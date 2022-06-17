Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For June 17, 2022

Upgrades

TD Securities upgraded the previous rating for AT&T Inc T from Hold to Buy. In the first quarter, AT&T showed an EPS of $0.77, compared to $0.86 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.35 and a 52-week-low of $18.67. At the end of the last trading period, AT&T closed at $18.96.

B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating for The AZEK Co Inc AZEK from Neutral to Buy. AZEK Co earned $0.33 in the second quarter, compared to $0.25 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $46.56 and a 52-week-low of $15.52. At the end of the last trading period, AZEK Co closed at $15.79.

Baird upgraded the previous rating for M&T Bank Corp MTB from Neutral to Outperform. For the first quarter, M&T Bank had an EPS of $2.73, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.41. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $186.95 and a 52-week-low of $128.46. M&T Bank closed at $160.64 at the end of the last trading period.

For Fifth Third Bancorp FITB, Baird upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Outperform. In the first quarter, Fifth Third Bancorp showed an EPS of $0.68, compared to $0.93 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Fifth Third Bancorp shows a 52-week-high of $50.64 and a 52-week-low of $33.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $33.25.

According to Baird, the prior rating for Capital One Financial Corp COF was changed from Neutral to Outperform. In the first quarter, Capital One Financial showed an EPS of $5.62, compared to $7.03 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $177.95 and a 52-week-low of $98.54. Capital One Financial closed at $102.11 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Baird, the prior rating for American Express Co AXP was changed from Neutral to Outperform. In the first quarter, American Express showed an EPS of $2.73, compared to $2.74 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $199.55 and a 52-week-low of $136.49. At the end of the last trading period, American Express closed at $137.50.

Goldman Sachs upgraded the previous rating for Utz Brands Inc UTZ from Neutral to Buy. Utz Brands earned $0.11 in the first quarter, compared to $0.13 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $23.92 and a 52-week-low of $12.06. Utz Brands closed at $12.34 at the end of the last trading period.

For NextEra Energy Partners LP NEP, RBC Capital upgraded the previous rating of Sector Perform to Outperform. For the first quarter, NextEra Energy Partners had an EPS of $1.72, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.66. The stock has a 52-week-high of $88.80 and a 52-week-low of $61.31. At the end of the last trading period, NextEra Energy Partners closed at $67.20.

According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd ZIM was changed from Underweight to Neutral. In the first quarter, ZIM Integrated Shipping showed an EPS of $14.19, compared to $5.13 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $91.23 and a 52-week-low of $33.71. At the end of the last trading period, ZIM Integrated Shipping closed at $48.80.

Downgrades

According to Wells Fargo, the prior rating for Toll Brothers Inc TOL was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the second quarter, Toll Brothers showed an EPS of $1.85, compared to $1.01 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $75.61 and a 52-week-low of $40.88. Toll Brothers closed at $41.58 at the end of the last trading period.

For Olin Corp OLN, Citigroup downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. For the first quarter, Olin had an EPS of $2.48, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.54. The stock has a 52-week-high of $67.25 and a 52-week-low of $39.90. At the end of the last trading period, Olin closed at $49.29.

B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for Dream Finders Homes Inc DFH from Neutral to Underperform. For the first quarter, Dream Finders Homes had an EPS of $0.42, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.18. The current stock performance of Dream Finders Homes shows a 52-week-high of $25.42 and a 52-week-low of $11.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $11.82.

For Owens-Corning Inc OC, B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Underperform. Owens-Corning earned $2.84 in the first quarter, compared to $1.73 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $101.12 and a 52-week-low of $75.58. At the end of the last trading period, Owens-Corning closed at $76.19.

According to Truist Securities, the prior rating for Roblox Corp RBLX was changed from Buy to Hold. Roblox earned $0.27 in the first quarter, compared to $0.46 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $141.60 and a 52-week-low of $21.65. At the end of the last trading period, Roblox closed at $24.69.

Citigroup downgraded the previous rating for Dow Inc DOW from Buy to Neutral. For the first quarter, Dow had an EPS of $2.34, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.36. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $71.86 and a 52-week-low of $52.07. Dow closed at $55.42 at the end of the last trading period.

