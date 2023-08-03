Cannabis Stock Movers For August 3, 2023

GAINERS:
- Choom Holdings CHOOF shares closed up 24900.00% at $0.00025
- Chalice Brands CHALF shares closed up 9900.00% at $0.0001
- Hemp HEMP shares closed up 100.00% at $0.0002
- 1606 CBDW shares closed up 34.09% at $0.03
- GrowLife PHOT shares closed up 29.03% at $0.00
- Gaby GABLF shares closed up 21.43% at $0.00
- CBD Of Denver CBDD shares closed up 14.29% at $0.0004
- Unrivaled Brands UNRV shares closed up 14.29% at $0.02
- Nextleaf Solutions OILFF shares closed up 13.75% at $0.05
- Item 9 Labs INLB shares closed up 12.82% at $0.02
- 1933 Industries TGIFF shares closed up 12.50% at $0.01
- Entourage Health ETRGF shares closed up 11.23% at $0.02
- Kaya Holdings KAYS shares closed up 10.56% at $0.06
- Goodness Growth Holdings GDNSF shares closed up 7.89% at $0.14
- Body and Mind BMMJ shares closed up 7.14% at $0.07
- Leef Brands LEEEF shares closed up 6.92% at $0.02
- BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed up 6.44% at $0.14
- Trees CANN shares closed up 6.11% at $0.07
- Tetra Bio Pharma TBPMF shares closed up 5.88% at $0.00
- iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed up 5.81% at $0.02
- Columbia Care CCHWF shares closed up 5.69% at $0.44
- GreenGro Technologies GRNH shares closed up 5.26% at $0.00
- Canopy Gwth CGC shares closed up 4.79% at $0.46
- Khiron Life Sciences KHRNF shares closed up 4.23% at $0.01
- StateHouse Hldgs STHZF shares closed up 4.09% at $0.03
- SLANG Worldwide SLGWF shares closed up 3.86% at $0.03
- POSaBIT Systems POSAF shares closed up 3.85% at $0.54
- Acreage Holdings ACRHF shares closed up 3.55% at $0.17
LOSERS:
- MJ Holdings MJNE shares closed down 19.40% at $0.01
- SOL Glb Inv SOLCF shares closed down 12.91% at $0.08
- Delivra Health Brands DHBUF shares closed down 11.76% at $0.01
- Rocky Mountain High RMHB shares closed down 10.53% at $0.01
- Vext Science VEXTF shares closed down 9.71% at $0.17
- CNBX Pharmaceuticals CNBX shares closed down 9.53% at $0.01
- 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed down 8.59% at $0.12
- Radient Technologies RDDTF shares closed down 8.33% at $0.00
- Avenir Wellness Solns CURR shares closed down 8.00% at $0.12
- CBD Unlimited EDXC shares closed down 6.41% at $0.04
- Urban-gro UGRO shares closed down 6.25% at $1.20
- Incannex Healthcare IXHL shares closed down 6.13% at $1.74
- Allied ALID shares closed down 6.00% at $0.23
- CLS Holdings USA CLSH shares closed down 5.95% at $0.08
- Panacea Life Sciences PLSH shares closed down 5.88% at $0.38
- Livewire Ergogenics LVVV shares closed down 5.10% at $0.00
- Stem Holdings STMH shares closed down 4.74% at $0.01
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ZYNE shares closed down 4.56% at $0.35
- MariMed MRMD shares closed down 4.36% at $0.37
- Rubicon Organics ROMJF shares closed down 4.29% at $0.34
- Flora Growth FLGC shares closed down 4.20% at $2.28
- Greenlane Hldgs GNLN shares closed down 4.06% at $0.91
- MediPharm Labs MEDIF shares closed down 3.97% at $0.06
- 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed down 3.85% at $3.12
- SciSparc SPRC shares closed down 3.85% at $0.43
- Enveric Biosciences ENVB shares closed down 3.82% at $2.52
- Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed down 3.78% at $0.31
- WM Tech MAPS shares closed down 3.51% at $1.10
- Leafbuyer Techs LBUY shares closed down 3.43% at $0.07
- Decibel Cannabis Co DBCCF shares closed down 3.37% at $0.10
