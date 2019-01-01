Naas Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS), Quotes and News Summary

Naas Technology (NASDAQ: NAAS)
|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-09-13
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-08-13
|REV
You can purchase shares of Naas Technology (NASDAQ: NAAS) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Naas Technology’s space includes: Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA), Hailiang Education Gr (NASDAQ:HLG), Graham Hldgs (NYSE:GHC), Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) and Stride (NYSE:LRN).
There is no analysis for Naas Technology
The stock price for Naas Technology (NASDAQ: NAAS) is $7.675 last updated Today at June 15, 2022, 2:16 PM UTC.
There are no upcoming dividends for Naas Technology.
Naas Technology’s Q1 earnings are confirmed for Tuesday, September 13, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Naas Technology.
Naas Technology is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Diversified Consumer Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.