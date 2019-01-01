ñol

Naas Technology
(NASDAQ:NAAS)
7.675
-0.845[-9.92%]
Last update: 10:16AM
15 minutes delayed

Naas Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS), Quotes and News Summary

Naas Technology (NASDAQ: NAAS)

Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Diversified Consumer Services

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-09-13
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-08-13
REV

Naas Technology Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Naas Technology (NAAS) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Naas Technology (NASDAQ: NAAS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Naas Technology's (NAAS) competitors?
Q
What is the target price for Naas Technology (NAAS) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Naas Technology

Q
Current Stock Price for Naas Technology (NAAS)?
A

The stock price for Naas Technology (NASDAQ: NAAS) is $7.675 last updated Today at June 15, 2022, 2:16 PM UTC.

Q
Does Naas Technology (NAAS) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Naas Technology.

Q
When is Naas Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS) reporting earnings?
A

Naas Technology’s Q1 earnings are confirmed for Tuesday, September 13, 2022.

Q
Is Naas Technology (NAAS) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Naas Technology.

Q
What sector and industry does Naas Technology (NAAS) operate in?
A

Naas Technology is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Diversified Consumer Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.