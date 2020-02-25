77 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCP) shares climbed 166.5% to close at $1.33 on Monday following a licensing agreement the company reached with the Kansas State University Research Foundation. Cocrystal said the agreement with KSURF gives it an exclusive, royalty-bearing right and license to certain antiviral compounds for the treatment of norovirus and coronavirus infections covered by the latter's patents.
- NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE: NNVC) shares gained 38.4% to close at $9.16 following continued increase in the number of coronavirus cases outside China. Italy now has over 200 confirmed cases in 7 different regions. South Korean officials have reported over 700 cases of coronavirus and Iran has seen 50 deaths from the virus.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) surged 28.9% to close at $3.93 after the company received CE Mark for novel coronavirus test.
- Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) gained 27.2% to close at $3.13.
- Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE: APT) shares rose 25.3% to close at $7.14 after climbing more than 9% on Friday.
- ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEY) climbed 25% to close at $5.31.
- Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ: VXRT) climbed 17.4% to close at $1.28 following an increase in the reported number of Coronavirus cases.
- Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX) shares rose 17.3% to close at $1.63. Cemtrex reported a 500% surge in new orders for the development of VR and AR applications in quarter-to-date.
- NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NGM) surged 16.6% to close at $18.87 following a positive clinical data readout. California-based NGM announced positive preliminary top-line results from Cohort 4 of an adaptive Phase 2 study that evaluated the efficacy, safety and tolerability of 1mg aldafermin in patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH, with stage 2 or 3 liver fibrosis.
- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) gained 16.6% to close at $18.96 amid the global coronavirus spread. The company recently announced it has identified antibodies that bind to the spike protein 2019-nCoV and is potentially being seen as a coronavirus play.
- IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG) surged 16.3% to close at $3.64 amid a dip in global equities on growing coronavirus fears.
- Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE: LEU) gained 15.9% to close at $8.47.
- China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PLIN) surged 15.8% to close at $3.52.
- Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ: LLIT) rose 14.2% to close at $0.75. Lianluo Smart shares dropped around 23% on Friday after the company priced a 3.5 million share common stock offering at $0.70 per share.
- Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLI) rose 14.1% to close at $2.27.
- Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SRRK) jumped 14.1% to close at $16.33.
- RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNET) rose 14.1% to close at $3.72.
- Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: AVDL) gained 13.2% to close at $10.64.
- Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX) shares jumped 13.1% to close at $6.03 after surging around 22% on Friday.
- Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ: XAIR) rose 13% to close at $7.32.
- Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI) surged 12.7% to close at $13.36.
- VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE: VHC) gained 12.1% to close at $5.58 after the company’s press release confirmed win in Supreme Court case with Apple.
- China Online Education Group (NYSE: COE) gained 11.9% to close at $25.92.
- Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI) rose 11.2% to close at $7.64.
- Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIRM) surged 11% to close at $18.45.
- Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ: TOCA) gained 10% to close at $2.09 after jumping 111% on Friday.
- Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE: EGO) gained 9.6% to close at $10.88 amid a dip in global equities on growing coronavirus fears.
- Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JNCE) climbed 9.1% to close at $5.76.
- Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBCI) rose 8.3% to close at $3.93.
- BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) climbed 7% to close at $3.85 after gaining 5.5% on Friday.
- GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GSX) gained 6.3% to close at $45.42.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) rose 5.8% to close at $8.16. Shares of flu shot manufacturer stocks surged following an increase in non-Chinese Coronavirus cases.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) rose 5.6% to close at $3.96. Shares of flu shot manufacturer stocks climbed following an increase in non-Chinese Coronavirus cases.
Losers
- TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSRI) shares tumbled 31.3% to close at $3.62 on Monday after declining 12.2% on Friday.
- Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE: KOS) dipped 18.7% to close at $4.04. Kosmos Energy reported a Q4 loss of $0.09 per share.
- Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE: MNK) fell 18.6% to close at $4.17 following a report suggesting the company is in creditor talks ahead of a potential bankruptcy.
- Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LL) fell 18.4% to close at $8.53. Lumber Liquidators is expected to report quarterly results on Tuesday before the opening bell. Heading into the earnings report, shares of the company have been up 8 straight sessions and gained more than 40%.
- Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) fell 17.5% to close at $3.02.
- LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMPX) dropped 16.7% to close at $12.34.
- Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) shares slipped 16.2% to close at $6.02 amid continued spread of coronavirus including notable upticks in Iran and Italy. The virus has raised fear of a global economic slowdown.
- Valaris plc (NYSE: VAL) dipped 16% to close at $3.53.
- Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ: TLSA) shares declined 15.9% to close at $1.69 on Monday.
- Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) shares fell 15.1% to close at $11.15.
- Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) dipped 14.8% to close at $1.96. Stephens & Co. lowered the price target on the stock from $3 to $2.5.
- Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FULC) fell 14.7% to close at $16.40.
- Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE: PLG) dropped 14.2% to close at $2.36.
- U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) fell 13.6% to close at $5.10.
- Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: DORM) tumbled 13.5% to close at $66.34 after the company reported downbeat Q4 results and issued weak FY20 earnings outlook.
- Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASA) dropped 13.2% to close at $4.20.
- Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) slipped 13% to close at $2.48.
- Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ: EPZM) fell 13% to close at $21.64 after the company reported a loss for its fourth quarter.
- Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ: RYAAY) fell 12.8% to close at $79.06.
- Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVB) dropped 12.8% to close at $13.08.
- Carter's, Inc. (NYSE: CRI) fell 12.7% to close at $96.64 after the company reported downbeat Q4 earnings and issued weak FY20 earnings forecast. The company also announced a $500 million buyback program.
- Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDTX) fell 12.3% to close at $33.27.
- GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) fell 12.1% to close at $5.47.
- Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK) slipped 11.8% to close at $14.18 after Baird downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral and announced a $16 price target.
- Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH) dropped 11.6% to close at $10.86.
- CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO) slipped 11.3% to close at $12.06.
- Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) dropped 11.3% to close at $16.86.
- Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAT) tumbled 11.2% to close at $36.76.
- The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIK) dipped 11.2% to close at $4.64. Michaels is expected to release quarterly results on March 17.
- La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ: LJPC) dropped 11.1% to close at $7.22.
- Guess', Inc. (NYSE: GES) fell 11% to close at $18.99 amid continued spread of coronavirus including notable upticks in Iran and Italy.
- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) dropped 10.9% to close at $6.37. Cronos Group said it will postpone the release of its 2019 fourth quarter and full-year earnings results.
- Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ: STMP) fell 10.8% to close at $155.58.
- Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASPN) shares fell 10.8% to close at $8.75.
- At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME) dropped 10.5% to close at $6.40.
- Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) fell 9.8% to close at $9.92.
- Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSKE) dropped 9.2% to close at $3.86.
- Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) declined 9.1% to close at $5.46 amid the continued spread of the coronavirus in and outside of China. The coronavirus has weighed on economic outlook and impacted stocks across sectors, including discretionary goods.
- The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) dropped 9% to close at $12.35.
- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) shares fell 8.7% to close at $2.30.
- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) fell 6.6% to close at $5.20.
- Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLDX) shares slipped 6.5% to close at $2.87.
- Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ: SBBP) dropped 5.8% to close at $3.07.
- Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) shares fell 5.1% to close at $2.45.
