy in China.
  • Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: CPOP) rose 21.2% to close at $6.00.
  • Grove, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRVI) shares gained 20.9% to settle at $5.62 after the company issued preliminary Q4 sales guidance. The company said it sees preliminary Q4 revenue of $10.1 million to $10.4 million, up 300% year-over-year. The company also expects FY21 revenue of $23.6 million to $23.9 million, up 200% year-over-year.
  • First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE: FHS) gained 19.6% to close at $3.91.
  • Pharvaris N.V. (NASDAQ: PHVS) rose 19.3% to close at $17.12.
  • Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) jumped 18.4% to settle at $7.07.
  • Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALZN) gained 18.1% to close at $5.22. Alzamend Neuro received the FDA "study may proceed" letter for Phase 1 clinical study under its investigational New Drug Application for AL001 for Dementia related to Alzheimer's disease.
  • MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE: MNSO) climbed 17.8% to close at $17.68.
  • Up Fintech Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: TIGR) gained 17.4% to close at $17.06 after declining around 13% on Tuesday.
  • 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET) rose 17.1% to close at $17.15.
  • Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE: DDL) gained 17.1% to close at $26.22.
  • GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) surged 16.7% to settle at $5.09.
  • BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE) rose 16.1% to close at $312.71.
  • Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH) gained 15.4% to close at $4.94 after declining 15% on Tuesday.
  • HUTCHMED China ADR (NASDAQ: HCM) shares surged 14.7% to close at $41.81 after the company, and AstraZeneca, announced they initiated a Phase II study of ORPATHYS in patients with MET amplified gastric cancer. HUTCHMED (China) also reported H1-21 sales of $157.4 million.
  • Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ: TAOP) gained 13.3% to close at $3.50 after the company announced it has entered into a letter of intent to acquire 51% of the ownership of Zhenjiang Taoping.
  • The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) gained 12.6% to close at $11.73 after dropping over 22% on Tuesday.
  • The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHEF) gained 12.3% to settle at $29.88 after reporting upbeat Q2 results.
  • Futu Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: FUTU) jumped 12.2% to close at $110.83 after dropping over 14% on Tuesday. Shares of several Chinese companies traded higher, rebounding from weakness caused by regulatory concerns regarding education and technology companies, and also concerns over the U.S.-China relationship.
  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA) rose 12% to settle at $9.99 following in-line quarterly earnings.
  • Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) rose 11.9% to close at $92.56.
  • Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ: FLDM) rose 11.8% to settle at $7.10 on a report that the Company is considering a sale. According to a Bloomberg report, the medical technology firm is working with an adviser to see interest from possible buyers.
  • US Well Services Inc (NASDAQ: USWS) gained 9.3% to close at $0.9998after the company announced it will be deploying an all-electric Clean Fleet to work for Pioneer Natural Resources Company.
  • China Natural Resources Inc (NASDAQ: CHNR) shares jumped 8.8% to close at $1.48 after the company agreed to acquire Precise Space-Time Technology for consideration of approximately US$16.1 million.
  • BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) rose 8.7% to settle at $10.77.
  • BEST Inc (NYSE: BEST) shares gained 8.4% to settle at $1.05 after declining around 7% on Tuesday.
  • HUYA Inc - ADR (NYSE: HUYA) gained 7.2% to close at $12.82. HUYA is expected to report Q2 results on August 17.
  • Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) rose 3.2% to settle at $2,721.88 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE: HMLP) shares tumbled 64.8% to close at $6.30 on Wednesday after the company announced it cut its quarterly distribution from $0.44 to $0.01 per unit. Several firms also downgraded the stock.
  • Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ: AEI) dropped 35.2% to close at $2.21 after the company priced its underwritten public offering of about 6.4 million shares at $2.12 per share and its pre-funded warrants offering of about 8.66 million shares at $2.11 per share.
  • SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SGOC) dipped 22.1% to close at $8.57 after jumping around 30% on Tuesday. The company recently regained Nasdaq compliance.
  • Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG) dipped 15.4% to close at $19.85.
  • EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEG) declined 14.9% to close at $3.21. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals shares gained over 20% on Tuesday after the company said it has entered a non-binding letter of intent to acquire Bayon Therapeutics, a private ophthalmic specialty pharmaceutical company focused on using light sensitive "photoswitch" small molecules, specifically designed to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases.
  • Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VVOS) dropped 13.5% to settle at $3.13.
  • The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ: CAKE) fell 13.2% to close at $47.75 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
  • Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ: DYAI) shares fell 12.6% to settle at $3.40. Dyadic International gained 13% on Tuesday after signing a COVID-19 vaccine technology transfer and licensing agreement with the Rubic Consortium.
  • Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ: BELFB) tumbled 11.2% to close at $11.32. S&P Dow Jones Indices said Strategic Education will replace Bel Fuse in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, August 3.
  • Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNRO) fell 11% to settle at $56.59 following Q1 results.
  • Capitol Investment Corp. V (NYSE: CAP) dropped 10.6% to close at $7.95.
  • Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ: BGRY) dropped 10.3% to settle at $8.52.
  • Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV) fell 9.9% to close at $8.21.
  • Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SNPO) fell 8.1% to close at $16.55. Snap One Holdings priced 13.85 million shares at $18 per share in its initial public offering.
  • Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRUS) dropped 8.1% to close at $49.03. Kura Sushi USA recently announced it priced its previously announced underwritten public offering of 1,100,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a public offering price of $45.00 per share.
  • NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE: NNVC) declined 7.1% to close at $4.57 after climbing 17% on Tuesday.
  • Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE: AMG) fell 7% to close at $155.83 following Q2 results.
  • Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) fell 5.7% to close at $16.55 as the company reported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 23% year-on-year to €2.33 billion, helped by advertising strength and subscriber performance. Spotify sees Q3 revenue of €2.31 billion-€2.51 billion, gross margin of 24.4%-26.4%, Total MAUs of 377 million-382 million, Total Premium Subscribers of 170 million-174 million, and an operating loss of €(80) million - €0 million.
  • Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) fell 5.7% to settle at $440.81 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
  • Oragenics Inc (NYSE: OGEN) shares fell 5.5% to close at $0.7924. Oragenics shares jumped 34% on Tuesday after the company entered into a licensing agreement with the National Research Council of Canada to pursue the rapid development of next-generation SARS-CoV-2 vaccines.
  • 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ: DIBS) dropped 5.2% to close at $20.02.

