Range
0.63 - 0.72
Vol / Avg.
330.5K/519.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.56 - 1.89
Mkt Cap
426.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.63
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
592.8M
Outstanding
4Front Ventures Corp is a Canadian-based company. It is engaged in the cultivation, processing, extracting, manufacturing, and distribution of cannabis products. It operates in two segments: THC Cannabis and CBD Wellness. The THC Cannabis segment engages in the production and cultivation of THC cannabis, manufacturing and distribution of cannabis products to own dispensaries and third-party retail customers. CBD Wellness segment encompasses the production and sale of CBD products to third-party customers.

4Front Ventures Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy 4Front Ventures (FFNTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of 4Front Ventures (OTCQX: FFNTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are 4Front Ventures's (FFNTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for 4Front Ventures.

Q

What is the target price for 4Front Ventures (FFNTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for 4Front Ventures

Q

Current Stock Price for 4Front Ventures (FFNTF)?

A

The stock price for 4Front Ventures (OTCQX: FFNTF) is $0.72 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does 4Front Ventures (FFNTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for 4Front Ventures.

Q

When is 4Front Ventures (OTCQX:FFNTF) reporting earnings?

A

4Front Ventures does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is 4Front Ventures (FFNTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for 4Front Ventures.

Q

What sector and industry does 4Front Ventures (FFNTF) operate in?

A

4Front Ventures is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.