Citigroup downgraded the previous rating for Westlake Corp WLK from Buy to Neutral. For the first quarter, Westlake had an EPS of $5.83, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.87. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $141.19 and a 52-week-low of $78.06. Westlake closed at $100.91 at the end of the last trading period.

Citigroup downgraded the previous rating for CF Industries Holdings Inc CF from Buy to Neutral. CF Industries Holdings earned $4.21 in the first quarter, compared to $0.70 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $113.48 and a 52-week-low of $43.19. CF Industries Holdings closed at $90.61 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Raymond James, the prior rating for PROG Holdings Inc PRG was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. In the first quarter, PROG Holdings showed an EPS of $0.57, compared to $1.22 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $52.06 and a 52-week-low of $16.22. PROG Holdings closed at $16.57 at the end of the last trading period.

According to B. Riley Securities, the prior rating for Urban Outfitters Inc URBN was changed from Buy to Neutral. Urban Outfitters earned $0.33 in the first quarter, compared to $0.54 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $42.10 and a 52-week-low of $17.81. At the end of the last trading period, Urban Outfitters closed at $20.34.

Wells Fargo downgraded the previous rating for M.D.C. Holdings Inc MDC from Equal-Weight to Underweight. M.D.C. Holdings earned $2.02 in the first quarter, compared to $1.51 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $56.53 and a 52-week-low of $29.03. M.D.C. Holdings closed at $29.64 at the end of the last trading period.

For Meritage Homes Corp MTH, Wells Fargo downgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Underweight. Meritage Homes earned $5.79 in the first quarter, compared to $3.44 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $125.01 and a 52-week-low of $66.08. Meritage Homes closed at $66.82 at the end of the last trading period.

B. Riley Securities downgraded the previous rating for American Eagle Outfitters Inc AEO from Buy to Neutral. In the first quarter, American Eagle Outfitters showed an EPS of $0.16, compared to $0.48 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $38.99 and a 52-week-low of $11.43. At the end of the last trading period, American Eagle Outfitters closed at $11.86.

Initiations

Loop Capital initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare Co Inc ACHC with a Hold rating. In the first quarter, Acadia Healthcare Co showed an EPS of $0.67, compared to $0.47 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Acadia Healthcare Co shows a 52-week-high of $76.69 and a 52-week-low of $50.07. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $66.15.

Loop Capital initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare Inc HCA with a Buy rating. The price target for HCA Healthcare is set to $240.00. For the first quarter, HCA Healthcare had an EPS of $4.12, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $4.14. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $279.02 and a 52-week-low of $169.12. HCA Healthcare closed at $171.56 at the end of the last trading period.

Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Starry Group Holdings Inc STRY with an Outperform rating. The price target for Starry Group Holdings is set to $9.00. The current stock performance of Starry Group Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $10.90 and a 52-week-low of $4.03. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $4.11.

Maxim Group initiated coverage on Femasys Inc FEMY with a Buy rating. The price target for Femasys is set to $5.00. Femasys earned $0.24 in the first quarter, compared to $1.84 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $13.75 and a 52-week-low of $1.26. At the end of the last trading period, Femasys closed at $1.30.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cvent Holding Corp CVT with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Cvent Holding is set to $5.50. Cvent Holding earned $0.07 in the first quarter, compared to $0.04 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.96 and a 52-week-low of $3.30. At the end of the last trading period, Cvent Holding closed at $4.79.

Raymond James initiated coverage on CTO Realty Growth Inc CTO with an Outperform rating. The price target for CTO Realty Growth is set to $69.00. In the first quarter, CTO Realty Growth showed an EPS of $1.48, compared to $0.97 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $67.38 and a 52-week-low of $51.98. CTO Realty Growth closed at $57.69 at the end of the last trading period.

