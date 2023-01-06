Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

During Friday's trading, 71 companies set new 52-week lows.

Points of Interest From Today's 52-Week Lows:

The largest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week low was Amazon.com AMZN .

The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Nabriva Therapeutics NBRV.

. NextPlay Technologies NXTP saw the most significant move of the companies, as shares traded down 1445.45% to reach its new 52-week low.

MasterBrand MBC shares actually gained 0.07%, rebounding after it reached its 52-week low.

Here is a list of stocks that set new 52-week lows on Friday:

Amazon.com AMZN shares fell to $81.44 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.2%.

Marvell Tech MRVL stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $33.75. Shares traded down 1.01%.

Baxter Intl BAX stock set a new 52-week low of $47.86 on Friday, moving down 6.44%.

CrowdStrike Holdings CRWD shares reached a new 52-week low of $92.26 on Friday morning, moving down 2.14%.

Datadog DDOG stock broke to a new 52-week low of $61.34 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 2.06%.

Rivian Automotive RIVN shares were down 2.02% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $15.84.

Zscaler ZS shares hit a yearly low of $100.96. The stock was down 1.95% on the session.

Lucid Gr LCID shares moved down 0.56% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.09, drifting down 0.56%.

Boston Properties BXP shares hit a yearly low of $64.05. The stock was up 0.5% on the session.

Coinbase Global COIN shares hit a yearly low of $31.55. The stock was down 5.31% on the session.

Signature Bank SBNY shares were down 1.39% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $106.81.

GameStop GME stock hit a new 52-week low of $15.52. The stock was down 3.88% on the session.

Elastic ESTC stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $46.18 and moving down 2.63%.

Qualys QLYS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $101.10 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.66%.

Enviva EVA shares moved down 1.58% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $45.24, drifting down 1.58%.

Douglas Emmett DEI stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $14.72. Shares traded up 0.34%.

iRhythm Technologies IRTC stock drifted down 1.04% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $86.51.

Asana ASAN shares made a new 52-week low of $11.32 on Friday. The stock was down 6.02% for the day.

Appian APPN stock hit a yearly low of $29.80. The stock was down 1.98% for the day.

Jamf Holding JAMF stock drifted down 1.12% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $17.16.

AMC Entertainment AMC shares set a new yearly low of $3.77 this morning. The stock was down 2.9% on the session.

Luminar Technologies LAZR shares were down 6.32% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.94.

Embecta EMBC shares set a new 52-week low of $23.38. The stock traded down 3.58%.

Hudson Pacific Properties HPP shares made a new 52-week low of $9.10 on Friday. The stock was up 0.76% for the day.

SES AI SES stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $2.97 and moving down 0.66%.

MasterBrand MBC shares set a new 52-week low of $7.17. The stock traded down 0.07%.

23andMe Holding ME shares made a new 52-week low of $2.02 on Friday. The stock was down 1.46% for the day.

Sweetgreen SG stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $7.82. Shares traded down 5.29%.

Fulgent Genetics FLGT stock set a new 52-week low of $28.53 on Friday, moving down 1.8%.

Amyris AMRS stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $1.25 and moving down 11.54%.

Domo DOMO shares were down 4.14% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $12.07.

Fate Therapeutics FATE stock drifted down 62.73% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.02.

Hyliion Holdings HYLN stock hit $2.06 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.67%.

CS Disco LAW stock hit a yearly low of $5.56. The stock was down 1.37% for the day.

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel CISO stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $2.06. Shares traded down 2.52%.

ATAI Life Sciences ATAI shares were down 37.53% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.45.

EVgo EVGO stock drifted down 3.3% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.64.

Quantum-Si QSI stock hit a yearly low of $1.64. The stock was down 5.46% for the day.

Lordstown Motors RIDE stock drifted down 4.14% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.96.

Charge Enterprises CRGE stock drifted down 3.91% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.10.

NextPlay Technologies NXTP stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.62 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1445.45%.

Bed Bath & Beyond BBBY shares moved down 17.7% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.27, drifting down 17.7%.

Celularity CELU stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $0.89. Shares traded down 2.68%.

Aemetis AMTX shares set a new yearly low of $3.62 this morning. The stock was down 1.6% on the session.

Local Bounti LOCL shares made a new 52-week low of $1.16 on Friday. The stock was down 6.25% for the day.

Yellow YELL stock set a new 52-week low of $2.34 on Friday, moving up 1.0%.

D-Wave Quantum QBTS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.09 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 2.96%.

Graphite Bio GRPH stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $1.59 and moving down 42.16%.

Ondas Holdings ONDS shares moved down 2.78% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.38, drifting down 2.78%.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group HYFM shares made a new 52-week low of $1.31 on Friday. The stock was down 2.96% for the day.

Atlis Motor Vehicles AMV shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.85 on Friday morning, moving down 12.31%.

Visionary Education Tech VEDU stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.36. The stock was up 20.05% on the session.

Elevation Oncology ELEV stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $0.77. Shares traded down 19.05%.

Biora Therapeutics BIOR shares hit a yearly low of $2.01. The stock was up 4.41% on the session.

Reliance Global Group RELI stock set a new 52-week low of $0.51 on Friday, moving down 6.22%.

Exela Technologies XELA shares set a new yearly low of $0.07 this morning. The stock was down 10.33% on the session.

SILO Pharma SILO stock drifted up 0.97% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.35.

Netcapital NCPL shares moved down 0.83% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.13, drifting down 0.83%.

Esports Entertainment GMBL stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $0.07. Shares traded down 4.84%.

Novo Integrated Sciences NVOS shares hit a yearly low of $0.14. The stock was down 2.52% on the session.

