|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-15
|REV
|Q3 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.090
|0.039
|-0.0510
|REV
|72.910M
|23.310M
|-49.600M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of CNFinance Holdings (NYSE: CNF) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in CNFinance Holdings’s space includes: Blue Foundry (NASDAQ:BLFY), FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW), Bogota Finl (NASDAQ:BSBK), Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) and Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK).
There is no analysis for CNFinance Holdings
The stock price for CNFinance Holdings (NYSE: CNF) is $3.7696 last updated Today at 2:49:02 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for CNFinance Holdings.
CNFinance Holdings’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 15, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for CNFinance Holdings.
CNFinance Holdings is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.