The Week Ahead In Biotech (April 26-May 2): Cancer Conference, Earnings News Flow In The Spotlight
The week ended April 24 turned out to be an up-and-down one for biotech stocks, as the sector swayed along with the broader market. Two FDA approvals came through this week, with Immunomedics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: IMMU) breast cancer drug snagging an FDA nod and Sanofi SA's (NASDAQ: SNY) meningococcal vaccine greenlighted by the regulatory agency.
First-quarter earnings were healthy, although the same cannot be said of the forward outlook given the uncertainty associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) came under pressure on a delay in the regulatory filing for its Alzheimer's drug.
The following are key catalysts that could sway biotech stocks in the unfolding week:
Conferences
- American Association for Cancer Research, or AACR, 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting: April 27-28
PDUFA Dates
- The FDA is set to rule on Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: NBIX) NDA for Opicapone, a once-daily, oral, selective catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor that is being evaluated as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson's disease experiencing OFF episodes. (Sunday)
- The FDA will also decide on United Therapeutics Corporation's (NASDAQ: UTHR) NDA for Trevyent. Trevyent is a drug-device combination product that combines two-day, single use, disposable PatchPump technology with treprostinil, for the subcutaneous treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. (Monday)
- Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) awaits the FDA decision on its sNDA for Braftovi in combination with Bristol-Myers Squibb Co's (NYSE: BMY) Erbitux. The Braftovi-Erbitux combo is being evaluated as a treatment option for patients with advanced BRAFV600E-mutant metastatic colorectal cancer, following one or two lines of therapy. (April schedule)
- Amgen, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: AMGN) sNDA for Otezla to expand the prescribing information to include data from the Phase 3 scalp psoriasis study is under review by the FDA. The PDUFA action date is in April.
Clinical Readouts
AACR Virtual Conference Presentations
Monday
- Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI): Data from Cohort 1 of a Phase 2 study that evaluated poziotinib in non-small cell lung cancer with exon 20 insertion mutation in EGFR or HER2
- Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SNDX): updated Phase 1 data for SNDX-5613 in relapsed/refractory acute leukemia.
- Verastem Inc (NASDAQ: VSTM): Phase 1 data for VS-6766, its RAF/MEK inhibitor, in combination with defactinib, its FAK inhibitor, in patients with KRAS mutant advanced solid tumors.
- Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN): Phase 1 data for COM701 and Bristol-Myers Squibb's Opdivo in solid tumors.
- IMMUTEP LTD/S ADR (NASDAQ: IMMP): Initial Phase 1 results for eftilagimod alpha and Merck & Co., Inc.'s (NYSE: MRK) Keytruda in non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancer.
- Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: IDRA): updated Phase 2 data for tilsotolimod along with Opdivo and Yervoy in squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.
- Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA): Phase 1/2 data for mRNA-2416 and durvalumab in advanced malignancies.
- GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE: GSK): Phase 1 data for GSK3174998 in solid tumors.
- Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: STRO): updated Phase 1 data for STRO-002 in ovarian and endometrial cancer.
Tuesday
- Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: IOVA): Phase 1 data for tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes in non-small cell lung cancer.
The Other Readouts
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) and Sanofi: initial Phase 2/3 Kevzara data (April).
- Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD): Phase 3 data for remdesivir in COVID-19 severe patients (late-April).
- Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: OVID): Phase 2 top-line data for OV101 in Fragile X syndrome (Early Q2).
- Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ: ITRM): Phase 3 data for Sulopenem in uncomplicated and complicated urinary tract infections (Early Q2).
- Atossa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ATOS) will meet with the FDA Thursday to discuss the clinical development of oral Endoxifen to reduce mammographic breast density.
Earnings
Monday
- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) (before the market open)
Tuesday
- Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) (before the market open)
- Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) (before the market open)
- NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) (before the market open)
- Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ: MASI) (after the close)
- Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MEDP) (after the close)
- DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) (after the close)
Wednesday
- Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ: ALKS) (before the market open)
- Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) (before the market open)
- United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) (before the market open)
- Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: ALIM) (after the close)
- AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRC) (after the close)
- BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) (after the close)
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) (after the close)
- SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRDX) (after the close)
- Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX) (after the close)
Thursday
- Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AGIO) (before the market open)
- ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABMD) (before the market open)
- BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ: TECH) (before the market open)
- Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ: SYNH) (before the market open)
- PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: PRAH) (before the market open)
- Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LNTH) (before the market open)
- Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ: IRMD) (before the market open)
- Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CNCE) (before the market open)
- Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) (after the close)
- Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE: EBS) (after the close)
- Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ: INSM) (after the close)
- Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) (after the close)
- Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGEN) (after the close)
- Natus Medical Inc (NASDAQ: NTUS) (after the close)
- Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) (after the close)
- PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTCT) (after the close)
- LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ: LMAT) (after the close)
- ResMed Inc. (NYSE: RMD) (after the close)
- Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VKTX) (after the close)
- Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ: SILK) (after the close)
- Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CRVS) (after the close)
- CareDx Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA) (after the close)
- Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ: TNDM) (after the close)
Friday
- AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) (before the market open)
- GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ: GLYC) (before the market open)
- ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) (before the market open)
IPO Quiet Period Expiry
- Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ZNTL)
