64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 05, 2021 5:59am   Comments
Gainers

  • Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCP) shares surged 72.6% to close at $2.14 on Tuesday. Cocrystal Pharma recently announced progress on its COVID-19 antiviral drug candidates that target coronaviruses, including SARS-CoV-2, and it also plans to launch a second COVID-19 program with additional antiviral compounds for development, apart from CDI-45205.
  • SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) gained 58% to close at $5.94.
  • BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX) shares climbed 53% to settle at $4.88 after the company announced positive top-line results from the GENESIS Phase 3 trial evaluating its lead clinical candidate, Motixafortide, in combination with granulocyte colony stimulating factor, the standard-of-care, for hematopoietic stem-cell mobilization for autologous bone marrow transplantation in multiple myeloma patients.
  • Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM) climbed 39.2% to close at $14.13 after the company reported Q1 results and raised its FY21 sales guidance.
  • Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYHT) shares gained 35.9% to close at $16.23 after the company proposed to acquire 51% equity interests in Mayah Biological Holdings Limited.
  • Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBP) climbed 21.7% to close at $5.10 after the company swung to a profit in the first quarter.
  • Arconic Corporation (NYSE: ARNC) gained 19.2% to close at $35.00 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and also raised its FY21 sales guidance.
  • Domtar Corporation (NYSE: UFS) surged 19.2% to settle at $48.30 following a Bloomberg report suggesting Paper Excellence is exploring a deal to acquire the company.
  • TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TTI) gained 18.5% to close at $2.95 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results.
  • Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: VBFC) surged 18.2% to settle at $53.40.
  • MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOSY) gained 16.3% to close at $4.50.
  • Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT) rose 14.2% to close at $225.49 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and also said it increased its buyback authorization by $500 million in April.
  • PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) gained 13.6% to settle at $59.60.
  • X Financial (NYSE: XYF) surged 12.9% to close at $4.56.
  • Trio-Tech International (NYSE: TRT) gained 12.8% to close at $5.28.
  • Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGI) shares climbed 12.7% to close at $59.20 after reporting strong Q1 results.
  • Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) gained 12.7% to settle at $2.93.
  • Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFOI) gained 12.6% to settle at $4.28.
  • The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBBK) surged 11.3% to settle at $24.57 after it was announced the company will join the S&P SmallCap 600.
  • 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ: JOBS) shares gained 11.2% to settle at $68.19 as the company reported the receipt of an updated non-binding proposal to acquire the company for $79.05 per share.
  • Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) rose 10% to close at $48.43 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results. The company also raised its FY21 adjusted EBITDA guidance.
  • Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE: SEE) gained 9.5% to settle at $54.92 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results. The company also raised its FY21 EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates.
  • Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) rose 9.2% to close at $8.76 after the company announced at its key opinion leader event that new data obtained from its Phase 1 COVID-19 trial added to the evidence suggesting that VXA-CoV2-1 — its first COVID-19 oral vaccine construct that triggers mucosal immunity and includes both the S and the N SARS-Cov-2 proteins — has broad cross-coronavirus activity. The company said its oral vaccine induced higher CD8+ T-Cell responses than those seen with Moderna or Pfizer vaccines in comparative experiments.
  • Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSIC) jumped 7.9% to close at $79.87 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
  • Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE: ELVT) shares gained 7.1% to close at $3.47 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 earnings.
  • Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ: FARM) gained 6.7% to close at $10.66.
  • Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) rose 6.1% to close at $5.25. Precipio shares surged 172% on Monday after the company successfully launched its COVID-19 rapid antibody test that tests for both IgG & IgM antibodies.
  • DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) rose 5.9% to close at $6.51. The company yesterday reported Q1 results.