B. Riley Securities initiated coverage on ChargePoint Holdings Inc CHPT with a Buy rating. The price target for ChargePoint Hldgs is set to $20.00. For the first quarter, ChargePoint Hldgs had an EPS of $0.21, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.17. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $36.86 and a 52-week-low of $8.50. ChargePoint Hldgs closed at $12.55 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Outperform rating, BMO Capital initiated coverage on Legend Biotech Corp LEGN. The price target seems to have been set at $77.00 for Legend Biotech. For the first quarter, Legend Biotech had an EPS of $0.24, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.30. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $58.00 and a 52-week-low of $30.75. Legend Biotech closed at $42.96 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Overweight rating, Barclays initiated coverage on Archaea Energy Inc LFG. The price target seems to have been set at $26.00 for Archaea Energy. The current stock performance of Archaea Energy shows a 52-week-high of $23.75 and a 52-week-low of $14.30. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $18.56.

With a Buy rating, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Grab Holdings Inc GRAB. The price target seems to have been set at $3.20 for Grab Hldgs. The current stock performance of Grab Hldgs shows a 52-week-high of $13.29 and a 52-week-low of $2.26. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $2.35.

With a Buy rating, B. Riley Securities initiated coverage on Tritium DCFC Ltd DCFC. The price target seems to have been set at $12.00 for Tritium DCFC. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.75 and a 52-week-low of $5.72. At the end of the last trading period, Tritium DCFC closed at $5.77.

B. Riley Securities initiated coverage on Beam Global BEEM with a Buy rating. The price target for Beam Glb is set to $23.00. In the first quarter, Beam Glb showed an EPS of $0.24, compared to $0.14 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $41.05 and a 52-week-low of $10.19. Beam Glb closed at $13.60 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Neutral rating, B. Riley Securities initiated coverage on Blink Charging Co BLNK. The price target seems to have been set at $15.00 for Blink Charging. Blink Charging earned $0.36 in the first quarter, compared to $0.18 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $49.00 and a 52-week-low of $13.60. Blink Charging closed at $14.46 at the end of the last trading period.

BMO Capital initiated coverage on Verve Therapeutics Inc VERV with an Outperform rating. The price target for Verve Therapeutics is set to $48.00. In the first quarter, Verve Therapeutics showed an EPS of $0.62, compared to $4.99 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $78.00 and a 52-week-low of $10.70. Verve Therapeutics closed at $11.14 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Outperform rating, BMO Capital initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics AG CRSP. The price target seems to have been set at $98.00 for CRISPR Therapeutics. CRISPR Therapeutics earned $2.32 in the first quarter, compared to $1.51 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of CRISPR Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $169.76 and a 52-week-low of $42.51. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $64.64.

BMO Capital initiated coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC CNTA with an Outperform rating. The price target for Centessa Pharmaceuticals is set to $19.00. In the first quarter, Centessa Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of $0.60, compared to $4.97 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $26.90 and a 52-week-low of $2.88. At the end of the last trading period, Centessa Pharmaceuticals closed at $4.14.

BMO Capital initiated coverage on Precision BioSciences Inc DTIL with an Outperform rating. The price target for Precision BioSciences is set to $7.00. Precision BioSciences earned $0.46 in the first quarter, compared to $0.33 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $14.38 and a 52-week-low of $1.11. Precision BioSciences closed at $1.15 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Outperform rating, BMO Capital initiated coverage on Graphite Bio Inc GRPH. The price target seems to have been set at $12.00 for Graphite Bio. In the first quarter, Graphite Bio showed an EPS of $0.48, compared to $5.75 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $34.00 and a 52-week-low of $2.07. Graphite Bio closed at $2.14 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Market Perform rating, BMO Capital initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics Inc BEAM. The price target seems to have been set at $41.00 for Beam Therapeutics. Beam Therapeutics earned $1.01 in the first quarter, compared to $3.35 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $138.52 and a 52-week-low of $27.77. Beam Therapeutics closed at $32.23 at the end of the last trading period.

BMO Capital initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics Inc NTLA with a Market Perform rating. The price target for Intellia Therapeutics is set to $54.00. For the first quarter, Intellia Therapeutics had an EPS of $1.96, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.69. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $202.73 and a 52-week-low of $37.08. Intellia Therapeutics closed at $41.44 at the end of the last trading period.

