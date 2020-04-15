78 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONN) shares climbed 61.7% to close at $7.99 on Tuesday.
- NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NURO) shares gained 58.7% to close at $3.00 after surging over 42% on Monday.
- Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALDX) shares surged 27.8% to close at $3.17 after the company reported top-line Phase 1 clinical trial results and clinical development plans for ADX-629.
- Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ: PVAC) gained 27.8% to close at $5.06.
- Summit Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: SMMT) surged 27.7% to close at $4.19. Summit named Robert W. Duggan as Chief Executive Officer.
- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA) shares jumped 27.7% to close at $0.2050.
- PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAS) gained 26.4% to close at $4.69.
- GasLog Partners LP (NYSE: GLOP) shares climbed 26% to close at $3.40.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) jumped 25.5% to close at $5.95 after gaining 22% on Monday.
- New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ: NBEV) shares rose 25.4% to close at $1.63 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 preliminary sales results.
- Braskem S.A. (NYSE: BAK) gained 24.9% to close at $8.23.
- SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) shares rose 24% to close at $4.76.
- Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURF) climbed 23.5% to close at $2.68.
- Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: PLX) jumped 23.3% to close at $3.55.
- Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) rose 23.1% to close at $19.03.
- Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) gained 22.9% to close at $7.30.
- PlayAGS, Inc. (NYSE: AGS) jumped 21.3% to close at $3.70.
- Viela Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIE) shares rose 18.9% to close at $38.78.
- Regis Corporation (NYSE: RGS) shares surged 18.9% to close at $10.02.
- Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KROS) gained 18.3% to close at $27.49. Keros Therapeutics reported closing of IPO and full exercise of underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares.
- Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) shares gained 17.7% to close at $2.40.
- Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE: HMLP) rose 17.5% to close at $7.98.
- Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA) gained 17.5% to close at $35.51.
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) shares surged 17.5% to close at $2.76.
- NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) shares rose 17.4% to close at $3.51.
- Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: ENBL) climbed 17.2% to close at $4.02.
- Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: ARLP) gained 17.2% to close at $4.36.
- Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCN) gained 17.2% to close at $3.27.
- Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRUS) rose 17.1% to close at $14.13.
- The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIK) gained 16.9% to close at $2.90.
- SMTC Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTX) jumped 16.6% to close at $2.95.
- Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR) shares rose 16.5% to close at $3.17. Extreme Networks appointed Wes Durow as Chief Marketing Officer.
- YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: YETI) jumped 16.3% to close at $25.88. YETI Holdings will replace LHC Group in the S&P SmallCap 600 on April 17.
- Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APVO) rose 15.2% to close at $4.3101 after the company announced it regained compliance with the NASDAQ listing requirements.
- Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: COUP) gained 14.2% to close at $157.00.
- Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) shares surged 14.1% to close at $4.60.
- GasLog Ltd. (NYSE: GLOG) shares jumped 13.7% to close at $4.27.
- Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MWK) shares rose 13.4% to close at $2.28.
- Caleres, Inc. (NYSE: CAL) gained 13.1% to close at $6.47.
- Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) gained 10.3% to close at $106.53 after the company disclosed that it added around 3 million new users in the first quarter and issued strong sales forecast for the first quarter.
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDGL) gained 10% to close at $73.80. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals said both its Phase 3 MAESTRO-NASH and MAESTRO-NAFLD-1 studies are continuing without changes to protocol. The studies are well-established and are proceeding without modification, the company said.
- Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE: CUK) gained 9.5% to close at $11.71 after dropping over 7% on Monday.
- Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ: INSG) rose 9.4% to close at $11.36.
- Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT) rose 9.3% to close at $18.05 after gaining around 9% on Monday.
- RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDHL) rose 9.2% to close at $7.51. Redhill Biopharma shares surged around 14% on Monday after the company announced both of its coronavirus patients treated with its Opaganib treatment showed improvement.
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) rose 9.1% to close at $709.89 after jumping 14% on Monday. Credit Suisse upgraded Tesla from Underperform to Neutral and raised the price target from $415 to $580.
- Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLPH) gained 8.8% to close at $12.96 after Brookline Capital initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $35 price target.
- Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ: TLSA) shares gained 8.8% to close at $3.35 after dropping over 9% on Monday.
- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) shares climbed 8.7% to close at $12.35 after falling over 13% on Monday.
- CHF Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: CHFS) gained 8.6% to close at $0.4560 after the company announced it treated coronavirus patients with Aquadex therapy for fluid management as alternative therapy when access to dialysis machines is limited or not available.
- Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) surged 8.4% to close at $3.50.
Losers
- CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CORR) fell 44.1% to close at $13.60 on Tuesday after the company issued business update and lowered dividend outlook.
- NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRBO) shares tumbled 43.3% to close at $16.70 on Tuesday. NeuroBo Pharma priced its 750,000 share common stock offering at $10 per share.
- SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) dipped 29.7% to close at $8.45. SCWorx shares surged 425% on Monday after the company announced the first installment of a purchase order for 48 million coronavirus rapid testing units.
- Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) shares slipped 24.5% to close at $1.14. Borr Drilling disclosed that it has been awarded LOAs for work in the Asia Pacific region for two of its premium jack ups.
- Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE: CHK) fell 18% to close at $0.1312 after the company disclosed a 1-for-200 reverse stock split and authorized shares reduction.
- NN, Inc. (NASDAQ: NNBR) dipped 18% to close at $2.56.
- Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: ICD) shares dropped 16.6% to close at $10.79.
- SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM) shares fell 14.4% to close at $1.91 after rising over 27% on Monday.
- Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ: XENT) dipped 13.3% to close at $10.20. Intersect ENT announced preliminary first-quarter revenueof $19.5 million to $19.8 million, below the $25.69-million consensus estimate. Cash and marketable securities at the end of March 31, 2020 are likely to be at $87 million to $88 million. The company also withdrew its 2020 guidance, citing COVID-19 impact.
- Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) dropped 13% to close at $3.49.
- The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE: TCS) shares fell 12% to close at $2.20.
- Mesabi Trust (NYSE: MSB) declined 11.8% to close at $13.01.
- AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ: AUDC) dropped 11.4% to close at $23.17.
- Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) shares dropped 11.4% to close at $12.23 after the company reported at-the-market equity offering program.
- Sundance Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDE) shares declined 11.3% to close at $3.39.
- MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNOV) declined 11.3% to close at $6.26.
- Cimpress plc (NASDAQ: CMPR) dropped 11% to close at $52.56.
- Francesca's Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: FRAN) shares declined 10.9% to close at $2.71.
- CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSP) shares fell 10.5% to close at $3.31.
- Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHX) dropped 10.4% to close at $3.10.
- U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: USWS) fell 10.4% to close at $0.5825 after jumping 25% on Monday.
- Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: CLMT) shares tumbled 10.2% to close at $1.85.
- PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCTI) fell 10.2% to close at $5.59.
- Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ: PAHC) dipped 10% to close at $22.31.
- Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) shares declined 9.8% to close at $14.14.
- Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: RVP) shares dropped 8.9% to close at $2.05.
- Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) slipped 7.9% to close at $9.42.