 

Losers

  • ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCXI) shares dipped 45.5% to close at $26.63 on Tuesday. ChemoCentryx, last week, reported a Q1 loss of $0.43 per share.
  • Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SQBG) shares fell 37.7% to settle at $17.02. Sequential Brands Group’s 8-K showed the resignation of Chair William Sweedler.
  • Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHE) dropped 32.1% to close at $9.93 after surging over 102% on Monday.
  • ALFI, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALF) fell 30% to close at $2.90. Alfi reported pricing of $15.5 million initial public offering and Nasdaq listing.
  • Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: BTX) shares fell 29.7% to settle at $55.19 after jumping over 57% on Monday. On Friday, Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics filed a Form 8-K showing that it entered into a purchase agreement with Lincoln Park Capital on Apr. 26 in which the company can sell up to $20 million of common shares to the Chicago-based investment group and asset management firm. Additionally, Nicholas J Singer disclosed that he took a 9%-plus stake in the company in a 13G filing on Friday.
  • American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE: AMS) fell 27.3% to close at $2.72.
  • Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MAXR) dipped 25.9% to settle at $29.08 on Tuesday after the company swung to a loss in the first quarter.
  • Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISNS) dropped 24% to close at $8.60 following Q1 results. The company reported a decline in quarterly sales.
  • Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) dipped 20.2% to close at $12.51. Ocugen is expected to report Q1 earnings on Friday, May 7.
  • Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) fell 19.7% to close at $16.26 after reporting weak quarterly results.
  • SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC) shares fell 19% to close at $8.61 after the company reported it sees Q1 EPS of $(0.25), versus the $(0.09) estimate. The company also reported it experienced a systems outage caused by a cybersecurity incident but was able to successfully block the attack.
  • Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ: INBX) dropped 18.3% to settle at $16.47.
  • GBS Inc. (NASDAQ: GBS) fell 18.2% to close at $3.90.
  • Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTI) dipped 17.6% to close at $48.66.
  • Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DPW) fell 17.2% to settle at $2.65.
  • Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABEO) dropped 16% to close at $1.7050.
  • SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) fell 16% to settle at $218.57 fter the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results.
  • BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLFS) dropped 15.8% to close at $29.51.
  • BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) dipped 15.3% to close at $176.88. The company's COVID-19 vaccine with Pfizer is expected to get FDA emergency approval for the 12-15 age group next week.
  • Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: CMMB) fell 15.3% to close at $23.72.
  • Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBGI) dropped 15.3% to close at $2.39 following Q1 results.
  • Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATER) fell 14.7% to close at $17.62.
  • Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAX) dropped 14.6% to close at $25.22. Praxis Precision Medicines recently received Orphan Drug Designation for PRAX-562 for the treatment of SCN2A-DEE.
  • Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR) fell 14.3% to close at $12.91 following downbeat Q1 results. The company did not offer a business outlook due to the pandemic-induced uncertainty.
  • Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNOA) declined 14.1% to close at $7.86.
  • Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE: BRN) shares fell 13.6% to close at $2.68 on Tuesday after jumping around 50% on Monday.
  • Jumia Technologies AG (NASDAQ: JMIA) dipped 13.6% to close at $26.99.
  • Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) fell 13.5% to settle at $1.80.
  • Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) dropped 13.1% to close at $7.05 after the company issued Q2 and FY21 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.
  • Vor Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: VOR) fell 12.5% to settle at $25.41.
  • DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ: BOOM) dropped 12.2% to close at $50.05 after the company announced a proposed public offering of 2.5 million shares of common stock.
  • Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEER) fell 11.7% to settle at $41.80.
  • Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BAOS) fell 11.2% to close at $3.56.
  • Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE: BHC) dipped 11.1% to close at $27.94 after the company reported a wider first-quarter loss of $610 million compared with a loss of $152 million a year earlier, impacted by a $469 million goodwill impairment charge in its Ortho Dermatologics business and a $71-million impairment charge related to a product line in Ortho Dermatologics.
  • Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) dropped 10.4% to close at $3.01.
  • Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONN) fell 8.7% to close at $1.89. The company recently announced it completed a licensing agreement with New Life Therapeutics.
  • iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT) fell 7.5% to close at $96.17 following Q1 results. The company also issued guidance for FY21.

