Earnings Scheduled For March 28, 2024

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Universal Stainless USAP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $78.65 million.
• Shimmick SHIM is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $158.50 million.
• MSC Industrial Direct Co MSM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $946.55 million.
• Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $33.03 billion.
• Data Storage DTST is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Affimed AFMD is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.68 per share on revenue of $1.71 million.
• Atour Lifestyle Holdings ATAT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $168.26 million.
• CNFinance Hldgs CNF is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $65.41 million.
• BRP DOOO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.92 per share on revenue of $2.05 billion.
• OptimizeRx OPRX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $26.47 million.
• Azul AZUL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $985.30 million.
• Imunon IMNN is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Iterum Therapeutics ITRM is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• DarioHealth DRIO is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.54 per share on revenue of $3.57 million.
• Cheche Group CCG is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Telesat TSAT is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Jiayin Gr JFIN is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• IM Cannabis IMCC is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $10.45 million.
• Smart Share Glb EM is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• 36KR Holdings KRKR is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• 22nd Century Group XXII is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.55 per share on revenue of $17.10 million.
• China Automotive Systems CAAS is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• REX American Resources REX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $190.26 million.
• D-Wave Quantum QBTS is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $4.73 million.
• Hut 8 HUT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $23.66 million.
• American Oncology Network AONC is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Gold Royalty GROY is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $1.90 million.
• Better Home & Finance BETR is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• BOS Better Online Solns BOSC is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• INmune Bio INMB is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.44 per share on revenue of $40 thousand.
• Dolphin Entertainment DLPN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $11.10 million.
• Ascent Industries ACNT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $63.50 million.
• Kodiak Sciences KOD is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Pineapple Energy PEGY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $20.40 million.
• Oxford Industries OXM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.95 per share on revenue of $408.18 million.
• Naas Technology NAAS is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Danimer Scientific DNMR is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.38 per share on revenue of $11.33 million.
• Dare Bioscience DARE is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $1.79 million.
• Intellinetics INLX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $4.10 million.
• Shapeways Holdings SHPW is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.95 per share on revenue of $9.25 million.
• NRX Pharmaceuticals NRXP is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• CVD Equipment CVV is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Nuvve Holding NVVE is expected to report quarterly loss at $5.60 per share on revenue of $3.00 million.
• NexGel NXGL is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $1.38 million.
• ENDRA Life Sciences NDRA is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Zevra Therapeutics ZVRA is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $11.74 million.
• American Res AREC is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $2.20 million.
• Vicinity Motor VEV is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $12.62 million.
• Helius Medical Tech HSDT is likely to report quarterly loss at $3.77 per share on revenue of $250 thousand.
• Surf Air Mobility SRFM is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $25.69 million.
• Emeren Group SOL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $44.98 million.
• P3 Health Partners PIII is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $302.97 million.
• Energous WATT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.85 per share on revenue of $200 thousand.
• Dyadic International DYAI is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $800 thousand.
• Semtech SMTC is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $196.46 million.
• Torrid Holdings CURV is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $274.83 million.
• Pulse Biosciences PLSE is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Arcadia Biosciences RKDA is projected to report quarterly loss at $2.58 per share on revenue of $1.75 million.
• Achieve Life Sciences ACHV is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Sharecare SHCR is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $114.99 million.
• Expion360 XPON is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $980 thousand.
• Cepton CPTN is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.74 per share on revenue of $2.46 million.
• Vuzix VUZI is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $2.14 million.
• Aspira Womens Health AWH is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.45 per share on revenue of $2.54 million.
• Forian FORA is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $5.56 million.
• Accelerate Diagnostics AXDX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.62 per share on revenue of $3.45 million.
• Wrap Technologies WRAP is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Planet Labs PL is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $58.19 million.
• Leafly Holdings LFLY is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.45 per share on revenue of $9.49 million.
