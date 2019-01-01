QQQ
Range
3.77 - 3.77
Vol / Avg.
0.1K/185.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.95 - 6.34
Mkt Cap
258.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
3.77
P/E
0.54
EPS
5.6
Shares
68.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Thrifts & Mortgage Finance
CNFinance Holdings Ltd is an equity loan service provider. It focuses on the development of small and micro-enterprises. The company generates its revenue in the form of interest and financing service fee on loans and interest on deposits with banks. Its primary target borrower segment is MSE owners who own real properties in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities in China. Geographically, it has an operation in PRC.

Earnings

Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-15
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.0900.039 -0.0510
REV72.910M23.310M-49.600M

Analyst Ratings

CNFinance Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CNFinance Holdings (CNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CNFinance Holdings (NYSE: CNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CNFinance Holdings's (CNF) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for CNFinance Holdings (CNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CNFinance Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for CNFinance Holdings (CNF)?

A

The stock price for CNFinance Holdings (NYSE: CNF) is $3.7696 last updated Today at 2:49:02 PM.

Q

Does CNFinance Holdings (CNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CNFinance Holdings.

Q

When is CNFinance Holdings (NYSE:CNF) reporting earnings?

A

CNFinance Holdings’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 15, 2022.

Q

Is CNFinance Holdings (CNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CNFinance Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does CNFinance Holdings (CNF) operate in?

A

CNFinance Holdings is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.