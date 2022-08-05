Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

On Friday, 72 companies set new 52-week lows.
Intriguing Points From Today's 52-Week Lows:
- Intel INTC is the largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low this morning.
- The smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low was Helius Medical Tech HSDT.
- Helius Medical Tech HSDT shares traded down 53.63% to reach its 52-week low, making it the biggest loser.
- SelectQuote SLQT was the most promising stock of the group, with shares actually trading up 0.0% to bounce back after reaching its new 52-week low.
These stocks set new 52-week lows on Friday:
- Intel INTC shares moved down 0.8% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $35.18, drifting down 0.8%.
- Fortinet FTNT stock hit $51.56 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.75%.
- Baxter Intl BAX shares set a new 52-week low of $57.49. The stock traded up 0.29%.
- Rogers Communications RCI stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $43.15. Shares traded down 1.65%.
- Ball BALL shares hit a yearly low of $55.48. The stock was down 2.63% on the session.
- Elanco Animal Health ELAN shares set a new yearly low of $18.64 this morning. The stock was up 1.31% on the session.
- Vornado Realty VNO shares were down 3.41% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $27.36.
- Playtika Holding PLTK shares moved down 1.78% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.35, drifting down 1.78%.
- Omnicell OMCL stock drifted down 3.58% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $103.62.
- Grupo Televisa TV stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.36. The stock was down 0.4% on the session.
- Enstar Gr ESGR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $188.34 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 1.76%.
- Leslies LESL stock hit $13.65 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.73%.
- United Breweries Co CCU stock broke to a new 52-week low of $10.73 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.28%.
- Hudson Pacific Properties HPP shares fell to $13.85 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.72%.
- Mercury General MCY shares set a new yearly low of $31.29 this morning. The stock was down 1.54% on the session.
- OPKO Health OPK stock drifted down 3.75% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.15.
- Medifast MED stock hit a yearly low of $138.37. The stock was down 4.54% for the day.
- Brandywine Realty Trust BDN stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $8.41. Shares traded down 1.0%.
- Integral Ad Science IAS stock hit a yearly low of $8.52. The stock was down 7.21% for the day.
- Momentive Global MNTV stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $6.58. Shares traded down 13.4%.
- TDCX TDCX stock hit a yearly low of $7.13. The stock was down 0.81% for the day.
- Sturm Ruger & Co RGR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $58.33 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 2.48%.
- BrightView Holdings BV stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.67. The stock was down 4.21% on the session.
- Healthcare Services Group HCSG shares hit a yearly low of $13.66. The stock was down 1.29% on the session.
- Eventbrite EB shares fell to $7.92 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.96%.
- Matthews International MATW shares reached a new 52-week low of $25.22 on Friday morning, moving down 1.76%.
- Hyzon Motors HYZN shares hit a yearly low of $2.47. The stock was down 36.97% on the session.
- Holley HLLY shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.78 on Friday morning, moving down 2.24%.
- Health Catalyst HCAT shares set a new yearly low of $10.95 this morning. The stock was down 32.4% on the session.
- Great Lakes Dredge & Dock GLDD shares were down 1.24% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.39.
- Industrial Logistics ILPT stock hit $9.28 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.48%.
- MBIA MBI shares set a new yearly low of $10.32 this morning. The stock was up 3.85% on the session.
- 8x8 EGHT shares fell to $4.22 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 4.24%.
- Orthofix Medical OFIX shares were down 6.88% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $22.79.
- Offerpad Solutions OPAD shares fell to $1.70 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.87%.
- Celularity CELU stock achieved a new 52-week low on Friday morning, hitting $2.72 and moving up 1.96%.
- Tutor Perini TPC shares fell to $7.24 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 15.49%.
- Franklin Street Props FSP stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $3.29. Shares traded down 2.78%.
- SelectQuote SLQT shares fell to $1.65 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of 0.0% (flat).
- Benefitfocus BNFT stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $7.16. Shares traded up 1.22%.
- Fathom Digital Mfg FATH stock hit $3.26 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.42%.
- Perpetua Resources PPTA shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.58 on Friday morning, moving down 0.76%.
- Leafly Holdings LFLY shares set a new 52-week low of $3.18. The stock traded down 4.12%.
- Compugen CGEN stock hit $1.40 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 8.39%.
- Audacy AUD shares hit a yearly low of $0.56. The stock was down 12.33% on the session.
- Imperial Ptrl IMPP shares set a new yearly low of $0.38 this morning. The stock was down 0.98% on the session.
- Orion Energy Sys OESX shares hit a yearly low of $1.69. The stock was down 3.27% on the session.
- Vapotherm VAPO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.66 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 3.43%.
- Oriental Culture Holding OCG stock drifted down 2.44% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.91.
- Autoscope Technologies AATC stock drifted down 1.0% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.84.
- Greenlane Hldgs GNLN stock drifted down 14.32% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.14.
- American Virtual Cloud AVCT stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.16. The stock was down 2.44% on the session.
- Ensysce Biosciences ENSC shares hit a yearly low of $0.39. The stock was down 10.99% on the session.
- Helius Medical Tech HSDT shares fell to $0.45 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 53.63%.