Benchmark initiated coverage on Hub Group Inc HUBG with a Buy rating. The price target for Hub Group is set to $90.00. Hub Group earned $2.58 in the first quarter, compared to $0.51 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $87.20 and a 52-week-low of $60.81. At the end of the last trading period, Hub Group closed at $69.86.

With a Buy rating, Benchmark initiated coverage on CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II PRPB. The price target seems to have been set at $12.00 for CC Neuberger Principal. The current stock performance of CC Neuberger Principal shows a 52-week-high of $9.99 and a 52-week-low of $9.75. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $9.95.

Loop Capital initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group Inc UNH with a Buy rating. The price target for UnitedHealth Group is set to $575.00. UnitedHealth Group earned $5.49 in the first quarter, compared to $5.31 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $553.29 and a 52-week-low of $383.12. At the end of the last trading period, UnitedHealth Group closed at $456.09.

With a Buy rating, Loop Capital initiated coverage on CVS Health Corp CVS. The price target seems to have been set at $120.00 for CVS Health. For the first quarter, CVS Health had an EPS of $2.22, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.04. The stock has a 52-week-high of $111.25 and a 52-week-low of $79.33. At the end of the last trading period, CVS Health closed at $89.85.

With a Buy rating, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare Corp THC. The price target seems to have been set at $80.00 for Tenet Healthcare. For the first quarter, Tenet Healthcare had an EPS of $1.93, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.30. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $92.65 and a 52-week-low of $50.37. Tenet Healthcare closed at $52.31 at the end of the last trading period.

Loop Capital initiated coverage on Universal Health Services Inc UHS with a Hold rating. The price target for Universal Health Services is set to $115.00. For the first quarter, Universal Health Services had an EPS of $2.15, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.44. The stock has a 52-week-high of $165.00 and a 52-week-low of $99.53. At the end of the last trading period, Universal Health Services closed at $101.47.

With a Hold rating, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Cigna Corp CI. The price target seems to have been set at $270.00 for Cigna. For the first quarter, Cigna had an EPS of $6.01, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $4.73. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $273.57 and a 52-week-low of $191.74. Cigna closed at $248.30 at the end of the last trading period.

Loop Capital initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare Inc MOH with a Hold rating. The price target for Molina Healthcare is set to $310.00. Molina Healthcare earned $4.90 in the first quarter, compared to $4.44 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Molina Healthcare shows a 52-week-high of $350.19 and a 52-week-low of $239.30. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $254.73.

With a Hold rating, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Community Health Systems Inc CYH. The price target seems to have been set at $5.00 for Community Health Systems. Community Health Systems earned $0.14 in the first quarter, compared to $0.36 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Community Health Systems shows a 52-week-high of $16.66 and a 52-week-low of $3.90. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $4.08.

Loop Capital initiated coverage on Humana Inc HUM with a Buy rating. The price target for Humana is set to $510.00. For the first quarter, Humana had an EPS of $8.04, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $7.67. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $472.68 and a 52-week-low of $351.20. Humana closed at $423.21 at the end of the last trading period.

Loop Capital initiated coverage on Centene Corp CNC with a Buy rating. The price target for Centene is set to $100.00. In the first quarter, Centene showed an EPS of $1.83, compared to $1.63 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Centene shows a 52-week-high of $89.92 and a 52-week-low of $59.67. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $76.64.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Broadmark Realty Capital Inc BRMK with a Neutral rating. The price target for Broadmark Realty Capital is set to $7.00. For the first quarter, Broadmark Realty Capital had an EPS of $0.15, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.18. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.10 and a 52-week-low of $6.12. At the end of the last trading period, Broadmark Realty Capital closed at $6.20.

JP Morgan initiated coverage on APi Group Corp APG with a Neutral rating. The price target for APi Gr is set to $17.00. APi Gr earned $0.23 in the first quarter, compared to $0.12 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $26.84 and a 52-week-low of $14.56. At the end of the last trading period, APi Gr closed at $14.69.

JP Morgan initiated coverage on ZimVie Inc ZIMV with a Neutral rating. The price target for ZimVie is set to $20.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $33.44 and a 52-week-low of $17.53. ZimVie closed at $18.08 at the end of the last trading period.

